Indicator Automator EA

Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool

Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy?

Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate ANY trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have an indicator with arrows, dots, or other symbols, you can now turn it into a fully automated, 24/7 trading strategy with professional risk and trade management.

How It Works

Our EA acts as a universal bridge. You simply tell it which indicator to read and which buffer numbers correspond to the Buy and Sell signals. Indicator Automator EA takes care of the rest, executing trades with precision and discipline based on the rules you define.

IMPORTANT: Put your indicator in the same folder where this EA is. 

Core Features:

  • Universal Compatibility: Automate any custom indicator that uses separate buffers for buy/sell signals.

  • Advanced Risk Management:

    • Automatic Lot Sizing: Calculates trade volume based on a fixed percentage of your account balance.

    • Dynamic Stop Loss: Set your SL based on a fixed number of points or, for more market-adaptive control, use a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR).

  • Professional Trade Management:

    • Dynamic Take Profit: Set your TP based on fixed points or an ATR multiple to adapt to changing volatility.

    • Configurable Stop Loss Management:

      • Break-Even: Automatically move your Stop Loss to your entry price once a trade is in profit by a predefined amount.

      • Profit Lock: Secure a portion of your profits by moving the Stop Loss into a profitable zone once the trade reaches a key target.

    • Multiple Exit Conditions: Close trades based on an opposite entry signal, a dedicated close signal from your indicator, or at the end of a trading session.

  • Precision Time Filtering:

    • Day-of-the-Week Filter: Enable or disable trading for each day of the week.

    • Session Filter: Restrict trading to specific hours, such as the London or New York sessions, to focus on the most active market times.

The Indicator Automator Advantage

  • Turn Manual into Automated: Convert any visual indicator into a hands-free trading robot without writing a single line of code.

  • Eliminate Emotional Errors: The EA executes every signal with perfect discipline, removing fear, greed, and hesitation from your trading.

  • Objectively Backtest Your Indicators: Finally get definitive, data-driven proof of whether your favorite indicator is truly profitable over the long term.

  • Save Your Precious Time: Stop watching charts all day. Let the EA monitor the markets for you and execute your strategy while you're away.

Stop missing opportunities and start trading smarter. Purchase Indicator Automator EA today and automate your winning strategy!


