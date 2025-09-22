Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss With Trailer

Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss 

Automate Your Risk Management

This utility works seamlessly with any symbol, by intelligently setting your initial Stop Loss and Take Profit the instant a new position is opened.
Perfect for traders who enter manually or via an EA  but want consistent, rules-based risk management applied automatically.

Why You Need This
Eliminates Human Error: Never forget to set a stop loss again. Ensures every trade is protected from the start.
Enforces Discipline: Removes emotion and inconsistency by automatically applying a logical, pre-defined risk management rule.
Works with Your Strategy: It doesn't matter how you enter trades—this EA will manage them for you.

Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss

Its core function is to automatically set and intelligently trail your stop-loss orders to the previous candle's high or low, a classic and powerful price action technique.
On every market tick, it scans all your open positions. You can optionally filter positions by Magic Number, making it perfect for use with other EAs. It will only manage trades from your specified strategy, or all trades if you prefer.
For its stop-loss calculation, the EA applies a clear price action rule:
For BUY positions, it sets the Stop Loss (SL) to the low of the previous completed candle.
For SELL positions, it sets the Stop Loss (SL) to the high of the previous completed candle.

This technique logically places your stop beyond recent market structure, protecting your capital from normal retracements.
A key feature is its intelligent trailing mechanism. When enabled, the EA doesn't just set the SL once. As each new candle closes, it automatically moves the SL to the new previous candle's high or low.
This creates a dynamic, trailing stop that locks in profits as the trend moves in your favor, all based on clear market structure.

When disabled, it acts as a initial risk manager, setting the SL once when the trade opens and then leaving it alone.
Furthermore, you can incorporate a risk-reward strategy with the optional TP Multiplier.
If enabled, it automatically calculates a Take Profit (TP) level that is a multiple of the your initial stop loss (e.g: 2.0 for a 2:1 risk-reward ratio).

Core Function: Automates stop-loss and take-profit management for open positions based on previous candle high/low.

Logic:
Filters positions by a user-defined Magic Number . (If Magic Number is 0, processes all positions).

Trailing Logic:
If Enable Trailing is true :The EA continuously updates the SL to the most recent previous candle's high/low on each tick.
If Enable Trailing is false :The SL is set only once upon trade opening if no SL is present.

Take-Profit Calculation (Optional):
If TP Multiplier > 0 no TP is set on the position.

Input Parameters:
Enable/disable trailing logic
TP Multiplier : Risk-reward multiplier for automated TP calculation. Set to 0 to disable.
Magic Number : Manage positions only with this Magic Number. Set to 0 to manage all.

The EA automatically uses the timeframe of the chart it’s attached to.
If you want it to reference the previous M1 candle’s high or low, simply load the EA onto an M1 chart.
It does not need to be attached to the chart you intend to trade or monitor.”

                                     Bug report

       Given the complexity of this EA. Some bugs may not have been discovered yet.

       If you think you've found a bug in the Global Risk Manager Auto Stop Loss.
       Do not rush the process.

  1. Write a precise description of the context.
  2. Write a description of the error as precise as possible.
  3. Attach the logs of the expert tab for the corresponding date.
  4. Attach the logs from the log tab for the corresponding date















