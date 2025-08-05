Firemen EA





Hello, traders!





I am a "Fireman,",





The latest member of the Firemen Intelligent Trading System family, boasting exceptional capabilities.

My expertise? AUDCAD, CADNZD, NZDCAD. Correct,

I trade the AUDCAD, CADNZD, and NZDCAD pairs with precision and confidence,

Bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities in the dazzling foreign exchange market.

I am here to prove that I am the most advanced intelligent trading system for currency trading to date.





Discounted price. On-site performance reaches 100%, price increases by $1,000. Final price is $9,800





Live Performance, Click Here





Recommended time frame: M15





Features:

Chart Setting: You only need one chart to trade all symbols

Supports multiple currency pairs

Reliable backtesting and field performance

No need to adjust GMT





Usage is very simple: Just read the following 3 instructions

Much cheaper than existing high-quality alternatives





How to install

EA must be attached only to an M15 chart, and it is recommended to use AUDCAD

If your broker uses suffixes (e.g., AUDCAD.a), you should update the name in the symbol parameters

Only use the recommended currency pairs. No .set file is required, as all settings are stored internally within the EA.

Requirement





This EA is not sensitive to spreads and slippage. However, I recommend using a high-quality ECN broker

EA should run continuously on the VPS

I recommend using a 20% compound interest setting for a $10,000 account, with a leverage ratio of 1:100,

With $5,000, you can opt for a fixed lot size of 0.01 lots to maintain low exposure and avoid significant capital drawdown.

MM and Risk Setting





Position Size Adjustment Method - Select the position size adjustment method based on the risk you want to take:

Fixed Position Size will use the fixed position size specified in the "Fixed Position Size" parameter,





The dynamic lot size will use the "Dynamic Lot Size" parameter. The deposit load will calculate the lot size based on the deposit load percentage,

and four predefined defaults will automatically calculate the risk for you





Fixed Position Size - The predetermined trading position size for the initial transaction.

Dynamic leverage (based on balance/available margin) - the balance/available margin used per 0.01 lots









Symbols - Comma-separated symbols (custom if empty)

Bollinger Channel Cycle - Used for calculating the upper/lower levels of the Bollinger Channel Cycle

RSI Period - Used to filter out trades with lower potential.





Maximum RSI Value - RSI Filter Value

Recommended Brokers: IC MARKETS and IC TRADING or brokers with ECN/RAW/LOW spread types.