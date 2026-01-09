Built to Survive Real-World Latency and Prop Firm Evaluations

Many Expert Advisors look impressive in back-tests but fail in live trading because they rely on near-zero execution latency.

Capital Steps Algorithm is different.

It was engineered, stress-tested, and validated under real market conditions at 500ms execution delay using real ticks , to ensure robustness where many systems fail.

Why Capital Steps Algorithm?

Stability

• A smooth equity behavior driven by strict risk control

• A high Sharpe Ratio observed in back-testing due to low drawdown and controlled exposure

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

• Maximum drawdown limited to approximately 6.6%

• Recovery Factor above 5.10

Real-Tick Verified

• Tested against 44 million real ticks

• 100% history quality

• No synthetic data, no interpolation, no curve-fitting tricks

Latency-Independent Logic

• Maintains a Profit Factor of 5.46 even with 500ms execution delay

• No dependency on ultra-low-latency servers or exchange-side execution

Fully Adaptive Risk Scaling

• Automatically adjusts position size based on account balance

• Designed to maintain consistent percentage-based risk

• Operates across balances from $500 to $1,000,000

Technical Specifications

Symbol: XAUUSD.r only (Gold)

Timeframe: M1

Recommended Use

• Designed and optimized for Prop Firm preparation, evaluation phases, and capital growth

• Ideal account size: $100,000 (Prop-style accounts)

Account Requirements

• Account Type: Raw Spread

• Leverage: 1:500

• Typical RAW commission environment: ~$6 per 1.0 lot XAUUSD (round turn)

This System Is NOT Suitable For

• Users seeking daily or high-frequency trading

• Martingale, grid, or averaging strategies

• Small accounts expecting aggressive compounding

• Traders unwilling to tolerate flat or inactive equity periods

• Anyone expecting guaranteed returns or fixed monthly profits

Limited Availability

To protect the strategy’s alpha and maintain execution quality:

Only 20 licenses will ever be sold worldwide

Once allocated, no additional licenses will be released.

IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE

Capital Steps Algorithm is a software automation tool only.

It does not provide financial advice, investment recommendations, or profit guarantees.

Trading leveraged instruments (Forex, Gold, CFDs) involves substantial risk, including the total loss of capital. Past performance, back-tests, statistics, or simulations (including real-tick and latency stress tests) are not indicative of future results.

The developer:

• Does not guarantee profitability or Prop Firm challenge success

• Is not responsible for losses, drawdowns, slippage, execution issues, broker conditions, or account disqualification

• Bears no liability for user configuration, risk settings, or trading decisions

This product is licensed per account, non-transferable, and non-refundable.

Reverse engineering, redistribution, resale, or commercial use is strictly prohibited.



While the algorithm is focused on Prop firm rules & growth,

Prop firm rules vary and may change without notice.

The algorithm is not designed to comply with any specific firm’s rules, limits, or risk models.

By purchasing, installing, or using this software, you accept full responsibility for all trading outcomes and agree to these terms.