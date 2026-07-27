Flash Sync Local Trade Copier

One EA for both sides — copy trades between two local MT5 terminals in milliseconds. No VPS, no server, no subscription!!

Flash Sync — One EA. Two Roles. Zero Lag.

Most local trade copiers make you install and manage two separate programs — one for the source account, one for the destination. Flash Sync is a single EA. Attach it to both terminals, flip one setting — Role: Master or Role: Slave — and you're done. No mismatched versions, no wondering which file goes where.

Flash Sync mirrors open positions between two MetaTrader 5 terminals running on the same Windows machine or VPS — no external server, no signal-provider subscription, no internet round-trip. Pure local file-based sync, in milliseconds.

Perfect for running a prop-firm evaluation alongside your main account, managing multiple client or personal accounts, hedging across brokers, or copying a manual strategy to a demo for testing.

Features

One EA, either role

  • Same file on both terminals — pick Master (publishes trades) or Slave (mirrors them) per chart

  • No version-mismatch risk, no confusion about which file belongs where

Speed & Reliability

  • Trade-event driven — changes propagate instantly, plus a configurable poll interval down to 50ms

  • Automatic staleness detection: if the Master terminal freezes or disconnects, the Slave pauses new trades instead of guessing

  • Master to Slave position mapping survives terminal restarts — no duplicate trades after a reboot

Smart Lot Sizing

  • Fixed lot, Multiplier of the Master's volume, or Equity-Ratio (auto-scales to the Slave account's balance)

  • Automatic rounding to each symbol's lot step, min and max volume

Cross-Broker Symbol Mapping

  • Different brokers use different names for the same instrument (DE40 vs GER40.cash, USTEC vs US100.cash) — map them explicitly, symbol by symbol

  • Optional global suffix for brokers that append letters to symbol names (e.g. EURUSD -> EURUSDm)

Filtering & Risk Control

  • Copy only specific magic numbers or symbols — leave the rest untouched

  • Configurable max slippage

  • Reverse-copy mode to open the opposite direction of the Master

  • Dedicated magic number on copied trades so Flash Sync never mirrors its own trades back into a loop

How It Works

Flash Sync uses MetaTrader's shared "Common Data" folder — the one location every MT5 terminal on your Windows account can read and write to, regardless of broker. The Master instance writes a live snapshot of its open positions there; the Slave instance reads it and stays in sync. No sockets, no ports, no third party — which is exactly why it's this fast.


