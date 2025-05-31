Profrobotrading Channel EA

With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.

The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization:

Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel

Price touches boundary on channel exit

Closed bar

Price leaves the channel zone

Price re-enters the channel zone

Price leaves and re-enters the channel zone.

The Expert Advisor offers three primary conditions for closing orders, as well as several auxiliary options:

Close at channel's opposite border

Close at channel median

Close at fixed TP

Three types of indicators are used for auxiliary conditions: the standard reversal indicator Parabolic SAR, a color-changing reversal indicator, and an arrow-based indicator.To use other custom indicators, simply specify their names and buffer numbers in the Expert Advisor settings, making sure they are saved in your trading terminal beforehand.