推荐产品
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
实用工具
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Trader Assistant Mini MT5
Faran Ataeiraveshti
实用工具
大家好 “Trader Assistant Mini”是一款方便的工具，可通过流畅的 R:R 面板计算每笔交易的风险。 风险回报率加上交易面板： 每个交易者都可以方便地根据利润大小计算损失大小，并管理每个交易者的风险，以便他可以判断这是否是一笔好交易。 此外，它还以点数和百分比显示损失和利润以及损失和利润。 How to install the demo version + Demo file: Trader Assistant Mini MT5 Demo 您可以看到“交易助手专业版”。 Pro Risk Management Panel MT5 希望能享受其中。 终于： 我强烈鼓励您分享您的想法和反馈。 提供您认为交易者可能需要的任何信息至关重要。 作者： 我是一名 MQL 语言程序员，三年来我一直在做各种项目。 我是一名电气工程师，我喜欢解决难题。 ..................
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
实用工具
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
SLTPSetter
Raphael Djangmah Osro Agbo
实用工具
SLTPSetter - StopLoss Take Profit Setter HOW DOES IT WORK? Risk and account management is a very critical aspect of trading. Before entering a position, you must be fully aware how much you will be willing to loss both in percentage and value. This is where SLTPSetter gets you covered.  All you need to do is attach the indicator on the chart and PRESS BUY OR SELL automatically, all parameters needed for placing the trades will be provided at the top left corner of the screen. Feel free to adjust
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
实用工具
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
Riskometer Risk Calculator
Mpendulo Chiliza
实用工具
Risk-o-meter is a Risk calculator Panel designed to help people who are new to trading, better understand how much they are risking for potential profit or loss. Inputs: 1. Enter your Risk in % or currency 2. Enter your Return Ratio 3. Enter your Lot Size Results: 1. SL line 2. TP Line Features: 1. By moving the SL line, lot size will adjust to keep Risk fixed. 2. By moving the TP line, Risk Ration will adjust to keep Risk fixed.  
Equity Shield Pro
Saad Janah
5 (1)
实用工具
Equity Shield Pro 1.1 NEW VERSION  Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is a powerful utility EA designed to safeguard your trading account by actively monitoring and enforcing equity protection and profit management rules. Whether you’re trading personal accounts or working through proprietary firm challenges, this EA ensures strict adherence to risk and profit targets, enabling you to maintain discipline and consistency. Fully compatible with all challenge types, Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is specifically craft
Prop Firm Simulator
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
实用工具
在冒险使用真实资金之前掌握prop firm挑战！   我们的高级模拟器重现真实的prop firm交易环境，帮助您练习、制定策略并自信通过挑战。使用我们的模拟器，您可以通过模拟或真实账户模拟任何prop firm挑战，支持手动交易策略和通过EA的自动交易，创建个性化挑战周期，并挑战自己培养持续盈利所需的纪律。 FTMO 1万和10万挑战配置文件：   提供主要prop firm的配置文件和专属支持 - 只需询问！ 前10名买家享受7折优惠。 主要功能 实时挑战监控 实时统计仪表板 - 实时追踪余额、净值、盈亏、回撤 专业指标 - 已平仓与未平仓盈亏、胜率、交易分析 支持手动/自动交易：同时支持手动交易策略和通过专家顾问的自动交易 完整Prop Firm规则执行 盈利目标管理 - 设置和追踪具体盈利目标 回撤保护 - 每日和最大回撤限制及警报 交易天数要求 - 最低活跃交易天数追踪 风险管理 - 止损合规、仓位大小限制 时间限制 - 挑战持续时间倒计时 高级风险管理 双重盈亏追踪 - 分离已实现盈利和未平仓头寸 实时违规警报 - 规则违反即时通知 自动交易保护 - 违规时可选自
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
实用工具
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Trade Closer Buttons
Tawanda Tinarwo
实用工具
