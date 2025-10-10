Super Signal Market Slayer

5

Super Signal Market Slayer

無重繪｜高精準｜多市場智能趨勢指標

在市場中，真正困難的不是下單，
而是在混亂的波動中，看清「趨勢是否已經開始」。

Market Slayer 正是為此而生。

這是一款專為日內交易設計的無重繪智能指標，
透過多層確認與趨勢過濾機制，只在關鍵時刻給出清晰、可信的 Buy / Sell 訊號。

核心優勢

  • 無重繪信號
    訊號一旦出現即固定，不回跳、不消失，所見即所得。

  • 高精準趨勢判斷
    經多品種實測，於黃金 M5 / M15 週期表現尤為穩定。

  • 多市場支援
    適用於黃金、外匯、指數與主流加密貨幣。

  • 專為日內交易優化
    聚焦 M5、M15，避免雜訊，提升可執行性。

  • 清晰直觀
    初學者亦可快速理解與使用。

技術邏輯簡述

Market Slayer 並非單一箭頭邏輯，而是整合：

  • 趨勢方向識別

  • 動量啟動確認

  • 市場雜訊過濾

  • 自適應靈敏度調整

只保留「值得出手」的交易機會，避免情緒化進場。

適合誰使用

  • 想遠離隨機交易、建立紀律系統的交易者

  • 對重繪與延遲指標感到厭倦的日內交易者

  • 希望與 EA 或半自動策略搭配的使用者

使用建議

預設參數已針對黃金與外匯優化，
建議使用於 M5 或 M15 週期。
不同品種可根據波動特性微調靈敏度。

Market Slayer
不是承諾暴利的工具，
而是一把幫助你在正確時機出手的趨勢利刃。

评分 3
Justin Davis
700
Justin Davis 2025.12.13 02:57 
 

I first want to say how incredible Shengzu has been. I asked for a very specific personal request, not because the indicator needed improvements but simply something I wanted added, and he delivered an update within 24 hours. The support alone is exceptional. As for the indicator itself, this is easily one of the best I have ever used. After running initial backtests, it became clear that this is one of the very few indicators that is truly plug and play. When Shengzu says the default settings are all you really need, he is not exaggerating. Most signal indicators require so much extra analysis that you might as well use your own strategy, but this one is different. When a signal prints, you simply take the trade in that direction. You may only get a handful of signals each week depending on the timeframe, but I will take fewer high quality signals over a flood of questionable ones any day. With proper risk management, this is one of the rare indicators you can actually trade straight out of the box and expect consistent results. Honestly, I cannot believe this is only $30. There are indicators and EAs on the market that cost far more and are not worth a fraction of this value. Shengzu is practically giving away a gem here. Take it from someone who has spent thousands on indicators and EAs: you will not regret buying this one.

Aravind Kolanupaka
9769
Aravind Kolanupaka 2025.11.14 13:10 
 

One of the best indicators in the market

