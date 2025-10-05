Indicator Automator EA

Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool

Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy?

Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate ANY trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have an indicator with arrows, dots, or other symbols, you can now turn it into a fully automated, 24/7 trading strategy with professional risk and trade management.

How It Works

Our EA acts as a universal bridge. You simply tell it which indicator to read and which buffer numbers correspond to the Buy and Sell signals. Indicator Automator EA takes care of the rest, executing trades with precision and discipline based on the rules you define.

IMPORTANT: Put your indicator in the same folder where this EA is. 

Core Features:

  • Universal Compatibility: Automate any custom indicator that uses separate buffers for buy/sell signals.

  • Advanced Risk Management:

    • Automatic Lot Sizing: Calculates trade volume based on a fixed percentage of your account balance.

    • Dynamic Stop Loss: Set your SL based on a fixed number of points or, for more market-adaptive control, use a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR).

  • Professional Trade Management:

    • Dynamic Take Profit: Set your TP based on fixed points or an ATR multiple to adapt to changing volatility.

    • Configurable Stop Loss Management:

      • Break-Even: Automatically move your Stop Loss to your entry price once a trade is in profit by a predefined amount.

      • Profit Lock: Secure a portion of your profits by moving the Stop Loss into a profitable zone once the trade reaches a key target.

    • Multiple Exit Conditions: Close trades based on an opposite entry signal, a dedicated close signal from your indicator, or at the end of a trading session.

  • Precision Time Filtering:

    • Day-of-the-Week Filter: Enable or disable trading for each day of the week.

    • Session Filter: Restrict trading to specific hours, such as the London or New York sessions, to focus on the most active market times.

The Indicator Automator Advantage

  • Turn Manual into Automated: Convert any visual indicator into a hands-free trading robot without writing a single line of code.

  • Eliminate Emotional Errors: The EA executes every signal with perfect discipline, removing fear, greed, and hesitation from your trading.

  • Objectively Backtest Your Indicators: Finally get definitive, data-driven proof of whether your favorite indicator is truly profitable over the long term.

  • Save Your Precious Time: Stop watching charts all day. Let the EA monitor the markets for you and execute your strategy while you're away.

Stop missing opportunities and start trading smarter. Purchase Indicator Automator EA today and automate your winning strategy!