This EA is there to take your trade closing stress away. Quickly close as many trades as you have opened at the click of a button, INCLUDING PENDING ORDERS. This works on the MT5 platform whether it be currencies, Indices, stocks or Deriv synthetic indices. I have saved it under utilities as it is a utility, however, to install this, you have to save the file in you "EA" folder. That is; Go to "File", then "Open Data Folder", "MQL5" and then "Experts". Paste this file there. Restart MT5 and you'
Lucky Trade Panel MT5
Nina Yermolenko
实用工具
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
ATT Close Buttons Panel
Andrew Fedotov
实用工具
平仓按钮实用程序是一款紧凑灵活的 MQL5 实用程序，可直接从图表手动管理仓位和挂单。该面板允许您一键平仓当前或选定交易品种的成组订单和仓位。它适用于所有订单，以及指定列表的魔幻数字或手动订单。面板可以最小化或在屏幕上移动。支持明暗主题、自定义大小、行高和按钮列数，并可为每个按钮分配任意快捷键。通过按交易品种和魔幻数字（全部、按列表或仅手动）进行筛选，您可以精确选择所需的仓位和订单进行批量操作。 优势 技术面板：将面板在图表上拖动到任意位置。面板可通过拉动其上部进行移动，也可最小化。 快速概览：所有关键数据（持仓数量、交易量、盈亏比）均以简洁形式呈现。 批量操作：一键或使用热键即可平仓或删除选定的订单组。 适应性强：更改面板大小、行高或列数时，网格和字段会自动调整。 两种设计主题：浅色和深色 - 只需一个参数即可更改，保持统一风格。 灵活筛选：可选择当前交易品种或整个投资组合，并可根据魔数（全部、指定列表或仅手动）进行筛选。
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
实用工具
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro
The Hung Ngo
实用工具
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 4 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT 4 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro is a trade management utility for MetaTrader that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
Easy Copier Limited
Priyanka Dwivedi
实用工具
Easy Copier Limited  is utility tool to copy trade / trade copier form one account (master) to other account (slave) .  It works only with a single forex ( EURUSD ) . You can use this tool as local copier ( Terminals have to be in same PC / VPS ) as well as Remote Copier ( Terminals can be in different PC / VPS ). For remote copy you can use my server or it can be configured to your server . Trades are possible to copy from    MT4 => MT4     MT4 => MT5         MT5 => MT5       MT5 => M
FTMO Protector PRO MT5
Rando Pajuste
实用工具
Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics.  EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for trade
DYJ Game Device
Daying Cao
实用工具
DYJ GameDevice 是一种实用工具软件，具有图形界面操作，它含有手动开仓和快速关仓按钮或者手机开仓，同时它接收DYJ特定指标信号源信号来实现自动开仓和平仓， 您可以按5大类策略方法跟单 趋势模式：接受每日收盘时市场派送给每一位交易者的盈亏比。实际操作每次1单，每次固定手数例如1手或0.01手等，同步信号源的开仓和关仓。所有利润参数均设置很大或者无限大，该模式对存款要求不算高，但需要您具备良好的心理素质应对一时的亏损。 对抗模式：在第1条基础上，加入博弈策略（扭亏为盈，使其达到99%的赢率），中途可能会有多个开仓出现，博弈策略需要适当存款支持。 网格马丁：在第1条基础上，加入网格、马丁策略，固定交易量，并设置好利润追踪和利润封顶金额参数，同步信号源开仓后会按指定金额快进快出，利润快速翻倍。 倍投策略：在第1或3基础上，加交易量倍投策略，利润将随倍投比例暴力增长，倍投时交易量自动按最新余额增减。 在第3条基础上，加入博弈策略，使其网格，马丁的每一节点订单都受到博弈策略的保护！ 大大增加马丁网格的安全性，降低爆仓风险 DYJ GameDevice 可以显示单个信号源的指示器的名称和
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
实用工具
核心功能 智能交易管理 一键开仓平仓操作，支持自定义手数设置. 多种平仓模式：全部平仓、按方向平仓、按盈亏状态平仓. 专业风险控制控制风险 实时监控点差，避免高成本交易环境.可视化控制面板。 直观的图形界面所有功能一键操作. 实时显示仓位信息、盈亏状况、点差状态. 支持面板最小化、锁定功能，防止误操作 . 产品优势 高效便捷无需复杂设置,开箱即用 图形化操作,告别繁琐代码.实时数据更新，决策更及时. ️安全可靠点差监控，避免恶劣市场条件交易. 专业实用支持多种订单类型管理,灵活的手数配置 详细的仓位信息展示. 适用场景 手动交易者：提供专业的方便控制工具 效率追求者：一键式操作，提升交易效率.       如果你用的方便的话，记得分享给你的朋友！
FREE
SL AutoMover
Muhammad Fadhlan
实用工具
