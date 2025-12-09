SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix

5

SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction
Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators.

The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify directional conviction and the underlying behavioural dynamics of price in real time.

Powered by the proprietary SQLogic™ computational engine, the system transforms raw data into immediate, interpretable sentiment designed for professional workflow integration.

Why the SQ Dominance Matrix Is Different

Standard retail tools rely on delayed reflections of past movement. The SQ Dominance Matrix instead focuses on real-time market state modelling and structural behaviour.

Adaptive Bias Extraction
Bias is determined through a cross-asset dispersion framework that evaluates each currency’s influence relative to the entire market basket. This isolates systemic strength independent of individual pair distortions.

Multi-Dimensional Market Diagnostics

  • Strength: Measures the dominance profile of each major currency.

  • Speed (SPD): A real-time activity metric that evaluates the immediate intensity and directional engagement of price movement.

  • Acceleration (ACC): A higher-order pressure model that identifies whether directional force is strengthening or weakening.

SQLogic™ Noise Suppression
A proprietary filtering layer extracts structurally significant information by neutralizing micro-volatility and low-quality price fluctuations.

Core Modules

1. Dominance Dashboard

A precision monitoring panel offering an immediate overview of the functional state of EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, and NZD.

  • Live Activity Metrics: Detect when a currency transitions from passive to active conditions.

  • Dynamic Visual Markers: Highlight phases of strengthening or fading directional pressure.

2. Strength Differential Matrix

A calibrated scoring system that quantifies the dominance differential between any two currencies.

  • Positive Differentials: Indicate bullish directional bias.

  • Negative Differentials: Indicate bearish directional bias.

  • Extreme Readings: Signal periods where dominance reaches statistically meaningful levels.

3. SQ Signal Panel (Advanced Filtering Layer)

This subsystem automatically constructs optimal pairings by matching currencies exhibiting the strongest directional advantage against those showing the weakest.

  • Strict Threshold Framework: Only displays opportunities when internal dominance separation criteria are met.

  • Tiered Highlighting: High-conviction scenarios are visually isolated for rapid recognition.

How to Apply the Output

Trend Continuation:
Prioritize currencies with elevated strength supported by rising Speed and reinforcing Acceleration metrics.

Exhaustion & Reversal Points:
Strong strength values but weakening Acceleration suggest directional fatigue and potential inflection zones.

High-Confidence Setups:
Pairs surfaced in the SQ Signal Panel reflect validated dominance conditions based on the system’s proprietary modelling.

Technical Infrastructure

  • Instantaneous Processing: All computations execute at M1 granularity for real-time responsiveness.

  • Non-Repainting Architecture: Historical outputs remain constant and verifiable.

  • Performance-Optimized: Built for multi-chart, institution-level workloads with minimal system overhead.


评分 1
Oliver Henry
661
Oliver Henry 2025.12.11 17:17 
 

Over the years I've bought various strength meters from MQL market place and they all work in a similar way. The Dominance Matrix works differently and so far in early testing is showing very positive results which I never achieved using other currency strength indicators. The developer is also very helpful and reactive to requests and support needs. 100% recommendation from me.