추천 제품
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
유틸리티
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Trader Assistant Mini MT5
Faran Ataeiraveshti
유틸리티
안녕하세요 여러분 "Trader Assistant Mini"는 유창한 R:R 패널을 사용하여 거래당 위험을 계산하는 편리한 도구입니다. 보상 비율에 대한 위험 + 거래 패널: 모든 트레이더가 이익의 크기와 관련된 손실의 크기를 계산하고 트레이더별 위험을 관리하여 좋은 거래인지 여부를 판단할 수 있도록 하는 것이 편리합니다. 또한 손실과 이익을 핍과 백분율, 손실과 이익으로 표시합니다. How to install the demo version + Demo file: Trader Assistant Mini MT5 Demo "Trader Assistant Pro"를 볼 수 있습니다. Pro Risk Management Panel MT5 그것을 즐기시기 바랍니다. 마침내: 여러분의 생각과 피드백을 공유해 주시기 바랍니다. 거래자가 필요하다고 생각하는 정보를 제공하는 것이 중요합니다. 작가: 저는 MQL 언어 프로그래머로 3년 동안 다양한 프로젝트를 진행해 왔습니다. 저는
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
유틸리티
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
유틸리티
거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT4 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
SLTPSetter
Raphael Djangmah Osro Agbo
유틸리티
SLTPSetter - StopLoss Take Profit Setter HOW DOES IT WORK? Risk and account management is a very critical aspect of trading. Before entering a position, you must be fully aware how much you will be willing to loss both in percentage and value. This is where SLTPSetter gets you covered.  All you need to do is attach the indicator on the chart and PRESS BUY OR SELL automatically, all parameters needed for placing the trades will be provided at the top left corner of the screen. Feel free to adjust
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro
The Hung Ngo
유틸리티
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 4 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT 4 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro is a trade management utility for MetaTrader that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
유틸리티
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
Riskometer Risk Calculator
Mpendulo Chiliza
유틸리티
Risk-o-meter is a Risk calculator Panel designed to help people who are new to trading, better understand how much they are risking for potential profit or loss. Inputs: 1. Enter your Risk in % or currency 2. Enter your Return Ratio 3. Enter your Lot Size Results: 1. SL line 2. TP Line Features: 1. By moving the SL line, lot size will adjust to keep Risk fixed. 2. By moving the TP line, Risk Ration will adjust to keep Risk fixed.  
Equity Shield Pro
Saad Janah
5 (1)
유틸리티
Equity Shield Pro 1.1 NEW VERSION  Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is a powerful utility EA designed to safeguard your trading account by actively monitoring and enforcing equity protection and profit management rules. Whether you’re trading personal accounts or working through proprietary firm challenges, this EA ensures strict adherence to risk and profit targets, enabling you to maintain discipline and consistency. Fully compatible with all challenge types, Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is specifically craft
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
유틸리티
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Trade Closer Buttons
Tawanda Tinarwo
유틸리티
This EA is there to take your trade closing stress away. Quickly close as many trades as you have opened at the click of a button, INCLUDING PENDING ORDERS. This works on the MT5 platform whether it be currencies, Indices, stocks or Deriv synthetic indices. I have saved it under utilities as it is a utility, however, to install this, you have to save the file in you "EA" folder. That is; Go to "File", then "Open Data Folder", "MQL5" and then "Experts". Paste this file there. Restart MT5 and you'
Lucky Trade Panel MT5
Nina Yermolenko
유틸리티
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
