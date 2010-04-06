Adaptive Gold - Professional Trading Advisor for Gold

Product Description

Adaptive Gold is an intelligent trading advisor designed for XAUUSD trading in high-volatility conditions with strict risk management. The robot focuses on entry quality, capital protection, and transparency of trading decisions.

The advisor uses a multi-level market filtering system and opens trades only when conditions are favorable. Adaptive Gold does not employ aggressive risk-increasing methods and adapts to current market dynamics.

Trading without aggressive volume increases: risk control at every stage without sudden position increases.

Recovery mechanism: careful recovery after unprofitable periods with limitation of maximum load.

Risk in percentage or currency: automatic calculation of the trade volume based on the specified risk level.

Basket logic for profit taking: managing a common target for open positions.

Dynamic position management: protect your profits as your trade develops.

Individual conditions for the first transaction: flexible settings for the initial entry.

First signal analysis: additional filtering of the entry point quality.

Price Action Filtering: Works only with confirmed price formations.

Market direction filter: trades are opened only in accordance with the higher context.

Identifying consolidation zones: avoiding trading in unfavorable conditions.

Daily loss limit: automatic deposit protection.

Control over the number of transactions: prevent account overload.

Precise position management: correct selection and support of active transactions.

Reliable profit-taking: the priority is to preserve the funds earned.

Conscious trading instead of frequency: the robot makes fewer trades, but only under confirmed conditions.

Adaptive risk management: parameters automatically adjust to the market.

Fixed risk in dollars: the trader knows in advance the maximum deposit load.

Support without emotional decisions: the system works strictly according to the algorithm.

Filtering trading sessions: eliminating unfavorable market periods.

Visual monitoring: key information is displayed directly on the chart.

Easy installation: minimal settings to get started.

Functional capabilitiesKey BenefitsDifferences of Adaptive Gold

Unlike most advisors that focus on large numbers of trades, Adaptive Gold focuses on entry quality and risk management. The robot doesn't strive to be constantly in the market and skips questionable situations, preserving capital for more favorable conditions.

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Trading instrument: XAUUSD

Account Type: Hedging or Netting

Leverage: from 1:100 (recommended 1:500)

Minimum deposit: from $500

VPS recommended: yes, for stable 24/7 operation

Install the advisor file into the MetaTrader 5 terminal. Open XAUUSD chart. Set the risk level. Launch the advisor and monitor its operation via the chart.

It is recommended to test on a demo account before using on a real account.

For stable operation, use VPS.

Consider the impact of fundamental news on the gold market.

Requirements for useInstallation and configurationImportant recommendations

Adaptive Gold is a tool for traders who value discipline, control, and a systematic approach. The advisor doesn't promise the impossible, but it provides a reliable platform for balanced and informed gold trading.