DragSL Pro – The Ultimate Auto Stop Loss Management Tool! DragSL Pro is an innovative trading script designed to help traders manage their Stop Loss (SL) more easily and efficiently. With its automated features, you can adjust SL for all positions , including both open and pending orders , without the hassle of manual adjustments. Key Features: Drag & Adjust SL Easily – Move Stop Loss for all positions in one execution. Supports Open & Pending Orders – Works for both active trades and pendin
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
实用工具
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
TP SL Bot MT5
Ruslan Brezovskiy
实用工具
TP SL Bot - 新开立的 订单根据您的指示自动设置止损和止盈的工具。此外，还提供了一个计算器功能，可以计算在给定止损 / 止盈大小下，需要开立交易的数量来达到所需金 额。 有几种 选项来调整大小和参数： 1. 根据用 户指定的百分比来调整止损和止盈金额，作为账户余额的百分比。 2. 根據使用者指定的止盈和停損金額進行調整。 3. 根据开 仓价格的点数（ tick ）来 调整。 4. 根据开 仓价格的百分比来调整。 特点： 简单易用的界面 适用于市价 订单和挂单 适用于所有品种和 时间周期 多个工作模式 风险管理系统所需正确交易量的计算器 工作原理： ！工具在 订单开仓后接收到第一个 tick 时更改订单参数。 模式 1 （存款百分比）。您 设置了存款百分比以计算止损和止盈金额。计算以点数 （ tick ） 为单位进行。 模式 2 （ 金 额 ） 。您设置了期望的止损和止盈金额。工具会自动计算点数 （ tick ） 大小。 注意 ！ 前两种模式可能会有小 误差 ， 因为指定的金额不一定是最小 tick 值的倍数。 模式 3 （ 点数 ） 。您 设置了止损和止盈的点数 （ tick
Turbo Close All
Phami Thanh Hoang
实用工具
Turbo Close All is a powerful and versatile script designed to help traders quickly and efficiently manage their trading positions and pending orders on MetaTrader 5. With its advanced features and customizable settings, this script is an essential tool for traders who want to streamline their trading process and maintain control over their positions and orders. Key Features: Comprehensive Closing Options: Turbo Close All allows you to close all market positions and/or delete pending orders bas
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
实用工具
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
RiskCopilot
Carlos Adrian Feged Zapata
实用工具
RiskCopilot Utility - Your Intelligent Trading Assistant "See Your Risk. Master Your Trade." RiskCopilot Utility is the ultimate risk management and position sizing solution for MetaTrader 5. This comprehensive trading assistant provides real-time calculations, advanced risk assessment tools, and professional trade analytics without taking control of your trading decisions. Perfect for both novice and professional traders seeking precise risk management across all asset classes. You focus on yo
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
实用工具
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
TradeMngrMT5
Edgar Enrique Retontali
实用工具
TradeManager 1.0   is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 y 5 that streamlines real-time trade management. Through a graphical control panel, you can send market and pending orders, move stop losses to breakeven, and automatically calculate position size based on your risk settings. Below is a comprehensive overview of its features and input parameters. Key Features Market Orders & Pending Orders BUY/SELL Buttons : Instantly open long or short positions at market. BUY STOP / SELL STOP / BUY LIMI
Candle length indicator alarm
Vladimir Karputov
4 (2)
实用工具