推荐产品
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
指标
Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
Chart patterns scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
4.33 (6)
指标
这个多时间框架和多品种指标识别双顶/双底、头肩、三角旗/三角形和旗形模式。也可以仅在颈线/三角形/旗杆突破发生时设置警报（颈线突破 = 顶部/底部和头肩的确认信号）。     该指标也可用于单一图表模式。请在产品的     博客 。结合您自己的规则和技术，该指标将允许您创建（或增强）您自己的强大系统。 特征 可以同时监控您的市场报价窗口中可见的所有交易品种。将该指标仅应用于一张图表，并立即监控整个市场。 可以监控从 M1 到 MN 的每个时间范围，并在模式被识别或突破时向您发送实时警报。支持所有 Metatrader 原生警报类型。 可以使用 RSI 作为趋势过滤器来正确识别潜在的逆转。 该指示器包括一个交互式面板。当单击一个项目时，将打开一个带有相关代码和时间范围的新图表。 该指标将信号写入一个文本文件，智能交易系统 (EA) 可以使用该文件进行自动交易。比如 这个产品 。   您可以在博客中 找到有关文本文件的内容和位置的更多信息 。 输入参数 输入参数的描述和解释可以在 这里 找到。 重要的 请注意，由于具有多功能性，既不会在安装指标的图表上绘制买卖建议，也不会绘制线条和箭
Four MA on OBV
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
5 (1)
指标
Four MA on OBV - 您的终极交易指南！ 通过 Four MA on OBV 指标释放您的交易潜力。此强大的指标专为MetaTrader 5平台设计，将四个移动平均线与平衡交易量（OBV）相结合，提供精确可靠的信号。 技术特点: 四个移动平均线: 集成简单、指数、平滑和线性移动平均线，进行详细的趋势监控。 OBV分析: 利用OBV检测在价格变化前的交易量变化，识别理想的进场和出场点。 可自定义设置: 根据您的交易策略调整参数，获得更大的灵活性和控制力。 实时提醒: 即时收到重大变化通知，允许快速和明智的操作。 主要优势: 信号精确度: 先进的假信号过滤，只提供最佳机会。 易于使用: 直观的界面，适合初学者和有经验的交易员。 收益提升: 通过优化您的交易决策来提升收益。   为什么选择Four MA on OBV？ 信任和可靠性: 采用先进算法开发，并经过广泛测试，以确保一致的结果。 专属支持: 访问我们的专业支持团队，解答您的所有问题，并最大化您的交易体验。 明智投资: 使用真正与众不同的指标来改变您的交易策略。 通过 Four MA on OBV 改变您的金融市场之旅。
Buy Sell Swing Indicator
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Swing Master Auto Pro – Adaptive Swing High/Low Detector Turn Market Swings Into Smart Entries! No more manual tuning — Swing Master Auto Pro automatically adjusts its sensitivity based on your timeframe . Whether you trade fast M1 scalps or long-term D1 setups, this indicator intelligently adapts to deliver accurate swing highs and lows , perfectly balanced for each chart. Key Features Automatic Timeframe Optimization – Forget manual tweaking! The indicator automatically sets the ideal Swing
MT5 Support Resistance
Agus Santoso
指标
MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157679 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157680 支撑阻力指标 — 智能市场结构水平 一款简洁、智能且高度可靠的支撑阻力指标，专为专业交易者和自动化交易系统打造。 支撑阻力指标采用先进的聚类算法，结合分形、基于 ATR 的价格分割和多时间框架分析，旨在检测真实的市场水平。 该指标并非绘制随机或嘈杂的线条，而是生成经过统计验证的水平线，这些水平线代表价格反复出现反应的位置，因此非常适合主观交易、算法交易、风险管理和突破验证。 主要特性 高级支撑阻力引擎 采用 ATR 缩放网格分割 将上下分形聚类，形成高精度的结构水平 使用精度模式（高/中/低）过滤噪声 兼容多时间框架 扫描支撑阻力位： 当前图表时间框架，或 M1、M5、M15、M30、H1、H4、D1、W1、MN1 非常适合在较低时间框架交易时依赖较高时间框架结构的交易者。 清晰的可视化效果 自动绘制支撑线和阻力线 可选的基于距离阈值的
Turtles Style Trend Following Trading System
Luca Norfo
专家
Most traders buy oversold and sell overbought. This system does the exact opposite — on purpose. In strong trending markets, price can stay overbought or oversold for a very long time. We deliberately enter when the market is already “stretched” because that is exactly when the trend is strongest and most likely to continue. We put a tight Stop Loss (eg. 3 ATR) and hold the position till the trend ends. This is the same style of the famous Turtles traders.
RSIScalperPro
PATRICK WENNING
指标
介绍 RSIScalperPro - 这款基于 RSI 指标的革命性交易指标适用于 MetaTrader 5，专为一分钟图表的剖刺交易而设计。借助 RSIScalperPro，您将拥有一个强大的工具箱，用于精确的入场和出场信号，提升您的交易水平。 RSIScalperPro 使用两种不同的 RSI 指标，为超买和超卖区域提供清晰的信号。您可以根据自己的偏好自定义两个 RSI 的时间周期和限制值，以实现您的交易策略的最佳效果。图表上的明显箭头使您可以轻松识别何时进入或退出交易。 RSIScalperPro 的另一个亮点是三个可自定义的移动平均线，帮助您识别趋势方向并确认强大的交易信号。这使您可以早早发现趋势并参与到盈利交易中。 此外，您可以设置 RSIScalperPro 发出每个新交易信号的听觉警报。这样，即使您不经常坐在计算机屏幕前，也不会错过任何重要的交易机会。 RSIScalperPro 提供用户友好的界面，并且在 MetaTrader 5 中很容易插入和配置。您可以根据个人交易偏好自定义指标，并利用其多样化的功能，提高交易成果。 利用 RSIScalperPro 的优势，提高