ATT Close Buttons Panel
Andrew Fedotov
유틸리티
Close Buttons Utility는 차트에서 직접 포지션과 보류 주문을 수동으로 관리할 수 있는 간편하고 유연한 MQL5 유틸리티입니다. 이 패널을 사용하면 현재 또는 선택한 종목 그룹에 대한 주문 및 포지션 그룹을 한 번의 클릭으로 종료할 수 있습니다. 모든 주문뿐만 아니라 지정된 매직 넘버 목록이나 수동 주문에도 사용할 수 있습니다. 패널은 최소화하거나 화면에서 이동할 수 있습니다. 밝고 어두운 테마, 사용자 지정 가능한 크기, 행 높이, 버튼 열 개수가 지원되며, 각 버튼에 원하는 단축키를 지정할 수 있습니다. 종목 및 매직 넘버(모두, 목록 또는 수동)별 필터링 기능을 통해 대량 거래에 필요한 포지션과 주문을 정확하게 선택할 수 있습니다. 장점 기술 패널: 차트에서 패널을 원하는 모서리로 드래그할 수 있습니다. 패널은 상단 부분을 당겨서 이동할 수 있으며, 최소화할 수도 있습니다. 간략한 개요: 모든 주요 데이터(포지션 수, 거래량, 손익)를 간결한 형태로 제공합니다
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
유틸리티
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
Easy Copier Limited
Priyanka Dwivedi
유틸리티
Easy Copier Limited  is utility tool to copy trade / trade copier form one account (master) to other account (slave) .  It works only with a single forex ( EURUSD ) . You can use this tool as local copier ( Terminals have to be in same PC / VPS ) as well as Remote Copier ( Terminals can be in different PC / VPS ). For remote copy you can use my server or it can be configured to your server . Trades are possible to copy from    MT4 => MT4     MT4 => MT5         MT5 => MT5       MT5 => M
FTMO Protector PRO MT5
Rando Pajuste
유틸리티
Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics.  EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for trade
DYJ Game Device
Daying Cao
유틸리티
DYJ Game Device   is an EA , It has a graphical interface operation,It includes manual opening and quick closing buttons or mobile opening buttons. that follows the virtual transaction record of any dyj indicator to actually open and close positions. You can follow orders according to 5 major strategies Trend mode: Accept the profit and loss ratio assigned to each trader by the market at the close of each day. The actual operation is 1 order each time, with a fixed number of lots each time, such
SL AutoMover
Muhammad Fadhlan
유틸리티
DragSL Pro – The Ultimate Auto Stop Loss Management Tool! DragSL Pro is an innovative trading script designed to help traders manage their Stop Loss (SL) more easily and efficiently. With its automated features, you can adjust SL for all positions , including both open and pending orders , without the hassle of manual adjustments. Key Features: Drag & Adjust SL Easily – Move Stop Loss for all positions in one execution. Supports Open & Pending Orders – Works for both active trades and pendin
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
유틸리티
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
TP SL Bot MT5
Ruslan Brezovskiy
유틸리티
TP SL Bot is a utility that automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit for newly opened orders in several ways. There is also a function for calculating the volume that you need to open the trade to get the desired amount with the specified Stop Loss / Take Profit size. There are several options for calculating the size and setting parameters: 1. Setting based on the amount specified by the user as a percentage of the current deposit balance. 2. Setting as the amount entered by the user. 3. Se
Turbo Close All
Phami Thanh Hoang
유틸리티
Turbo Close All is a powerful and versatile script designed to help traders quickly and efficiently manage their trading positions and pending orders on MetaTrader 5. With its advanced features and customizable settings, this script is an essential tool for traders who want to streamline their trading process and maintain control over their positions and orders. Key Features: Comprehensive Closing Options: Turbo Close All allows you to close all market positions and/or delete pending orders bas
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
