Super Signal Market Slayer

5

Super Signal Market Slayer
Sin repaint | Alta precisión | Indicador inteligente de tendencia multi-mercado

En el trading, lo más difícil no es ejecutar una orden,
sino identificar con claridad cuándo comienza realmente una tendencia.

Market Slayer fue creado con ese objetivo.

Es un indicador inteligente sin repaint, diseñado específicamente para el trading intradía.
Mediante confirmaciones múltiples y filtrado de tendencia, solo muestra señales Buy / Sell claras y fiables en momentos clave.

Ventajas principales

Señales sin repaint
Una vez aparece una señal, permanece fija.

Alta precisión en tendencias
Probado en múltiples mercados, especialmente estable en Oro M5 / M15.

Soporte multi-mercado
Apto para oro, forex, índices y criptomonedas principales.

Optimizado para intradía
Enfocado en M5 y M15 para reducir ruido.

Claro e intuitivo
Fácil de usar incluso para principiantes.

Resumen técnico

Market Slayer no se basa en una sola condición.
Integra:

Identificación de tendencia
Confirmación de impulso
Filtrado de ruido
Ajuste adaptativo de sensibilidad

Solo se conservan oportunidades de alta calidad.

Ideal para

Traders que buscan disciplina
Traders intradía cansados de indicadores repaint
Usuarios que combinan señales con EA

Recomendación de uso

Configuración predeterminada optimizada para oro y forex.
Recomendado en M5 o M15.
Sensibilidad ajustable según el mercado.

Market Slayer
no promete beneficios rápidos,
sino precisión en el momento adecuado.

Comentarios 3
Justin Davis
700
Justin Davis 2025.12.13 02:57 
 

I first want to say how incredible Shengzu has been. I asked for a very specific personal request, not because the indicator needed improvements but simply something I wanted added, and he delivered an update within 24 hours. The support alone is exceptional. As for the indicator itself, this is easily one of the best I have ever used. After running initial backtests, it became clear that this is one of the very few indicators that is truly plug and play. When Shengzu says the default settings are all you really need, he is not exaggerating. Most signal indicators require so much extra analysis that you might as well use your own strategy, but this one is different. When a signal prints, you simply take the trade in that direction. You may only get a handful of signals each week depending on the timeframe, but I will take fewer high quality signals over a flood of questionable ones any day. With proper risk management, this is one of the rare indicators you can actually trade straight out of the box and expect consistent results. Honestly, I cannot believe this is only $30. There are indicators and EAs on the market that cost far more and are not worth a fraction of this value. Shengzu is practically giving away a gem here. Take it from someone who has spent thousands on indicators and EAs: you will not regret buying this one.

Aravind Kolanupaka
9769
Aravind Kolanupaka 2025.11.14 13:10 
 

One of the best indicators in the market

