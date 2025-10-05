Indicator Automator EA

Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool

Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy?

Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate ANY trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have an indicator with arrows, dots, or other symbols, you can now turn it into a fully automated, 24/7 trading strategy with professional risk and trade management.

How It Works

Our EA acts as a universal bridge. You simply tell it which indicator to read and which buffer numbers correspond to the Buy and Sell signals. Indicator Automator EA takes care of the rest, executing trades with precision and discipline based on the rules you define.

IMPORTANT: Put your indicator in the same folder where this EA is. 

Core Features:

  • Universal Compatibility: Automate any custom indicator that uses separate buffers for buy/sell signals.

  • Advanced Risk Management:

    • Automatic Lot Sizing: Calculates trade volume based on a fixed percentage of your account balance.

    • Dynamic Stop Loss: Set your SL based on a fixed number of points or, for more market-adaptive control, use a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR).

  • Professional Trade Management:

    • Dynamic Take Profit: Set your TP based on fixed points or an ATR multiple to adapt to changing volatility.

    • Configurable Stop Loss Management:

      • Break-Even: Automatically move your Stop Loss to your entry price once a trade is in profit by a predefined amount.

      • Profit Lock: Secure a portion of your profits by moving the Stop Loss into a profitable zone once the trade reaches a key target.

    • Multiple Exit Conditions: Close trades based on an opposite entry signal, a dedicated close signal from your indicator, or at the end of a trading session.

  • Precision Time Filtering:

    • Day-of-the-Week Filter: Enable or disable trading for each day of the week.

    • Session Filter: Restrict trading to specific hours, such as the London or New York sessions, to focus on the most active market times.

The Indicator Automator Advantage

  • Turn Manual into Automated: Convert any visual indicator into a hands-free trading robot without writing a single line of code.

  • Eliminate Emotional Errors: The EA executes every signal with perfect discipline, removing fear, greed, and hesitation from your trading.

  • Objectively Backtest Your Indicators: Finally get definitive, data-driven proof of whether your favorite indicator is truly profitable over the long term.

  • Save Your Precious Time: Stop watching charts all day. Let the EA monitor the markets for you and execute your strategy while you're away.

Stop missing opportunities and start trading smarter. Purchase Indicator Automator EA today and automate your winning strategy!