유틸리티
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
RiskCopilot
Carlos Adrian Feged Zapata
유틸리티
한국어 RiskCopilot Utility - 당신의 지능형 거래 어시스턴트 "위험을 보고, 거래를 마스터하세요." RiskCopilot Utility는 MetaTrader 5를 위한 궁극적인 위험 관리 및 포지션 사이징 솔루션입니다. 이 포괄적인 거래 어시스턴트는 실시간 계산, 고급 위험 평가 도구, 전문적인 거래 분석을 제공하면서 귀하의 거래 결정을 통제하지 않습니다. 모든 자산 클래스에서 정확한 위험 관리를 추구하는 초보자와 전문 트레이더 모두에게 완벽합니다. 당신은 전략에 집중하고, 우리는 계산을 처리합니다. 주요 기능: 지능형 포지션 사이징 : 사용자 정의 가능한 위험 비율과 계좌 잔액을 기반으로 한 자동 계산 다중 통화 지원 : USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF 및 기타 주요 통화 스프레드 모니터링 시스템 : 다양한 상품에 대한 적응형 한계를 가진 지능형 필터링 실시간 시장 정보 : 캔들 타이머, 시장 상태, 현지 시간 및 서버 시간
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
유틸리티
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
TradeMngrMT5
Edgar Enrique Retontali
유틸리티
TradeManager 1.0   is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 y 5 that streamlines real-time trade management. Through a graphical control panel, you can send market and pending orders, move stop losses to breakeven, and automatically calculate position size based on your risk settings. Below is a comprehensive overview of its features and input parameters. Key Features Market Orders & Pending Orders BUY/SELL Buttons : Instantly open long or short positions at market. BUY STOP / SELL STOP / BUY LIMI
Prop Firm Simulator
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
유틸리티
실제 자금을 위험하기 전에 Prop Firm 도전을 숙달하세요!   당사의 고급 시뮬레이터는 진정한 Prop Firm 거래 환경을 재현하여 자신 있게 연습, 전략 수립 및 도전 통과를 돕습니다. 당사 시뮬레이터를 사용하면 데모 또는 실계좌를 사용하여 모든 Prop Firm 도전을 시뮬레이션하고, 수동 거래 전략과 EA를 통한 자동화 거래를 모두 지원하며, 맞춤형 기간에 대한 개인화된 도전을 생성하고 일관된 수익성에 필요한 훈율을 개발하기 위해 자신에게 도전할 수 있습니다. FTMO 10k 및 100K 도전 세트파일:   모든 주요 Prop Firm에 대한 세트파일 및 전용 지원 이용 가능 - 문의만 하세요! 선착순 10명 구매자에게 30% 할인. 주요 기능 실시간 도전 모니터링 실시간 통계 대시보드 - 잔고, 자본, P&L, 드로다운 실시간 추적 전문 지표 - 종결 P&L 대 미결 P&L, 승률, 거래 분석 수동/자동거래 지원: 수동 거래 전략 및 Expert Advisors를
Candle length indicator alarm
Vladimir Karputov
4 (2)
유틸리티
The Candle Length Indicator Alarm generates a sound alert, sends a push notification and an email when the size of the current candlestick changes. The size of the current candlestick can be measured in two ways: The first method: the size of the candlestick is measured from the beginning of the candlestick (from the OPEN price). The second method: the size of the candlestick is measured from current price. The indicator has the following settings: sound — a sound file from the folder: "...\Meta
Auto SL TP adjustable
Rattanon Hirunyakarn
유틸리티
Manually enter the price for Buy position or Sell position. This EA will automatically open 3 orders and also 3 Pending (In deposited position) = Total 6 orders per one click Please see Screenshot or Videos for more explanation. - Easy to manage your different order. - Fast in modification for SL and TP. - Can modified the SL and TP depends on individual techniques.
Auto SLTP Maker MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
유틸리티
Auto SLTP Maker MT5  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Trade Managment
Marco Antonio Cruz Dawkins
유틸리티
Trade management is a system that helps you manage your operations, that is, you perform the analysis, and we manage the operations as follows: Automatic Stop Loss once the trade is opened is a short or long with a maximum risk of 1% of the account.  Trailing Stop as the price moves in your favor.  Risk management is handled in a 2:1 , once the operation reaches a 1:1 move Stop Loss to break even .  Once the trade reaches a 2:1 closes half the lot, securing the profit and allowing the operation
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (581)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