Nova DPO Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova DPO Trader is a structured automation of the Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) — a tool designed to isolate short-term price cycles by filtering out long-term trends. This EA transforms the DPO’s cycle-focused signals into a disciplined trading system that acts only when momentum aligns with clear, repeatable patterns. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova DPO Trader waits for genuine cyclical signals. Trades are executed when the DPO indicates meaningful overbought or oversold conditions, re
Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
指标
这个多时间框架和多符号供需区仪表板指示器在价格达到供需区时发送警报。也可以使用它来提醒常规的双顶/双底而不是区域。它可以用于从 M1 到 MN 的所有时间范围。     仪表板中最多可同时显示 9 个时间范围。 可以使用 RSI、背离（MACD、RSI 或 Awesome）和蜡烛图过滤器（pin bar、吞没、镊子和晨星/夜星）来仅过滤掉最强的设置。结合您自己的规则和技术，该指标将允许您创建（或增强）您自己的强大系统。 在产品博客 的末尾，您将能够下载示例智能交易系统 (EA) 的源代码，该示例使用 iCustom() 函数从指标获取交易信号。尽管 EA 功能齐全，但主要目的是使用代码并将其粘贴到您自己开发的 EA 中或将您自己的额外进入/退出逻辑添加到此 EA 中。鉴于我的时间有限，我将无法提供任何编程支持。我很抱歉。 特征 这 足以放置一个指标图表上，你会出现在仪表板的任何新的信号接收警报。支持所有 Metatrader 本地警报类型。 在仪表板内持续执行排名排序。可以禁用此排序，以便更轻松地找到特定符号。然后，交易品种将按照它们在交易品种参数中输入的相同顺序显示，或者按照它们在
Linear Trend Predictor MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Linear Trend Predictor — 结合切入点和方向支撑线的趋势指标。按照突破高/低价通道的原理运作。该指标算法过滤市场噪音，考虑波动性和市场动态。 指示器功能  使用平滑方法，显示市场趋势和开立买入或卖出订单的切入点。  适合通过分析任何时间范围内的图表来确定短期和长期的市场走势。  输入参数可适应任何市场和时间范围，允许交易者独立定制指标。  设定的指示信号不会消失，也不会重新绘制——它是在蜡烛收盘时确定的。  几种类型的通知以箭头组合。  该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以作为其他交易系统的补充。  可供任何经验水平的交易者使用。 主要参数 Volatility Smoothing Level - 指标的主要参数，允许您配置指标以实现舒适的操作。 它的数字范围是 1 到 100，从而增加了您可以获得更长趋势运动的平滑度。 通过少量的数字，您可以获得短期走势并快速退出交易。 使用指标进行交易的时刻：  红线和箭头表示下降趋势和卖出开盘信号。止损应根据前一个上分形来设置。  黄线和箭头表示上升趋势和买入开盘信号。止损应根据前一个下分形来设置。
LevelPAttern MT5
Maxim Sokolov
指标
LevelPAttern MT5 is a technical indicator based on the daily levels and Price Action patterns. The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag indicator + reversal candlestick pattens, such as Star, Hammer (also knows as Pin bar), Engulfing and others. The indicator generates audio and text notifications when a pattern is formed and a level is touched. It also supports sending email and push notifications. Indicator operation features It is suitable for working with any CFD and FOREX trading inst
BCSpikes
Shamsul Arfeen
指标
Modern Spike Indicator Features: 1. Support and Resistance Lines: Displays dynamic horizontal dashed lines on the chart representing current support and resistance levels calculated from recent price swings. 2. Spike Detection Arrows: Shows up arrows (green) for potential upward spikes and down arrows (red) for potential downward spikes, triggered when price breaks S/R levels with RSI confirmation. 3. Trend Analysis: Incorporates ADX (Average Directional Index) to determine market trend stre
Imperium Pattern EA for MT5
Botond Ratonyi
专家
USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQN5LTd91rk&amp ;t=2s This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoe
Malaysia SNR Levels and Storyline
Minh Truong Pham
指标