The Candle Length Indicator Alarm generates a sound alert, sends a push notification and an email when the size of the current candlestick changes. The size of the current candlestick can be measured in two ways: The first method: the size of the candlestick is measured from the beginning of the candlestick (from the OPEN price). The second method: the size of the candlestick is measured from current price. The indicator has the following settings: sound — a sound file from the folder: "...\Meta
Auto SL TP adjustable
Rattanon Hirunyakarn
实用工具
Manually enter the price for Buy position or Sell position. This EA will automatically open 3 orders and also 3 Pending (In deposited position) = Total 6 orders per one click Please see Screenshot or Videos for more explanation. - Easy to manage your different order. - Fast in modification for SL and TP. - Can modified the SL and TP depends on individual techniques.
Auto SLTP Maker MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
实用工具
Auto SLTP Maker MT5  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Trade Managment
Marco Antonio Cruz Dawkins
实用工具
Trade management is a system that helps you manage your operations, that is, you perform the analysis, and we manage the operations as follows: Automatic Stop Loss once the trade is opened is a short or long with a maximum risk of 1% of the account.  Trailing Stop as the price moves in your favor.  Risk management is handled in a 2:1 , once the operation reaches a 1:1 move Stop Loss to break even .  Once the trade reaches a 2:1 closes half the lot, securing the profit and allowing the operation
该产品的买家也购买
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 价格将在售出 20 份后上涨。剩余 $90 的副本: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
HYT（Help Your Trading）是一款帮助您对亏损持仓进行加仓操作的工具，支持两种主要策略： 标准加仓（Martingale）； 对冲并顺势建仓。 该工具能够处理多个方向相反的订单，无论是买入还是卖出。 HYT 可自动计算下一笔订单的手数、挂单价格、加仓方向以及以设定的止盈水平平仓的逻辑。 此外，您还可以通过 Buy 和 Sell 按钮手动开仓，只需设置所需的止盈点位和初始手数。 使用方法非常简单：将工具拖入图表，设置止盈价格，点击 “Start Averaging” 按钮即可开始。 请确保初始订单手数不过大，并做好资金管理准备，因为在加仓过程中，工具会逐步增加持仓量。 HYT 同时具备自动交易功能。启用后，它将按照您设定的参数自动开平仓。 为什么选择 HYT 实用程序？ HYT 是一款专为应对亏损局面而设计的智能工具，它通过系统化策略帮助您更有效地管理订单。无论是通过加仓，还是通过对冲后顺势开单，HYT 都能自动计算下单方向、手数和价格，协助您理性出场。 该工具支持混合持仓（买单和卖单同时存在）、可通过 Buy/Sell 按钮快速开仓、可设置止盈目标，同时也支持完全自动的
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
实用工具
DashPlus 是一款先进的交易管理工具，旨在提升您在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易效率和效果。它提供一整套功能，包括风险计算、订单管理、先进的网格系统、基于图表的工具和绩效分析。 主要功能 1. 恢复网格 实施一个平均和灵活的网格系统，以在不利的市场条件下管理交易。 允许设置战略性进出点，以优化交易恢复。 2. 叠加网格 通过在强劲的市场波动中增加仓位，最大化有利交易的潜在回报。 帮助您通过扩展获利交易来利用趋势市场。 3. 盈亏线 在图表上直接提供潜在利润和损失场景的可视化表示。 调整设置并拖动盈亏线，以在执行之前评估各种交易结果。 4. 篮子模式 简化同一交易品种的多仓位管理，将它们合并为一个聚合仓位。 基于平均价格，便于监控和应用止损、止盈以及其他订单修改。 5. 图表上的新闻 将预定的经济新闻事件整合到您的交易图表中。 帮助您随时掌握可能影响市场波动的即将发生的事件，从而更好地规划交易。 6. 警报 设置基于时间或价格的警报，通知会显示在 MT5 中，或通过 MT5 应用发送到您的移动设备。 对监控关键价格水平或重要的交易时段非常有用。 7. 绩效统计 提供详细的
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
实用工具
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — 多功能智能交易助手 集成超过 66 项专业功能的智能交易面板，帮助您更高效、更安全、更精确地进行交易。 这款多功能交易助手集成了 风险管理、自动下单、仓位控制、市场分析 等核心功能， 让交易者能够更轻松地管理订单、减少失误，并提升整体交易效率。无论是新手还是专业交易员， 都能通过它显著提升操作体验。 为什么选择这款交易助手 一键下单与智能管理，提高交易执行速度 自动 计算仓位大小与风险比例 ，精准控制资金 支持 智能订单系统： 网格、OCO、隐藏止盈止损、虚拟挂单 强大的 仓位管理功能： 部分平仓、保本、移动止损、自动平仓 内置 市场分析模块： 供需区、波动率、货币强弱、交易时段 支持多品种管理与详细 交易统计分析 重要事件 推送与 Telegram 通知 主要功能（66+） 风险管理模块： 自动计算最佳仓位 交易管理模块： 止盈止损、保本、11 种移动止损模式、部分平仓 智能订单系统： 网格策略、OCO、隐藏挂单、虚拟止损 市场分析工具： 供需区、波动率、货币强弱、会话时段显示 绩效与监控： 盈亏、回撤、胜率、资金管理、过