유틸리티
베타 출시 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 곧 공식 알파 버전을 출시할 예정입니다. 일부 기능은 아직 개발 중이며, 작은 버그가 발생할 수 있습니다. 문제가 있으면 꼭 보고해 주세요. 여러분의 피드백은 소프트웨어 개선에 도움이 됩니다. 가격은 20건 판매 후 인상됩니다. 남은 $90 카피: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 Telegram 채널 또는 그룹의 거래 신호를 자동으로 MetaTrader 5 계정으로 복사하는 강력한 도구입니다. 공개 및 비공개 채널을 모두 지원하며, 여러 신호 제공자를 여러 MT5 계정에 연결할 수 있습니다. 소프트웨어는 빠르고 안정적으로 동작하며, 복사된 거래를 완벽히 제어할 수 있습니다. 인터페이스는 깔끔하며 대시보드와 차트가 시각적으로 구성되어 있고, 직관적인 네비게이션이 가능합니다. 여러 Signal Account를 관리하고, 공급자별 설정을 세밀하게 조정하며, 모든 동작을 실시간으로
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
유틸리티
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
유틸리티
DashPlus 는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼에서 거래 효율성과 효과를 향상시키기 위해 설계된 고급 거래 관리 도구입니다. 리스크 계산, 주문 관리, 고급 그리드 시스템, 차트 기반 도구 및 성과 분석 등 포괄적인 기능을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 1. 리커버리 그리드 불리한 시장 상황에서 거래를 관리하기 위한 평균화 및 유연한 그리드 시스템을 구현합니다. 거래 회복을 최적화할 수 있도록 전략적인 진입 및 종료 포인트를 제공합니다. 2. 스택 그리드 강한 시장 움직임 동안 포지션을 추가하여 유리한 거래에서 잠재적 수익을 극대화하도록 설계되었습니다. 유리한 시장 트렌드에서 승률을 높이며 거래를 확장할 수 있도록 합니다. 3. 손익(P&L) 라인 차트에서 잠재적인 수익 및 손실 시나리오를 시각적으로 표현합니다. 설정을 조정하고 P&L 라인을 드래그하여 실행 전에 다양한 거래 결과를 평가할 수 있습니다. 4. 바스켓 모드 동일한 심볼에 여러 포지션을 단일 집계 포지션으로 결합하여 관리합니
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
유틸리티
EASY Insight AIO – 스마트하고 손쉬운 트레이딩을 위한 올인원 솔루션 개요 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식까지 — 전 시장을 몇 초 만에, 수동 차트 확인이나 복잡한 설치, 인디케이터 설정 없이 스캔할 수 있다고 상상해 보세요. EASY Insight AIO 는 AI 기반 트레이딩을 위한 궁극의 플러그 앤 플레이(Plug & Play) 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 단 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공하며, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity 등 다양한 AI 플랫폼에서 즉시 분석할 수 있습니다. 창 전환, 복잡함, 차트 오버레이는 더 이상 필요 없습니다. 자동으로 내보내지는 순수하고 구조화된 데이터 인사이트만으로, 반복적인 차트 감시 대신 데이터 기반의 스마트한 의사결정에 집중할 수 있습니다. 왜 EASY Insight AIO인가요? 진정한 올인원 • 별도의 설정, 인디케이터 설치, 차트 오버레이가 필요 없습
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
유틸리티
MetaTrader 5용 Crypto Ticks – 실시간 암호화폐 틱 데이터 및 오더북 통합 개요 Crypto Ticks는 주요 암호화폐 거래소의 실시간 틱 데이터와 오더북 깊이를 MetaTrader 5에 직접 스트리밍합니다. 스캘핑, 알고리즘 트레이딩, 전략 테스트를 위한 정밀 데이터를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 지원 거래소 Binance: 스팟 (차트창에 오더북 표시) 및 선물 (다중 종목 오더북 지원) KuCoin: 스팟 및 선물 (차트 오더북 지원) Bybit: 선물 및 역방향 선물 XT.com: 스팟 및 선물 주요 기능 WebSocket을 통한 실시간 틱 스트리밍 Binance 스트림 지원: @trade, @ticker, @bookTicker, @aggTrade API를 통한 완전한 OHLCV 히스토리 업데이트 오더북 시각화 (최고 매수/매도 + 레벨) 자동 재연결로 안정성 유지 정확한 캔들 차트를 위한 예약 데이터 교체 MT5 재시작 시 자동 히스토리 업데
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
유틸리티
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
유틸리티
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
유틸리티
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
유틸리티
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
유틸리티
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (1)
유틸리티
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 5! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatibi
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
유틸리티
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — 다기능 트레이딩 어시스턴트 66개 이상의 전문 기능을 하나의 인터페이스로 통합. 더 빠르고 안전한 트레이딩을 경험하세요. 리스크 관리, 주문 자동화, 포지션 제어, 시장 분석 을 한 번에 수행할 수 있는 강력한 도구입니다. 초보자부터 전문 트레이더까지 모두에게 적합합니다. 트레이더가 선택하는 이유 원클릭으로 빠른 주문 실행 및 관리 자동 로트 및 리스크 계산 스마트 주문: 그리드, OCO, 가상 SL/TP, 숨김 주문 포지션 관리: 부분 청산, 브레이크이븐, 자동 트레일링 스톱 시장 분석: 수요/공급 구역, 변동성, 통화 강도, 세션 상세 통계 및 다중 심볼 지원 Telegram 알림 기능 주요 기능 (66+) 리스크 관리: 자동 로트 계산, 손익비 관리 주문 관리: SL/TP, 트레일링 스톱(11가지 모드), 부분 청산 스마트 주문: 그리드, OCO, 가상 및 예약 주문 시장 분석: 변동성, 지지/저항, 세션 인디케이터 통계:
LT Trade Copy MT5
Thiago Duarte
유틸리티