In the context of trading, Malaysia SNR (Support and Resistance) refers to the technical analysis of support and resistance levels in financial markets, particularly for stocks, indices, or other assets traded. This is single timeframe version. Multiple timeframe version is avaiable here . There are three type of Malaysia SNR level Classic , GAP and Flipped 1. Classic Support is the price level at which an asset tends to stop falling and may start to rebound. It acts as a "floor" where demand is
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
指标
本指标是实践实战交易完善的波浪自动分析的指标 !  案例... 注: 波浪分级用西方叫法不习惯,因受到缠论(缠中说禅)命名方式习惯的影响,我是将基础波浪命名为 笔 ,将二级波段命名为 段 ,同时具有趋势方向的段命名为 主趋段 (以后笔记中都是这种命名方式,先告知大家),但是算法上和缠论关系不大切勿混淆.反映的是本人分析盘面总结的 千变万化纷繁复杂的运行规律 . 对波段进行了标准化定义,不再是不同人不同的浪  ,   对人为干扰的画法进行了排除,在严格分析进场起到了关键的作用 . 使用这个指标,等于将交易界面提升美感,抛弃最原始的K线交易带你进入新的交易层次.如果不是为了交易,在宣传上也将使客户观感提升层次. 指标内容: 1.   基础波浪 (笔) : 首先我们找出了价格波动过程中的基础波动拐点,当然他的有序性低,为下一步的计算提供基础. 2.   二级波段( 段 ) :在基础波浪的基础上,通过算法分析得到层级更明显的二级波段,二级波段为波浪提供了分析基础 3.   波浪( 浪 ): 有着更清晰的趋势,更清晰直观的方向.分析一个波浪是否延续,需要看二级波段的形态,分析二级的构成,
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
专家
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
专家
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 坚固的机器人，有多种配置可供选择， 使用 BTC 在 10 分钟时间范围内使用，设置如下图所示。 购买专家机器人时，您有权要求修改以继续改进机器人。 主要特点 移动平均线交叉策略： EA 使用两个移动平均线（MA1 和 MA2）来生成交易信号。 较快的 MA（MA1）与较慢的 MA（MA2）交叉会触发交易。 马丁格尔策略： 如果一笔交易导致亏损，则下一笔交易的手数将增加一个乘数（martingaleMultiplier）。 在交易获胜后或达到最大马丁格尔步数 (maxMartingale) 时，马丁格尔序列会重置。 风险管理： 止损（SL）和获利（TP）水平是可配置的。 包括追踪止损和盈亏平衡功能，以锁定利润并减少损失。 每日盈利/亏损限额：如果每日盈利或亏损超过指定的限额，EA 将停止交易。 筛选器： 波动率过滤器：使用 ATR 确保交易仅在指定的波动率范围内进行。 时间过滤器：将交易限制在特定的时间和星期几。 趋势过滤器：使用 ADX 确保交易按照趋势方
Strategic Indicator X3 Pro Multi
Domantas Juodenis
指标
Key Marketing Elements:  Professional Positioning: Premium product language - "Ultimate Professional Trading System" Enterprise terminology - "institutional-quality," "professional-grade" Technical credibility - AI-powered, neural network technology Market compliance - MQL5 certified, fully compliant  Value Proposition Highlights: Triple strategy framework with clear explanations AI/Neural network technology as key differentiator Professional visual interface with specific details Comprehensive
FREE
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.64 (14)
指标
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
Hammer Master MT5
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
专家
Introducing HammerMaster EA , your ultimate trading assistant designed for the MQL5 market. Harness the power of technical analysis with our expert advisor that identifies and capitalizes on hammer candlestick patterns. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced trader, HammerMaster EA offers robust features to enhance your trading strategy and maximize your potential profits. Strategy Overview HammerMaster EA is based on the identification of hammer candlestick patterns, specifically the bullish
FREE
Engulfing scanner with RSI filter MT5
Jan Flodin
指标
这个多时间框架和多品种指标扫描吞没和镊子形态。结合您自己的规则和技术，该指标将允许您创建（或增强）您自己的强大系统。 特征 可以同时监控您的市场报价窗口中可见的所有交易品种。将该指标仅应用于一张图表，并立即监控整个市场。 监控从 M1 到 MN 的每个时间范围，并在识别出吞没或镊子形成时向您发送实时警报。支持所有 Metatrader 原生警报类型。 使用 RSI 作为趋势过滤器，以正确识别潜在的逆转。 该指示器包括一个交互式面板。请参阅单独的屏幕截图。 可以配置为显示买入/卖出线和 TP/SL 线（基于 ATR 乘数）。这些线将显示在您通过单击面板中的信号打开的图表上。请看下面的截图。 该指标可以将信号写入一个文件，EA 可以使用该文件进行自动交易。 输入参数 输入参数的描述和解释可以在 这里 找到。 重要的 我强烈建议将指标放在干净（空）的图表上，上面没有任何其他可能干扰扫描仪的指标。请注意，由于具有多功能性，既不会在安装指标的图表上绘制买入/卖出建议，也不会绘制线条和箭头。它们将绘制在图表上，该图表将在单击面板中的信号时打开。
QuantNas100
Thiago Levi Azevedo Valente
专家