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
实用工具
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 加密货币图表集成工具 概述 Crypto Charting for MT5 通过 WebSocket 提供实时 OHLC 图表数据。支持多家交易所，并可在 MT5 中自动更新历史数据。 功能 实时 WebSocket 数据传输 自动历史数据同步 网络中断后的计划更新 兼容所有 MT5 时间周期 支持 OHLCV 数据格式 支持策略测试器 自动重新连接 支持的交易所 Binance, Bybit, OKX, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate.io, Bitget, XT.com 补充说明 如需获取 Tick 数据和深度数据，可查看名为 Crypto Ticks 的相关产品。 注意事项 不使用 DLL，适用于 VPS 环境。 Strategy Tester 不支持 WebRequest 功能。 如需试用版本，请通过 MQL5 私信联系作者。 Full Documentation & Setup Guide : Click Here
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
实用工具
Live Forex Signals 专为现场信号交易而设计   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 和  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 参数 如果您已订阅网站，则用户名和密码live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com ，然后您应该使用您的凭据填写这些参数;如果没有订阅，则将字段留空; 评论对正在开启的交易的评论 风险风险作为交易存款的百分比，如果风险=0，则使用价值地段 固定交易量 使用获利使用从网站获利 UseStopLoss从网站使用止损 FrequencySignalUpdateInMinute顾问访问网站的频率 交易的最大点差交易的最大允许点差，如果点差较高，则设置的挂单被取消 使用追踪止损 TrailingStop跟踪止损的值以点为单位 为了使实时外汇信号正常工作，您需要放置网站地址 https://live-forex
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
实用工具
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
实用工具
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
实用工具
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an advanced charting solution designed for professional traders seeking for custom charts / custom timeframes , including seconds charts / seconds timeframe, renko charts / renko bars, cluster charts / footprint charts and advanced tools present in most of the popular platforms. Unlike traditional offline charts or simplistic custom indicators, this solution constructs fully custom bars with true timestamp accuracy , down to miliseconds, allowing for a powerful and precise tr
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
实用工具
将信号从您所属的任何渠道（包括私人和受限渠道）直接复制到您的 MT5。 该工具在设计时充分考虑了用户的需求，同时提供了管理和监控交易所需的许多功能。 该产品采用易于使用且具有视觉吸引力的图形界面。 自定义您的设置并在几分钟内开始使用该产品！ 用户指南 + 演示  |   MT4版本  |   不和谐版本 如果您想尝试演示，请参阅用户指南。 Telegram To MT5 接收器在策略测试器中不起作用！ Telegram 至 MT5 功能 一次复制多个通道的信号 从私人和受限频道复制信号 不需要机器人令牌或聊天 ID（如果出于某种原因需要，您仍然可以使用这些） 使用风险百分比或固定手数进行交易 排除特定符号 选择复制所有信号或自定义要复制的信号 配置单词和短语以识别所有信号（默认值应适用于 99% 的信号提供商） 配置时间和日期设置以仅在需要时复制信号 设置一次打开的最大交易量 交易和头寸管理 使用信号或自动设置的管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止过度交易 确
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
实用工具
Local Trade Copier EA 是针对需要从外部来源执行交易信号或需要同时管理多个账户的个人交易者或账户经理的解决方案，无需 MAM 或 PAMM 账户。它可以从多达 8 个主帐户复制到无限的从帐户 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 100% 自托管 容易安装和使用 不使用安装程序、配置文件、服务器、内存管道或 DLL 1000 次激活可永久使用 EA 本地执行，无网络延迟 它实现了您需要的所有功能： 最多8个主账户和无限从属账户 适用于所有经纪人和 DD/NDD/ECN/STP 执行 适用于具有不同帐户货币的帐户 在真实账户和模拟账户之间工作不明显 支持主从账户中的符号名称后缀 按幻数和订单评论过滤 不会干扰其他交易 可选择复制 SL 和 TP 水平 可选择复制挂单 支持符号翻译 支持部分关闭 反向模式 灵活的交易规模： - 固定地段 - 乘数 - 成比例的 - 与乘数成比例 EA 可以使用投资者或任何账户的主密码复制交易。 如何将交易从一个主账户复制到一个或多个从账户 在源终端中安装 EA 将 EA 加载到任何图表并选择“MA
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
实用工具
