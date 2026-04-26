Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine

Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision.

Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a custom arrow indicator, a complex oscillator, or a standard technical tool, Indicator Automation XT executes the strategy for you while you sleep.

The XT Advantage: How It Works

Simply set the path to your indicator and specify the signal buffers. The EA takes over the heavy lifting:

Instant Execution: No delay between signal and market entry.

Universal Logic: Compatible with almost all MT5 indicators.

Signal Detection: Ultra-fast polling of indicator buffers.

Order Execution: Full management of Buy and Sell orders.

Setup and Indicator Path Configuration

For the EA to find your indicator, please follow these rules:

Location: Indicators must be placed inside the standard MQL5/Indicators/ folder or any sub-folder within it. They do not need to be in the same folder as the EA.

Entering the Path: Use the path relative to the Indicators folder. If your indicator is in MQL5/Indicators/MySignal.ex5, enter MySignal. If your indicator is in a sub-folder MQL5/Indicators/Examples/Trend.ex5, enter Examples\Trend.

File Extension: Do not include .ex5 at the end of the name.

Premium Feature Set

Universal Indicator Compatibility

Works seamlessly with any .ex5 indicator. If it draws a signal on a chart or a buffer, XT can trade it.

Full support for both Buy/Sell arrows and zero-cross/threshold oscillators.

Advanced Risk Management

Intelligent Auto-Lot: Automatically calculates the perfect position size based on your account equity and Stop Loss distance.

Dynamic SL/TP Modes: Choose between Fixed Points for stability or ATR-Adaptive levels that breathe with market volatility.

Pro-Level Position Protection

Smart Trailing Stop: Protects your gains by locking in profit as the price trends.

Precision Break-Even: Zero-risk trading by moving your stop to entry at the right moment.

Recursive Partial Close: Take profit gradually. Close a portion of the trade and let the rest run risk-free.

Global Session Manager

Avoid unfavorable market hours. XT includes fully configurable session timers for Tokyo, London, and New York sessions.

Configurable to your specific broker server time.

Institutional Safety Guards

Equity Protection: Automatic hard-stop if the daily loss percentage is reached.

Trade Cap: Prevent emotional overtrading with a daily trade limit.

Spread Shield: Automatically blocks execution if the market spread exceeds your limit.

High-Speed Optimization

Engineered for ultimate performance. Unlike basic EAs, the XT engine uses advanced caching for historical data and profit calculations. This ensures fast terminal operation and fast backtesting in the Strategy Tester.

Dashboard Features

Live Daily Profit Tracking

Real-Time Spread Monitor

Active Session Indicator

System Status Guard

Why Indicator Automation XT?

No More Manual Errors: Eliminate the hesitation and emotions of manual trading.

No Black Box Strategies: You choose the indicator you trust. XT provides the professional execution.

Full Transparency: Every trade, every stop, and every calculation is under your control.

Multi-Asset Performance: Optimized for Forex, Metals, Indices, and Crypto.

Technical Requirements

Compatible with any MT5 indicator with signal buffers

VPS recommended for optimal uptime

Automate your strategy. Dominate the market. Get the XT edge. Download Indicator Automation XT today and take your trading to the professional level.