Start the Year 2024 in the perfect way by taking advantage of the Quantitative EA that performed wonderful results in previous years (including 2023) on the NASDAQ Index (NAS100)! It is not a high frequency EA. There are few operations. But they are very precise operations, where the EA analyzes the previous price/volume to understand the current movement and moment. Monthly TP/SL Video = 10% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwgEMMEIIPc Monthly TP/SL Video = 20% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=
Candle Close Timer Matrix
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
指标
Candle Close Timer Matrix – MT5 Candle Countdown Indicator Candle Close Timer Matrix is a lightweight and powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) candle countdown indicator that shows exactly how many minutes and seconds are left before the current candle closes on any symbol and any timeframe. Live Signals & Products Whether you are a scalper , intraday trader or swing trader , knowing the exact candle close time helps you: Time your entries on candle close Avoid impulsive mid-candle decisions Sync your tr
FREE
Afribold Cybernetic Affluence
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence  Your Key to Autonated Trading In the dynamic world of financial markets, navigating the intricate patterns and making informed decisions can be a daunting task. Even seasoned traders face challenges in consistently outperforming the market. This is where the AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence emerges as a powerful tool, designed to automate your trading strategies. Harnessing the Power of AI The AfriBold Cybernetic Wealth Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge trading tool
Highest High and Lowest Low indicator
Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho
指标
Highest High and Lowest Low (HH_LL) Indicator Description: The HH_LL Indicator is a trading tool designed to help traders identify key market points by automatically drawing Higher High (HH) and Lower Low (LL) lines across multiple timeframes. This indicator allows traders to easily spot significant levels on the chart, facilitating more accurate trading decisions. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator supports various timeframes, including M30, H1, and H4. This enables traders t
FREE
Turpial Pullback
Arlos Elias Rivas Romero
指标
Indicator Type Strategy (Pullback) for all Symbols and Periodicity, Preferably from 30M periodicity. Can be used for manual trading. Its workspace corresponds to channel of 3 bars of Bill Willians. Also relies on the indicator Rsi and Atr. BUY when: There is a Green Arrow STOPLOSS to buy, below the bottom line of the channel (red line)" SELL when: There is a Red Arrow. STOPLOSS to sell, above the upper line of the channel (blue line)
Market session with fibonacci
Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
指标
該指標是我們每天使用的最常見的指標，包括我們最常用的策略，ICT和SMC，交易所開盤和收盤時發生的止損限額和流動性限額，以及帶有斐波那契和放大和縮小的交易所交易量，以及您想要看到的最常見操作，例如選擇您想要看到的交易所走勢並拉動您想要的全波那契那，都是自動操作您想要的交易。我 100% 確信，一旦您學會使用此指標分析所有類型的交易，您將再也無法離開它。 該指標是我們每天使用的最常見的指標，包括我們最常用的策略，ICT和SMC，交易所開盤和收盤時發生的止損限額和流動性限額，以及帶有斐波那契和放大和縮小的交易所交易量，以及您想要看到的最常見操作，例如選擇您想要看到的交易所走勢並拉動您想要的全波那契那，都是自動操作您想要的交易。我 100% 確信，一旦您學會使用此指標分析所有類型的交易，您將再也無法離開它。
Opening Range Breakouts MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