币安 MT5 交易工具 1. 本产品包含通过 WebSocket 获取的实时图表、历史图表， 并在 MT5 终端重启时自动更新，确保运行流畅，无需人工干预，让您在币安交易时体验流畅无阻。 现货和期货均可交易、实时图表和历史数据 图表功能： 1. 通过 WebSocket (WSS) 获取实时 OHLC 图表 2. 通过 API 更新历史记录 3. 每次打开 MT5 时自动更新图表历史记录 4. 支持从 M1 到 MN1 的所有时间范围 5. 可用数据：开盘价、最低价、收盘价、实际交易量和即时成交量 6. 您可以使用策略测试器，通过您的专家顾问对加密货币数据进行任何策略的回测 图表和历史记录使用说明： 1. 将 URL 添加到 MT5 选项 2. 在任何图表上加载实用程序，并选择“模式”为“实时”，然后选择交易所（例如币安现货），并在首次运行时将“创建交易品种”设置为“真”，以便创建交易品种。 3. 所有交易品种创建完成后，右键退出 EA，选择“Utility Crypto charts”（实用程序加密货币图表），然后点击“Remove”（移除）。重启 MT5（重要提示） 4
EmoGuardian
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (5)
实用工具
避免過度交易、FOMO和強迫性行為，通過使用EmoGuardian對你的交易帳戶施加高級風險限制。 自動為倉位添加 止損 ， 管理 EA 損失 ， 自動載入 / 卸載 EA 。 限制 每個頭寸、每筆交易、每個時間範圍、每天的風險。 風險管理選項旨在專門解決導致交易者爆倉的強迫行為。 注意 ： 這是一個實用程式 ， 因此它不適用於策略測試器。EmoGuardian 不適用於凈額結算帳戶 （大多數交易帳戶都是對沖帳戶） 完整、詳細的手冊，請訪問以下連結： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753194 獨特功能： 自動將止損添加到賬戶餘額的百分比或點數的頭寸中 當達到風險限制時終止 EA，並在第二天自動重新載入它們 創建緊急信號以管理 在 VPS 伺服器上運行的 EA 每日限額 以帳戶貨幣設置最低/最高凈值水準 以貨幣價值或百分比設置每天的最大損失/最大收益 自訂一天的開始時間 持倉限額 限制每個倉位的最大開倉量 限制每日最大交易量 限制每天的交易數量 施加最大連續失敗者數 對每筆交易或每個交易品種施加最大未平倉風險 每個時間範圍的限制 最多可定義 3
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
实用工具
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
实用工具
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
实用工具
注意 ：要获取免费试用版，请访问我的网站。 使用手册 用户手册 RiskGuard Management — 您进行无妥协交易的终极盟友。 Lot Calculator — 自动计算手数。 Quantum — 自动风险控制，最大化利润并减少回撤。 Automatic Journal — 包含并可从我的网站免费下载。 Automatic Screenshot — 两张截图：开仓时一张，平仓时一张。 Partial Profit — 智能管理的部分平仓功能。 Smartphone Trading — 可通过手机下单，自动管理。 Stop Loss & DD Block — 每日资金的全面保护。 Automatic Break-Even — 轻松降低风险。 Closing Time — 精准控制交易时间。 Automatic Spread — 实时正确设置止损和止盈。 详细的多语言文档以及意大利语和英语的视频教程，可在我的网站上获取。
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
实用工具
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Tick Charts
Vasily Kravtsov
4 (1)
实用工具
A Tick Chart app. It lets you create real-time tick charts, based on number of ticks per candle. You can choose the amount of ticks per candle, and the amount of ticks to load. Supports showing trade history and trade levels.   When you add this EA to an instrument it automatically generates a custom symbol with the _Tick added to the name. The tick chart should open automatically. Make sure the timeframe of the tick chart is set to M1. You can apply your own templates and indicators, just like
Hotkeys for Streamdeck
Manuel Michiels
5 (1)
实用工具
MT5-StreamDeck offers the possibility to use a certain number of pre-programmed Hot-keys with a clearly defined role. So by the push of a button you can open a trade with a pre-defined lot size, stoploss and take profit. Close all your trades, close the ones in profit, or in loss, set Break-even or set a trailing stop. All this with a Hot key button. See the feature list for all the actions that can take place at the push of a button. Ideal for Quick Scalping or day trading with set risk managem
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
实用工具
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
实用工具
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
作者的更多信息
OmniSignal Navigator
Fatih Klavun
5 (2)
指标
