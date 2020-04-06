THV Smart DCA Mt5
- 专家
- Trong Khanh Phan
- 版本: 1.10
- 更新: 9 十一月 2025
- 激活: 10
Hi Traders,
THV Smart DCA EA – Automated Trading with DCA & Net-Off Logic.
THV Smart DCA is an advanced EA designed for automated trading on MT5. It features:
-
Dynamic DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging): Automatically adds positions at optimal price levels for both Buy and Sell trades.
-
Smart Net-Off Logic: Close profitable and selected losing positions automatically based on configurable thresholds, with option to filter by symbol.
-
Flexible Risk & Trade Management: Set max DCA levels, step distance, lot multiplier, and net-off thresholds.
-
Real-Time Equity Monitoring: Automatic position closure when profit targets are reached, helping protect gains.
-
Easy Customization: Fully configurable inputs for DCA and Net-Off parameters, allowing tailored strategies.
-
Keyboard Trading supported.
Boost your trading efficiency with a fully automated solution that balances risk and maximizes opportunity.
Happy Trading !