4.5 (4)
指标
开盘区间突破指标 是一款基于交易时段的交易工具，专为遵循机构交易理念（例如 ICT（内部圈交易者）、智能货币理念（SMC） 以及基于 交易量 或 订单流 的策略）的交易者设计。该指标绘制了重要的开盘区间，帮助交易者识别全球主要外汇交易时段中潜在的 流动性扫荡、突破区域、假突破 以及 关键的日内水平 。 该策略植根于 开盘区间的概念， 这是一个在每个交易日开盘后预先定义的时间框，可帮助交易者判断做市商的意图、短期偏好以及日内方向性走势。通过标记区间的高点和低点并延伸这些水平，该指标能够直观地协助监控 智能货币突破 、 交易日横扫 、 假突破 、 公允价值缺口 (FVG) 以及 区间扩张 。 该工具重点介绍了四个主要基于会话的时间盒： 伦敦开盘区间突破（格林威治标准时间 07:00–08:00）   ：伦敦开盘区间突破通常被认为是波动性最大的时段，它对于捕捉伦敦开盘期间最初的 区间扩张 和 流动性抢夺 至关重要。它可以作为识别 受困交易者 、 持续突破 或早期 假波动的 基础。 纽约开盘区间突破（格林威治标准时间 13:00–14:00）   ：该区间对于发现纽约时段 的盘中反转 、 突破
Ultimate Trading Psychology
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Trading Guide MT5 Indicator - Ultimate Trading Psychology Assistant Description The Trading Guide MT5 Indicator is a powerful psychological trading assistant designed to keep traders disciplined, focused, and emotionally balanced. This innovative indicator displays real-time motivational messages, trading rules, and analysis guidelines directly on your chart, with vibrant blinking colors to capture your attention and reinforce proper trading habits.  Key Features Real-Time Trading Psychology
FREE
Magic Vwap Key Levels
TitanScalper
指标
Professional VWAP Trading System with Advanced Signal Detection Transform your trading with the most comprehensive VWAP indicator available for MetaTrader 5. Magic VWAP Key Levels Pro combines multiple timeframe analysis, intelligent signal detection, and professional-grade visualization to give you the edge in modern markets. CORE FEATURES: Multi-Timeframe VWAP Analysis Session, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP calculations Previous 10-day VWAP support/resistance Dynamic anchor periods (Session/Week/Mo
该产品的买家也购买
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前 100 位买家特惠价 299 美元。 最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置 。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System MT5 ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
指标
获取 免费 AUX 指标和 EA 支持   直接下载 — 点击这里 [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator   Divergence in Chaos Environment 是一款专为使用艾略特波浪理论并结合混沌交易技术的交易者设计的 MT5 专用工具。它识别价格行为中的隐藏和常规背离，并与比尔·威廉姆斯所描述的混沌市场环境同步。 主要特征 艾略特波浪背离检测：检测符合波浪结构的看涨和看跌背离，以提高波浪计数精度。 混沌技术集成：与混沌交易策略相结合，确保信号与 AO 指标和市场结构一致。 多时间框架扫描：跨不同时间框架分析背离以确认动能变化和趋势耗尽。 可视化警报和对象：图表中清晰的箭头、线条和标记，便于快速识别。 自适应市场读取：自动适应混沌市场条件，过滤噪音并保留有效信号。 突破回调入场技术：使用简单的斐波那契回撤和枢轴点的常见交易方法。 优势 结合背离信号与波浪进程，提高入场精度。 利用 AO 混沌背离逻辑确认可能的第 3–5 波完成。 提前识别反转或延续区域，降低风险。 实时自动发现修正区，低风险高回报。 通过清晰的视觉确认增强交易信心。
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
指标
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
指标
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
TPTSyncX
Arief
指标
获取免费的 AUX 指标、EA 支持和完整指南，请访问 – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 发现趋势。读取模式。把握入场时机。 三步只需30秒！轻松交易 — 无需分析，您的智能助手已准备好简化您的工作流程 不再因图表信息过载而困扰。 通过智能趋势偏向检测自信交易。 兼容所有货币、加密货币、股票、贵金属、指数及任意时间框架。 只需点击并执行 — 就这么简单。 非常适合希望快速清晰交易的忙碌交易者。 TPTSyncX 是一款强大的全能 MetaTrader 5 指标，可无缝同步 趋势、图形模式 与 K线触发 分析，并以清晰智能的可视化系统呈现。专为追求清晰度、精确性和速度的交易者设计，它通过结合价格行为、结构模式和市场时机工具，帮助识别高概率交易机会。 主要功能： 智能可视化显示： 自动绘制价格结构模式，并清晰标注高点高 (HH)、低点高 (HL)、高点低 (LH) 与低点低 (LL) 于图表上 — 实时展现市场结构变化与潜在反转区域，对识别趋势转换与价格突破至关重要。 动态移动平均线： 根据所选目标K线范围自动调整周期，适用于短线剥
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
指标
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
指标
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
指标