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5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态，
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
实用工具
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的手动交易面板,旨在直接从图表准备、执行和管理仓位,并在每个步骤中实现对风险的可视化控制。 该工具在单一界面中整合了订单准备、根据风险自动计算仓位大小、Entry、Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 交互区域,以及执行后的多项交易管理功能。 版本 2.0 更新 2.0 版本引入了多项改进以优化执行工作流: 自动方向反转:将 Take Profit 或 Stop Loss 拖动到入场价格的另一侧会自动切换设置方向并重新计算另一个级别 轻盈虚线将 SL 和 TP 级别延伸到历史中,以便对照之前的高点和低点进行校准 执行单元格根据方向着色,中央显示计算出的手数 手动输入跟踪距离(以点为单位)或 ATR 乘数 SL 和 TP 区域的点击区域扩大,使拖动更可靠 自动适应高分辨率屏幕(DPI 缩放) 紧凑的最小化模式以释放图表空间 主要功能 Trade Panel PRO MT5 允许您在执行前以结构化方式准备交易。面板根据所选风险模式自动计算手数,显示估计风险、潜在利
作者的更多信息
Indicator Automation XT
Fatih Klavun
5 (1)
实用工具
Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
Swing Points TP Target
Fatih Klavun
5 (4)
指标
A professional swing point detection indicator that identifies key highs and lows with precision. Features include: Smart Detection : Identifies swing highs/lows based on customizable left/right bar analysis Visual Alerts : Clear arrows and labels (optional) mark swing points Dynamic Lines : Draws support/resistance lines that disappear when price touches them (toggle on/off) Real-Time Alerts : Sound and popup notifications for new swings Non-Intrusive : Preserves all manual chart drawings Perfe
FREE
OmniZones Supply Demand
Fatih Klavun
指标
Welcome to OmniZones Pro. Unlike traditional Supply & Demand indicators that simply draw rectangles at swing highs and lows, OmniZones features a State-Aware Algorithmic Pipeline that evaluates, scores, and tracks the lifecycle of every single zone in real-time. Perfect for scalping High-Liquidity Assets (Nasdaq, DAX, Gold, US30) or forex majors. Key Features: Quantitative Scoring Matrix:   Zones are not created equally. OmniZones algorithmically evaluates   Tick Volume Participation ,   Escape
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M30 Power Scalping
Fatih Klavun
指标
M30 Power: Pullback Analyzer Unlock the precision of multi-timeframe analysis with the   M30 Power: Pullback Analyzer . Designed for serious day traders, this indicator bridges the gap between M30 market structure and M1 execution, helping you identify high-probability pullback entries with surgical accuracy. NOTE: Dont overtrade inside a M30 Period. If you took one or two scalps, wait for the next M30 Candle/Period. Core Functionality The indicator divides the trading day into   30-minute stru
FREE
OmniSignal Navigator
Fatih Klavun
5 (2)
指标
OmniSignal Navigator - Smart Entries at Key Levels Trade Like a Professional with this daily/weekly High-Low-Close indicator, designed for scalping or intraday short term trading and precision breakout trading. Suggested Timeframes to trade with: M 5 DO NOT USE THE INDICATOR ON THE M1 TIMEFRAME! Why It Works Perfect for Scalping/Intraday: Targets key zones (PDH/PDL/PDC & PWH/PWL/PWC) on M2, M3, M5, M15 timeframes. (Lower Timeframes = More Signals, Higher Timeframes = Less Signals) No Chart Anal
FREE
OmniChart
Fatih Klavun
指标
OmniChart   is a lightweight, ultra-smooth Picture-in-Picture (PIP) chart indicator designed for professional traders who need seamless multi-timeframe analysis. Keep a close eye on lower timeframes (like M1 or M2) directly on your higher timeframe chart (like M15 or M30) without cluttering your workspace or switching profiles! Designed with a focus on   pure price action , OmniChart removes all distractions. No grids, no confusing axes, no volumes—just pure, clean candlesticks to help you spot
FREE
OmniSignal Pivot Session
Fatih Klavun
指标
OmniSignal Pivot Session combines two powerful trading concepts— Daily Pivots and  (NY, London and COMEX) Session Opening Levels —into one clean, intelligent signal indicator. It's designed to identify key market levels and provide clear, non-repainting entry signals based on a robust 3-candle confirmation pattern , helping you filter out market noise and trade with more confidence. Suggested Symbols: XAUUSD, US30, DE40 (might have some bugs if you are using it with any Forex Pair!) Core Fea
FREE
Quantum Signal Flow
Fatih Klavun
指标
Quantum Signal Flow   is a professional-grade trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that synchronizes volatility, momentum, and oscillatory filters into a single, high-precision signal engine. By combining the legendary SuperTrend with refined RSI and Stochastic layers, it eliminates "market noise" and identifies high-probability entry points with surgical accuracy. Key Features: Intelligent Trend Core : Based on a robust SuperTrend algorithm that adapts to market volatility using ATR. Dual
FREE
Rulebook Exporter Journal
Fatih Klavun
实用工具
RULEBOOK — The Ultimate Trading Dashboard & AI Coach (NEW UPDATE) Before you read everything below, let me tell you in one sentence what Rulebook is: It's a comprehensive MetaTrader trading dashboard and journal platform, but unlike TradeZella or other journal services, there are absolutely no monthly fees — you pay once and use it for a lifetime. Transform your MetaTrader 5 into a professional, data-driven trading cockpit! Rulebook is the bridge between your MetaTrader and a state-of-the-art we
FREE
Blow it Up That Questions Your Life Choices
Fatih Klavun
指标
" Blow It Up!" - The Trading Indicator That Questions Your Life Choices Tired of boring indicators? Meet your new market companion that delivers: "YOLO BUY!" arrows when you should probably panic Explosive rectangle confetti (because why not?) 200+ soul-crushing quotes like "Your stop loss is imaginary" and "This is n't trading, it's donating to whales" Random alerts that roast your strategy This Indicator is lik e Therapy - Because daytrading shouldn't fe el like watching paint dry! Highlights
Smart Session Guard
Fatih Klavun
实用工具
You only need to load this EA into a single chart. Key Features Session Lockdown Blocks ALL trades outside London/NY sessions Instant position closing at session end NEW: Pre-close alerts (configurable minutes before session end) Smart Daily Limits Profit Target: Set $ or % goals to lock in gains Loss Limit: Hard-stop protection against bad days NEW: Choose between Balance (closed P&L) or Equity (including floating P&L) Dual-Layer Protection Prevention: Stops orders before execution Elimination
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Session Guardian
Fatih Klavun
实用工具
Free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays "CALL IT A DAY" when London & New York sessions close. Customizable alerts, session tracking, and a guilt-free reminder to log off. Perfect for workaholic traders! Tired of staring at charts when the market’s already clocked out? Session Guardian   is your sassy trading assistant that slaps a giant   "CALL IT A DAY"   on your screen when both London   and   New York sessions are closed—because even traders deserve happy hour. Key Features:   Big, Bo
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Trading Assistant Pro MT5
Fatih Klavun
实用工具
Precision Pro Trading Assist - Ultimate MT5 Execution Tool Elevate your trading with the Precision Pro Trading Assist, a high-end MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for professional traders who demand speed, discipline, and flawless risk management. This all-in-one execution panel streamlines your workflow, allowing you to focus on the charts w hile the EA handles the math and protection. Key Features Advanced One-Click Execution Execute trades instantly w ith pre-calculated Risk, Stop Loss,
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Indicator Automator EA
Fatih Klavun
实用工具
Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy? Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate any trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have
OmniSignal Pivot EA
Fatih Klavun
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER To celebrate our launch, OmniSignal Pivot II is 100% FREE until February 11th. Current Price: $0 (Free) Original Price: $170 Don't miss out - download your copy today and secure the lifetime license before the price returns to $170! Overview The OmniSignal Pivot II EA is a professional-grade automated trading system designed to capitalize on institutional price levels. By combining classic Pivot Point theory with modern ATR (Average True Range) volatility filters, this EA ide
Precision Pro Trading Assistant
Fatih Klavun
实用工具
Precision Pro Trading Assist - Ultimate MT5 Execution Tool Elevate your trading with the Precision Pro Trading Assist, a high-end MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for professional traders who demand speed, discipline, and flawless risk management. This all-in-one execution panel streamlines your workflow, allowing you to focus on the charts w hile the EA handles the math and protection. Key Features Advanced One-Click Execution Execute trades instantly with pre -calculated Risk, Stop Loss,
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