推荐产品
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
实用工具
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
EasyTradePad for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
实用工具
EasyTradePad – MetaTrader 5 交易面板 EasyTradePad 是一款用于手动和半自动交易的工具。该面板可帮助您快速管理订单和持仓，并可一键计算风险管理参数。 面板功能： 按预设的风险比例（% 或账户货币）开仓和平仓 设置止损（SL）和止盈（TP）：以点数、百分比或金额表示 自动计算风险回报比（Risk-to-Reward Ratio） 将止损移动至无损位置（保本） 部分平仓 移动止损（Trailing Stop）：按点数或K线影线 加仓与均价操作 修改已开仓订单的参数 额外功能： 金字塔加仓 随着价格朝向预设止盈方向运行，分批加仓。每次新加仓可设置减少风险。加仓次数可灵活设置。 均价操作 在图表上手动选择加仓位置，最终按平均价格平仓。 无损转移 当价格达到设定的利润距离后，止损自动移动到开仓价。考虑点差和掉期。 移动止损 支持两种模式： 按点数（可设置启动点数、距离和步长） 按K线影线（可选时间周期） 核心设计理念： 简单易懂的下单方式 高效直观的操作界面 实盘交易中的稳定性与可靠性 您可通过产品页面提供的 演示版本 体验全部功能。 更多信息和支持
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
实用工具
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
指标
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
Visual Risk Manager
Fevzi Sariay
实用工具
Tired of fumbling with lot size calculations and manually managing every trade? The Visual Risk Manager (VRM) is a professional-grade trading panel designed to streamline your trading and enforce discipline. This Expert Advisor is not a strategy; it's a powerful utility that allows you to manage your risk and execute trades with unparalleled speed and precision, directly from your chart. Why You Need the Visual Risk Manager Stop letting emotions and guesswork control your trading. VRM ensures t
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
实用工具
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
实用工具
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
MAFX Trading Manager
Mark Anthony Noblefranca Nazarrea
实用工具
MAFX Trading Manager 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业手动交易管理面板 产品概述 MAFX Trading Manager 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业手动交易管理面板， 旨在帮助交易者更高效地执行和管理交易。 它提供快速的订单执行以及必要的交易管理工具， 界面简洁、紧凑且易于使用。 本产品适用于希望在交易管理中获得更高控制力、 执行速度和一致性的手动交易者， 无需依赖自动化策略或交易信号。 主要优势 一键 Buy / Sell，下单无需打开 MT5 订单窗口 集成 Stop Loss 与 Take Profit 管理 支持部分平仓和保本功能 界面简洁，不遮挡图表 轻量化设计，运行稳定 适用于剥头皮、日内及主观交易 针对 XAUUSD（黄金）和 BTC 优化的默认设置 持续维护并定期更新 主要功能 市价 Buy / Sell 执行 可调节手数输入 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 控制 带偏移的保本功能 按百分比部分平仓 一键关闭所有持仓 交易信息可视化显示 适用于所有 MT5 品种和周期 限制与重要说明 本产品不提供交易信
FREE
Multi Risk Management
Doan Van Hai
实用工具
Risk Management Tool - Multi symbols: any symbol you want to manage - Manage manual orders / orders by EA - Limit spread - Open order by timeframe: 1m, 5m, 15m, 30m... - Auto set SL/TP by point range - Close orders by symbol - DCA / Martin option - Limit lot for DCA - Martin feature - Close all order when reach drawdown limit - Can set trading time: open hour - close hour - disable on Friday/Monday
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
指标
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
X2 Copy MT5
Liubov' Shkandrii
实用工具
探索革命性的X2 Copy MT5，体验即时交易复制。仅需10秒设置，您将获得一个强大的工具，以前所未有的速度（低于0.1秒）在单台Windows计算机或VPS上的MetaTrader终端之间同步交易。 无论您是在管理多个账户、跟随信号还是扩展策略，X2 Copy MT5都能以无与伦比的精确度和控制力适应您的工作流程。停止等待 — 以市场领先的速度和可靠性开始复制。立即下载 试用版 。 *重要提示：使用MT4终端需要单独的X2 Copy MT4版本 X2 Copy MT4/5 设置和功能说明 | 如何安装 X2 Copy 试用版 功能特点 高速复制 — 交易传输时间少于0.1秒 支持所有复制类型的通用支持：MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5 直观界面，10秒内即时设置 7/24 稳定运行 — 与Windows PC和Windows VPS完全兼容 灵活的账户间复制：真实 > 真实，真实 > 模拟，模拟 > 真实，模拟 > 模拟，适用于所有经纪商 多通道复制 — 能够从一个或多个发送方账户复制到一个或多个接收方账户 安全复制 (read-only) —