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
指标
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
指标
BigPlayerRange — 适用于沪深300和美元人民币的最佳MT5指标 探索 BigPlayerRange 的强大功能，它被认为是用于 沪深300、上证指数、USD/CNH 等资产的 MetaTrader 5 最佳指标 。该工具能精准识别机构主力的关键区域，帮助交易者进行高精度的技术分析。 指标工作原理： BigPlayerRange 绘制两个水平区域，通过成交量分析反映市场能量： 绿色区域 ：买方防守位置，支撑价格。 红色区域 ：卖方压制位置，形成阻力。 使用策略： 收盘价突破绿色区域上方 ：可能开启上涨趋势，目标为上方区间。 收盘价跌破红色区域下方 ：暗示下跌压力增强，目标为下方支撑。 价格停留在区间内 ：行情震荡，等待突破信号。 核心优势： 机构活动区域识别 ：提前发现主力进出场信号。 自动计算的目标价格 ：提供两个明确的止盈位置。 回调概率分析 ：优化风险控制，提升稳定性。 参数个性化设置： 自定义交易时间与成交量类型（Tick或真实成交量）。 使用机构逻辑提升日内交易效率。 推荐搭配
Support Resistance Catcher
Taiba Mazhar
指标
Support Resistance Catcher Indicator Features and Explanation Overview: The Support Resistance Catcher is a custom MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones based on candlestick price action. It detects zones where price has reversed after rallies or drops, using wick rejections and clustering. The indicator draws horizontal rectangles for active and historical zones, with customizable colors, labels, and alerts. Key Features: 1. Zone Det
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
指标
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
指标
该指标可从任意点分析成交量，并计算该成交量的市场衰竭水平。 Meravith 主线: 多头成交量衰竭线 – 用作目标。 空头成交量衰竭线 – 用作目标。 趋势线 – 指示市场趋势。颜色会根据市场是多头还是空头而变化，并作为趋势支撑。 使用方法: 双击紫色竖线，将其移动到所需位置。 您可以分析任何内容——趋势或修正。将指标移动到市场顶部、底部或您认为重要的任意位置。一个好的方法是将 Meravith 设置在市场位于衰竭线之间的位置；这样您将拥有明确的目标可追踪。 如果初始衰竭线被突破，将会出现新的衰竭线，形成额外的可交易通道。 当达到衰竭时，您可以重新定位指标或切换到不同的时间框架，以寻找新的衰竭水平。 趋势线与某一条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，该方向上的成交量就越高。趋势线可作为开仓位置，而衰竭线可用于获利了结。 Meravith 包含图表按钮，使操作更加简单快捷——所有核心功能都可以直接从图表中切换。每个按钮的功能如下： DEV – 显示相对于支撑线的双倍偏差，如果趋势内部成交量较高，它可以作为额外的支撑位。 95% – 绘制覆盖最近 20 根K线 95% 区间的曲线。如果价格突破该
Heikin Ashi with Pivot
Anna Russel Abanes
指标
好的，这里是您的产品描述的中文翻译版本： 通过 ChartMaster Heikin Ashi with Pivot Indicator（图表大师平均K线枢轴指标） ，让您的交易迈上新台阶。这款强大的工具将 平均K线的清晰度 与 高级枢轴点分析 相结合，专为希望精准识别市场趋势、反转以及关键支撑/阻力区的交易者而设计。 主要功能： 平均K线可视化 – 平滑市场噪音，更清晰地识别趋势。 自动枢轴检测 – 在图表上用箭头标注潜在反转点。 买卖信号 – 绿色箭头提示潜在看涨枢轴，红色箭头提示看跌枢轴。 趋势确认 – 平均K线帮助过滤虚假信号，聚焦高概率交易。 多周期兼容 – 适用于所有周期（M1 至 MN1）。 用户友好界面 – 界面简洁、清晰，适合专业交易者和初学者。 无重绘信号 – 枢轴信号在K线收盘后保持不变，可靠可信。 帮助您的交易方式： 提前发现趋势延续或衰竭。 找到高概率的进场和出场点。 将趋势方向（平均K线）与枢轴反转信号结合，提升精准度。 适用于剥头皮、日内交易、波段交易和长期投资。 ️ 参数与自定义： 可调节的枢轴灵敏度。 可自定义
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
指标
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Session Bias and Signals Pro
Sizolwethu Dlodlo
指标
Session Bias & Trade Signals in one tool.  Detects Asia, London & NY session trends, shows bias strength, alerts bias flips, and plots Entry/SL/TP levels with R:R. Simple dashboard for quick decisions. Simple but powerful trading assistant. This indicator automatically detects the market bias during the Asia, London, and New York sessions . It helps traders stay on the right side of the trend, avoid neutral zones, and catch bias flips with alerts. Bias Detection – Shows session bias as Bullish
Manipulation Hunter AMD
Andres Emeric Araya Rivera
1 (1)
指标
Manipulation Hunter — Identify Market Convergence with Algorithmic Precision Manipulation Hunter is an advanced indicator engineered to detect manipulation points, structural pivots, and price convergence zones before major directional moves occur. Powered by a proprietary multi-variable algorithm based on AMD (Accumulation – Manipulation – Distribution) principles, it automatically analyzes price action to reveal key levels where structure, momentum, and institutional footprints align. Wh
