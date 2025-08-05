Firemen

  • 专家
  • Tao He
  • 版本: 2.1
  • 更新: 25 九月 2025
  • 激活: 10

Firemen EA 

Hello, traders!

I am a "Fireman,",

The latest member of the Firemen Intelligent Trading System family, boasting exceptional capabilities.
My expertise? AUDCAD, CADNZD, NZDCAD. Correct,
I trade the AUDCAD, CADNZD, and NZDCAD pairs with precision and confidence,
Bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities in the dazzling foreign exchange market.
I am here to prove that I am the most advanced intelligent trading system for currency trading to date.

Discounted price. On-site performance reaches 100%, price increases by $1,000. Final price is $9,800

Live Performance, Click Here  

Recommended time frame: M15

Features:
Chart Setting: You only need one chart to trade all symbols
                      Supports multiple currency pairs
                      Reliable backtesting and field performance
                      No need to adjust GMT

Usage is very simple: Just read the following 3 instructions
                       Much cheaper than existing high-quality alternatives

How to install
EA must be attached only to an M15 chart, and it is recommended to use AUDCAD
If your broker uses suffixes (e.g., AUDCAD.a), you should update the name in the symbol parameters
Only use the recommended currency pairs. No .set file is required, as all settings are stored internally within the EA.
Requirement

This EA is not sensitive to spreads and slippage. However, I recommend using a high-quality ECN broker
EA should run continuously on the VPS
I recommend using a 20% compound interest setting for a $10,000 account, with a leverage ratio of 1:100,
       
With $5,000, you can opt for a fixed lot size of 0.01 lots to maintain low exposure and avoid significant capital drawdown.
MM and Risk Setting

Position Size Adjustment Method - Select the position size adjustment method based on the risk you want to take:
Fixed Position Size will use the fixed position size specified in the "Fixed Position Size" parameter,

The dynamic lot size will use the "Dynamic Lot Size" parameter. The deposit load will calculate the lot size based on the deposit load percentage,
 and four predefined defaults will automatically calculate the risk for you

Fixed Position Size - The predetermined trading position size for the initial transaction.
Dynamic leverage (based on balance/available margin) - the balance/available margin used per 0.01 lots


Symbols - Comma-separated symbols (custom if empty)
Bollinger Channel Cycle - Used for calculating the upper/lower levels of the Bollinger Channel Cycle
RSI Period - Used to filter out trades with lower potential.

Maximum RSI Value - RSI Filter Value
Recommended Brokers: IC MARKETS and IC TRADING or brokers with ECN/RAW/LOW spread types.