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
实用工具
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Lotsize calculator for deriv and synthetic indices
Emilio Jose Quintero Ramos
实用工具
It has never been so easy to manage the risk of your account until now, this tool will allow you to have full control of your capital and manage your entries in the synthetic index derivative markets, in an easy, practical and safe way. The available input and configuration parameters are as follows :  RISK MANAGEMENT 1. Value of your account: Here as its name says you will place the value corresponding to the size of your account, for example if your account is 150 dollars the corresponding val
Volatility Data
Makarii Gubaydullin
指标
过去 4 周每日的绝对波动率 我的 #1 多功能工具：  包含 66+ 项功能，包括此指标  |   如有任何问题，请联系我   |   MT4 版本 该指标显示在单独的窗口中，可移动到图表上的任意位置。 在输入设置中   您可以调整： 界面主题 : 深色 / 白色; 计算方法:  价格，点数，百分比变化; 面板大小 字体大小 我的 #1 多功能工具：  包含 66+ 项功能，包括此指标  |   如有任何问题，请联系我   |   MT4 版本 我的 #1 多功能工具：  包含 66+ 项功能，包括此指标  |   如有任何问题，请联系我   |   MT4 版本 我的 #1 多功能工具：  包含 66+ 项功能，包括此指标  |   如有任何问题，请联系我   |   MT4 版本 我的 #1 多功能工具：  包含 66+ 项功能，包括此指标  |   如有任何问题，请联系我   |   MT4 版本 //--
Mirror Signals EA
Isaac Derban
实用工具
Overview Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for signal providers , trade-copier operators , auditors , educators , and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications
Smart Trade Manager Pro Smart Trail
Prabir Sarkar
实用工具
Smart Trade Manager Pro v1.2 – The Ultimate MT5 Trade Management Tool Take Full Control of Your Trades. Exit Like a Professional. Protect Every Pip. Smart Trade Manager Pro is the most comprehensive trade management utility built for MetaTrader 5. Whether you trade Gold, Forex, Crypto, or Indices — this tool gives you institutional-level control over your exits, risk management, and profit protection. Why exits matter more than entries? Because even the best entry becomes a losing trade wi
Boleta Easy Trade Mt5
Silvio Garcia Wohl
实用工具
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
Equity monitor
Vasiliy Pritchin
实用工具
Equity monitor This is a simple means change informer. I wrote it for myself, maybe someone will need it... 1. Displays the change in funds for the day. Every day, when the terminal is first launched, it remembers the current funds and monitors changes throughout the day. 2. The first day of the month, well remembers the money and, within months, to monitor changes. 3. Well, it displays the profit of the open position. To work, you need to create 4 global variables: gvarEqityDay , gvarEq
FREE
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
指标
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Trade panel MGH5
Mahsa Farjami
实用工具
在金融市场领域，熟练的资本管理至关重要。它不仅仅是为了保护你的初始投资，还要增加它。手工计算的时代已经过去。最大化你的回报，最小化你的风险，以前所未有的方式释放金融市场的潜力。通过交易面板掌控你的交易旅程。 如果你是一名高频交易者，需要快速执行交易，我们的交易管理面板提供了所有必要的工具。通过简单点击“买入”或“卖出”按钮，设置固定的订单参数并迅速执行交易。你可以通过一个按键关闭所有头寸，或选择特定类型的挂单，或仅平仅盈利或亏损交易。 体验一种新的便捷、高效和盈利的水平。 如何使用Trade Panel MGH MT4 Version   设施： •    跟随止损 - 当你的交易获利时，程序会保护利润的另一部分 •    部分平仓 - 当价格向有利方向移动，你的交易达到更多中间目标时，程序会通过平仓来实现利润 •    保本 - 你的交易既不赚也不亏的点位 •    无风险 - 如果你选择了止损位为零，将是无风险的 •    3个精确的手数选项 •    在图表的角落看到有关TP、SL、买入盈利、卖出盈利、交易品种和时间框架的信息 •    一键下挂单 •    点数设定的获利