Trade Copy is an EA-shaped tool that replicates the trades done on a Meta Trader 5 to all Meta Traders 5 opened on same computer. Is useful if you want to trade more than once account yours or if you want to work with third party account management. Demo version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40906 MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40902/ Configurations: MAIN OPTIONS Idiom - change to English or Portuguese. Copy trades from - specify if the trades will be copied fro
AlgoRadar
Stephen J Martret
유틸리티
ALGORADAR - REAL-TIME TRADE ANALYTICS The Most Powerful On-Chart Performance Analyzer for MetaTrader 5 NO EXTERNAL SOFTWARE. NO DIGGING THROUGH FILES. LIVE STATS RIGHT ON YOUR CHART. Unlike other portfolio analyzers that force you to run standalone apps or hunt through MT5 folders for reports, AlgoRadar displays your complete trading performance directly on your charts in real-time. ANALYZE & RANK ALL YOUR EAs ON ONE CHART! Running multiple Expert Advisors? Which one is actually your BEST perfor
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
유틸리티
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5용 암호화폐 차트 통합 도구 개요 Crypto Charting for MT5는 WebSocket을 통해 실시간 OHLC 차트 데이터를 제공합니다. 여러 거래소를 지원하며 MT5에서 자동으로 데이터가 동기화됩니다. 기능 WebSocket을 통한 실시간 차트 자동 역사 데이터 업데이트 네트워크 중단 시 예약된 동기화 모든 MT5 타임프레임 지원 OHLCV 데이터 지원 전략 테스터 지원 자동 재연결 기능 지원 거래소 Binance, Bybit, OKX, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate.io, Bitget, XT.com 추가 정보 Crypto Ticks 라는 별도 제품에서 틱 데이터와 오더북 정보를 제공합니다. 참고 사항 DLL 미사용, VPS 환경에 적합합니다. Strategy Tester에서는 WebRequest 기능이 작동하지 않습니다. 데모가 필요하신 경우 MQL5의 개인 메시지를 통해 문의하십시오. Full
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
유틸리티
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
유틸리티
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
유틸리티
Custom Alerts AIO: 다중 시장을 동시에 모니터링 – 설정 없이 즉시 사용 가능 개요 Custom Alerts AIO 는 복잡한 설정 없이 즉시 사용할 수 있는 통합 시장 모니터링 도구입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power 등 필요한 모든 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도의 설치나 구성 없이 알림 기능을 바로 사용할 수 있습니다. 차트 그래픽 없이 작동하며, Forex, 금속, 지수, 암호화폐 등 주요 자산군을 모두 지원합니다. 주식(Symbols)은 별도로 입력하여 추가할 수 있으나, MetaTrader에서는 일반적으로 제한적으로만 사용됩니다. 1. 왜 Custom Alerts AIO를 선택해야 하나요? 추가 라이선스가 필요 없습니다 • 모든 Stein Investments 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도 구매가 필요 없습니다. • 즉시 알림 기능을 시작할 수 있어 빠르고 간편합니다. 모든 시장을 하나의 도구로
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
HYT(Help Your Trading)   는 두 가지 주요 기술을 사용하여 손실 포지션의   평균을 낮추는 데   도움이 되도록 설계된 도구입니다. 표준 평균화. 추세 방향으로 포지션을 개시하여 헤지하는 방식입니다. 이 도구를 사용하면 매수와 매도 모두에서 여러 방향으로 개설된 여러 포지션을 관리할 수 있습니다. HYT는 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 평균화 방향, 지정된 이익 실현 수준으로 포지션을 마감하는 것을 자동으로 계산합니다. 또한 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 개설하고, 원하는 이익 실현 수준과 초기 로트를 지정하는 옵션도 제공합니다. 사용을 시작   하려면 도구를 차트로 끌어다 놓고, 이익 실현 수준을 설정한 후 "평균화 시작" 버튼을 클릭하면 됩니다. 초기 포지션이 너무 크지 않도록   주의하고, 평균화할 때 도구가 포지션 크기를 늘리므로 추가 비용이 발생할 수 있음을 대비하세요. HYT는   자동 거래   도 가능합니다. 자동 거래가 활성화되면, 도구
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
유틸리티
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
유틸리티
가입한 모든 채널에서 (개인 및 제한된 채널 포함) 시그널을 바로 MT5로 복사합니다.   이 도구는 사용자를 고려하여 설계되었으며 거래를 관리하고 모니터하는 데 필요한 많은 기능을 제공합니다. 이 제품은 사용하기 쉽고 시각적으로 매력적인 그래픽 인터페이스로 제공됩니다. 설정을 사용자 정의하고 제품을 몇 분 안에 사용할 수 있습니다! 사용자 가이드 + 데모  | MT4 버전 | 디스코드 버전 데모를 시도하려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하십시오. Telegram To MT5 수신기는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다! Telegram To MT5 특징 여러 채널에서 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 개인 및 제한된 채널에서 신호를 복사합니다. Bot 토큰이나 채팅 ID가 필요하지 않습니다.   (원하는 경우에는 사용할 수 있습니다) 위험 % 또는 고정된 로트로 거래합니다. 특정 심볼을 제외합니다. 모든 신호를 복사할지 또는 복사할 신호를 사용자 정의할지 선택할 수 있습니다. 모든 신호를 인
