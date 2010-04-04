Hurst buy and sell
- 指标
- Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
- 版本: 2.0
- 更新: 22 十月 2025
- 激活: 10
Hurst Buy and Sell
This innovative indicator, inspired by xAI Grok intelligence, uses the Hurst exponent to identify the nature of the market and generate buy/sell signals.
The EA for this indicator (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here! https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller
If you want more signals from the indicator, change the minimum number of bars between consecutive signals. The lower the value, the more signals it sends. For example, you could set the value to 50, while the EMA remains at 100 (in the MT5 version), and in the MT4 version, you could set a lower value, like 200, while leaving the EMA the same, or increasing or decreasing its value. Test me out and leave your comments.
How does it work?
UseEMAFilter (default: true): Enables/disables the EMA filter for greater flexibility.
No Repaint: Signals are generated in real time and remain fixed after the bars close.
I'm open to any recommendations or suggestions. Try them out and then let me know. God bless you and I wish you success in your trading.
Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The Hurst Buy and Sell indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to assist in decision-making, but it does not guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss. Past results are not indicative of future results. It is strongly recommended to use appropriate risk management, including stop-losses, and conduct thorough testing on a demo account before trading on live accounts. xAI, nor the company, is responsible for any financial loss resulting from the use of this indicator.