AutoPositionManager
Dragan Drenjanin
实用工具
Auto Position Manager is a unique services application of its kind across the entire MQL5 market, setting new standards for applications of this type. The Services app is a compact but powerful tool that significantly impacts the entire system. Its user-friendly interface and start-stop system make it excellent for automating repetitive tasks. Once it's set up, the service can be toggled on or off with a single click. Crucially, the configuration persists even if the platform is turned off and
FREE
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
实用工具
核心功能 智能交易管理 一键开仓平仓操作，支持自定义手数设置. 多种平仓模式：全部平仓、按方向平仓、按盈亏状态平仓. 专业风险控制控制风险 实时监控点差，避免高成本交易环境.可视化控制面板。 直观的图形界面所有功能一键操作. 实时显示仓位信息、盈亏状况、点差状态. 支持面板最小化、锁定功能，防止误操作 . 产品优势 高效便捷无需复杂设置,开箱即用 图形化操作,告别繁琐代码.实时数据更新，决策更及时. ️安全可靠点差监控，避免恶劣市场条件交易. 专业实用支持多种订单类型管理,灵活的手数配置 详细的仓位信息展示. 适用场景 手动交易者：提供专业的方便控制工具 效率追求者：一键式操作，提升交易效率.       如果你用的方便的话，记得分享给你的朋友！
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
专家
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro
Xin Yue
专家
️ 重要提示：拒绝“赌博式”交易 策略风格： 低频、高精度（狙击手模式）。 交易频率： 约 1-2 笔/月 。 核心逻辑： 本 EA 不会每天频繁交易。它耐心地等待数周，只为精准捕捉比特币巨大的“肥尾 (Fat Tail)”趋势。如果您在寻找每天交易 10 次的剥头皮/高频策略， 请不要购买本 EA 。本工具仅供有耐心的专业投资者使用。 首发特惠：$99 (前 10 套售罄后，价格将严格上调至 $199) TURTLE SIX PATTERN PRO: 趋势跟踪的进化 "Turtle Six Pattern" 不仅仅是另一个 EA；它是对传奇**“海龟交易法则”**的彻底重构与现代化改造，专为 Bitcoin (BTCUSD) 的高波动特性量身定制。 通过将经典的“唐奇安通道突破”与独家的**“六形态市场结构过滤”**相结合，本系统旨在解决趋势交易中最大的痛点： 假突破 (False Breakouts) 。 1. 解锁“六形态”逻辑 (市场结构) 大多数趋势 EA 亏损的原因是简单的“追涨杀跌”。本 EA 更聪明。它利用 SMMA (平滑移动平均线) 和 SSL 通道
Codez Hotkeys
Mzwandile Derrick Mkhonza
实用工具
The best way to place and close trades using your keyboard. Perfect for Scalpers, sniper entries. The default keys are as follows: 8= Buy (Lots set by user) 5= Sell  (Lots set by user) 9= Closes All Buy Positions 6= Closes All Sell Positions 2= Opens a Sell and a Buy position instantly. 0= CLOSES All Positions //These are the default keys, can be changed upon request.
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
指标
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Ultimate Layer Smart Risk Trade Assistant
Ericson Jay Torralba
实用工具
Layer Smart Risk Trade Assistant – MT5 Trade Manager, Risk Management & Order Organizer Utility for MetaTrader 5 Are you looking for the most reliable trade assistant for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) ? Layer Smart Risk Trade Assistant is the ultimate manual trading utility and trade panel , perfect for both beginner and advanced traders who want smarter risk management , order organization, and effortless multi-order management . Do you ever struggle with: Forgetting to update your stoploss or take profi
Position Control
Adam Zolei
实用工具
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
Size Bars
Viktor Loginov
指标
Size Bars – индикатор отображает на графике максимальный, минимальный, текущий и средний размер баров (свечей) за выбранный период. Отображаемые параметры индикатора Size Bars: 1)       Текущий размер бара в писах (по максимум/минимум, тело бара). 2)       Максимальный, минимальный и средний размер свечей BUY . 3)       Максимальный, минимальный, средний размер свечей SELL . 4)       Количество свечей BUY и количество свечей SELL . 5)       Среднее количество свечей подряд BUY и SELL . 6)     