Riskless Pyramid Mt5
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
3.5 (2)
유틸리티
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
유틸리티
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
유틸리티
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
유틸리티
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
제작자의 제품 더 보기
OmniSignal Navigator
Fatih Klavun
5 (2)
지표
OmniSignal Navigator – Smart Entries at Key Levels Trade Like a Professional  with this daily/weekly High-Low-Close indicator, designed for   scalping or intraday short term trading   and precision breakout trading. Suggested Timeframes to trade with: M5 |  DONT USE THE INDICATOR ON THE M1 TIMEFRAME!!! Why It Works   Perfect for Scalping/Intraday:   Targets key zones ( PDH/PDL/PDC & PWH/PWL/PWC ) on   M2, M3, M5, M15   timeframes. (Lower Timeframes = More Signals, Higher Timeframes = Le
FREE
Swing Points TP Target
Fatih Klavun
5 (3)
지표
A professional swing point detection indicator that identifies key highs and lows with precision. Features include: Smart Detection : Identifies swing highs/lows based on customizable left/right bar analysis Visual Alerts : Clear arrows and labels (optional) mark swing points Dynamic Lines : Draws support/resistance lines that disappear when price touches them (toggle on/off) Real-Time Alerts : Sound and popup notifications for new swings Non-Intrusive : Preserves all manual chart drawings Perfe
FREE
OmniSignal Pivot Session
Fatih Klavun
지표
OmniSignal Pivot Session combines two powerful trading concepts— Daily Pivots and  (NY, London and COMEX) Session Opening Levels —into one clean, intelligent signal indicator. It's designed to identify key market levels and provide clear, non-repainting entry signals based on a robust 3-candle confirmation pattern , helping you filter out market noise and trade with more confidence. Suggested Symbols: XAUUSD, US30, DE40 (might have some bugs if you are using it with any Forex Pair!) Core Fea
FREE
Session Guardian
Fatih Klavun
유틸리티
Free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays "CALL IT A DAY" when London & New York sessions close. Customizable alerts, session tracking, and a guilt-free reminder to log off. Perfect for workaholic traders! Tired of staring at charts when the market’s already clocked out? Session Guardian   is your sassy trading assistant that slaps a giant   "CALL IT A DAY"   on your screen when both London   and   New York sessions are closed—because even traders deserve happy hour. Key Features:   Big, Bo
FREE
Smart Session Guard
Fatih Klavun
유틸리티
You only need to load this EA into a single chart. Key Features:   Session Lockdown Blocks ALL trades outside London/NY sessions Instant position closing at session end NEW:   Pre-close alerts (configurable minutes before session end)   Smart Daily Limits Profit Target: Set $ or % goals to lock in gains Loss Limit: Hard-stop protection against bad days NEW:   Choose between Balance (closed P&L) or Equity (including floating P&L)   Dual-Layer Protection Prevention: Stops orders before e
FREE
Blow it Up That Questions Your Life Choices
Fatih Klavun
지표
"Blow It Up!" – The Trading Indicator That Questions Your Life Choices Tired of boring indicators? Meet your new market companion that delivers:   "YOLO BUY!" arrows   when you should probably panic   Explosive rectangle confetti   (because why not?)   200+ soul-crushing quotes   like   "Your stop loss is imaginary"   and   "This isn’t trading, it’s donating to whales"   Random alerts that roast your strategy This Indicator is like Therapy   – Because daytrading shouldn’t feel
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변