Enigma 112
issam rahhal sabour
指标
Enigma 112 Indicator - User Manual Enigma 112 Indicator Complete User Manual - Ultimate Trading Solution Introduction The Enigma 112 is a comprehensive multi-timeframe trading indicator that combines advanced technical analysis concepts including Tesla 3-6-9 Gates, Huddleston Theory, PO3 Dealing Ranges, and sophisticated risk management systems. Tesla 3-6-9 Gates Based on Nikola Tesla's vortex mathematics for precise support and resistance levels Huddleston Theory Volume-based market
Pair Trading Station MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (1)
指标
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
XCalper TFO
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
指标
This oscillator was developed exclusively by xCalper in 2015 based on moving averages calculations to indicate and try predicting oversold and overbought levels. The fast line (white, by default) oscillates basically between values -0.5 (oversold) and +0.5 (overbought). Whenever this line crosses upward value -0.5, it means an oversold price level. When it crosses downward value +0.5, it means an overbought price level. When fast line crosses value 0.0 and returns, it is a strong pull-back indic
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
指标
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
指标
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
Gartley Projections D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3 (2)
指标
具有经过验证的概念和盈利能力的最佳、最有效、可靠的产品。感谢您的考虑。  该指标根据H.M.Gartley的发展（《股票市场利润》，1935年）识别和确认谐波模式（XABCD）。 它将D点投影为透视投影中的一个点（在设置中指定ProjectionD_Mode = true）。 不会重绘。当工作时间段的柱形图关闭时，如果已识别的模式点在Patterns_Fractal_Bars柱中未移动，则在图表上出现一个箭头（指向预期价格运动的方向）。从此刻起，箭头将永久保留在图表上。 注意：连续出现2-3个或更多箭头 - 这是市场条件的变化，而不是重绘。 总共有85种模式（包括Gartley-222和Gartley-222WS，完整列表可在评论部分的Google Drive链接中找到）。在所有已识别的模式中，只有最新识别的模式填充了单一颜色。 参数 DrawPatterns（true/false）- 以实心颜色绘制模式 ProjectionD_Mode（true/false）- 定义D点作为透视投影模式 Patterns_Fractal_Bars - 在认定为形成分形的情况下，最新识
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
作者的更多信息
Click Bait Pro Trade Order Management Tool
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
实用工具
Click Bait Pro – Synaptix Quant Click Bait Pro is a comprehensive trade management solution designed to provide precision, control, and efficiency in every market condition. Built with a structured approach to risk management, the tool ensures disciplined execution while offering traders the flexibility to adapt strategies across multiple market scenarios. Key Features: Account & Risk Management Real-time account information display with balance, equity, and risk exposure. Adjustable risk percen
筛选:
Oliver Henry
661
Oliver Henry 2025.12.11 17:17 
 

Over the years I've bought various strength meters from MQL market place and they all work in a similar way. The Dominance Matrix works differently and so far in early testing is showing very positive results which I never achieved using other currency strength indicators. The developer is also very helpful and reactive to requests and support needs. 100% recommendation from me.

Devie Arevalo Montemayor
289
来自开发人员的回复 Devie Arevalo Montemayor 2025.12.12 04:56
Cheers , thanks for the review. I hope this changes things in your trading journey.
回复评论