OmniSignal Navigator – Smart Entries at Key Levels Trade Like a Professional  with this daily/weekly High-Low-Close indicator, designed for   scalping or intraday short term trading   and precision breakout trading. Suggested Timeframes to trade with: M5 |  DONT USE THE INDICATOR ON THE M1 TIMEFRAME!!! Why It Works   Perfect for Scalping/Intraday:   Targets key zones ( PDH/PDL/PDC & PWH/PWL/PWC ) on   M2, M3, M5, M15   timeframes. (Lower Timeframes = More Signals, Higher Timeframes = Le
FREE
Swing Points TP Target
Fatih Klavun
5 (3)
指标
A professional swing point detection indicator that identifies key highs and lows with precision. Features include: Smart Detection : Identifies swing highs/lows based on customizable left/right bar analysis Visual Alerts : Clear arrows and labels (optional) mark swing points Dynamic Lines : Draws support/resistance lines that disappear when price touches them (toggle on/off) Real-Time Alerts : Sound and popup notifications for new swings Non-Intrusive : Preserves all manual chart drawings Perfe
FREE
OmniSignal Pivot Session
Fatih Klavun
指标
OmniSignal Pivot Session combines two powerful trading concepts— Daily Pivots and  (NY, London and COMEX) Session Opening Levels —into one clean, intelligent signal indicator. It's designed to identify key market levels and provide clear, non-repainting entry signals based on a robust 3-candle confirmation pattern , helping you filter out market noise and trade with more confidence. Suggested Symbols: XAUUSD, US30, DE40 (might have some bugs if you are using it with any Forex Pair!) Core Fea
FREE
Session Guardian
Fatih Klavun
实用工具
Free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays "CALL IT A DAY" when London & New York sessions close. Customizable alerts, session tracking, and a guilt-free reminder to log off. Perfect for workaholic traders! Tired of staring at charts when the market’s already clocked out? Session Guardian   is your sassy trading assistant that slaps a giant   "CALL IT A DAY"   on your screen when both London   and   New York sessions are closed—because even traders deserve happy hour. Key Features:   Big, Bo
FREE
Smart Session Guard
Fatih Klavun
实用工具
You only need to load this EA into a single chart. Key Features:   Session Lockdown Blocks ALL trades outside London/NY sessions Instant position closing at session end NEW:   Pre-close alerts (configurable minutes before session end)   Smart Daily Limits Profit Target: Set $ or % goals to lock in gains Loss Limit: Hard-stop protection against bad days NEW:   Choose between Balance (closed P&L) or Equity (including floating P&L)   Dual-Layer Protection Prevention: Stops orders before e
FREE
Blow it Up That Questions Your Life Choices
Fatih Klavun
指标
"Blow It Up!" – The Trading Indicator That Questions Your Life Choices Tired of boring indicators? Meet your new market companion that delivers:   "YOLO BUY!" arrows   when you should probably panic   Explosive rectangle confetti   (because why not?)   200+ soul-crushing quotes   like   "Your stop loss is imaginary"   and   "This isn’t trading, it’s donating to whales"   Random alerts that roast your strategy This Indicator is like Therapy   – Because daytrading shouldn’t feel
筛选:
无评论
回复评论