Trade Manager Tool MT5
Le Van Phat
5 (2)
实用工具
Product introduction : Trade Manager Tool for MT5 Trade Manager Tool will help trader calculate almost exactly the risk based on your account automatically. Along with that, there are features to support capital preservation with Trailing Stop, BreakEven, Risk Limit such as Daily Limit Profit/Loss,etc.. helps you avoid overtrading.In particular, the panel is simply designed with many interactive buttons inside the panel and outside the chart to help trader interact more easily.These features re
该产品的买家也购买
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
实用工具
交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
实用工具
将信号从您所属的任何渠道（包括私人和受限渠道）直接复制到您的 MT5。 该工具在设计时充分考虑了用户的需求，同时提供了管理和监控交易所需的许多功能。 该产品采用易于使用且具有视觉吸引力的图形界面。 自定义您的设置并在几分钟内开始使用该产品！ 用户指南 + 演示  |   MT4版本  |   不和谐版本 如果您想尝试演示，请参阅用户指南。 Telegram To MT5 接收器在策略测试器中不起作用！ Telegram 至 MT5 功能 一次复制多个通道的信号 从私人和受限频道复制信号 不需要机器人令牌或聊天 ID（如果出于某种原因需要，您仍然可以使用这些） 使用风险百分比或固定手数进行交易 排除特定符号 选择复制所有信号或自定义要复制的信号 配置单词和短语以识别所有信号（默认值应适用于 99% 的信号提供商） 配置时间和日期设置以仅在需要时复制信号 设置一次打开的最大交易量 交易和头寸管理 使用信号或自动设置的管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止过度交易 确
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Dynamic Fibonacci Grid
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
实用工具
推出最新版本的 MT5 动态斐波那契网格仪表盘（Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard）。 全新版本配备了众多新功能，为您的交易体验带来彻底升级，并让您从全新的角度观察市场和价格行为。通过同时分析多个时间周期和多个交易品种，探索更多可能性。界面友好，支持手动交易和持仓管理，并大幅扩展了预设自动化策略的应用能力。此外，DFG 现在在策略测试器中可作为交易模拟器全面运行，您可以使用历史数据重现不同的交易环境。在可视化模式中练习手动交易，在高速模式中测试自动化策略。 主要功能 • 基于动态斐波那契通道（Dynamic Fibonacci Bands）的多周期、多品种高级技术分析。 通过我们的实时市场监控仪表盘，体验前所未有的高效分析能力。我们将来自 M1、M5、M15 和 H1 图表的复杂数据合成为易于理解的网格水平。这种独特呈现方式让交易者能够在同一个屏幕上监控 10 个不同品种的价格行为，而无需依赖传统图表。结果是更快速的决策过程，以及更简洁、不杂乱的交易环境。 • 可自定义且用户友好的界面，集成最重要的功能。 包括账户状态与信息、快捷手动交易与持仓管理按
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
实用工具
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 加密货币图表集成工具 概述 Crypto Charting for MT5 通过 WebSocket 提供实时 OHLC 图表数据。支持多家交易所，并可在 MT5 中自动更新历史数据。 功能 实时 WebSocket 数据传输 自动历史数据同步 网络中断后的计划更新 兼容所有 MT5 时间周期 支持 OHLCV 数据格式 支持策略测试器 自动重新连接 支持的交易所 Binance, Bybit, OKX, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate.io, Bitget, XT.com 补充说明 如需获取 Tick 数据和深度数据，可查看名为 Crypto Ticks 的相关产品。 注意事项 不使用 DLL，适用于 VPS 环境。 Strategy Tester 不支持 WebRequest 功能。 如需试用版本，请通过 MQL5 私信联系作者。 Full Documentation & Setup Guide : Click Here
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
实用工具
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
实用工具
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
HYT（Help Your Trading）是一款帮助您对亏损持仓进行加仓操作的工具，支持两种主要策略： 标准加仓（Martingale）； 对冲并顺势建仓。 该工具能够处理多个方向相反的订单，无论是买入还是卖出。 HYT 可自动计算下一笔订单的手数、挂单价格、加仓方向以及以设定的止盈水平平仓的逻辑。 此外，您还可以通过 Buy 和 Sell 按钮手动开仓，只需设置所需的止盈点位和初始手数。 使用方法非常简单：将工具拖入图表，设置止盈价格，点击 “Start Averaging” 按钮即可开始。 请确保初始订单手数不过大，并做好资金管理准备，因为在加仓过程中，工具会逐步增加持仓量。 HYT 同时具备自动交易功能。启用后，它将按照您设定的参数自动开平仓。 为什么选择 HYT 实用程序？ HYT 是一款专为应对亏损局面而设计的智能工具，它通过系统化策略帮助您更有效地管理订单。无论是通过加仓，还是通过对冲后顺势开单，HYT 都能自动计算下单方向、手数和价格，协助您理性出场。 该工具支持混合持仓（买单和卖单同时存在）、可通过 Buy/Sell 按钮快速开仓、可设置止盈目标，同时也支持完全自动的
Alert Signal Trading MT5
Trinh Dat
5 (1)
实用工具
The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT5 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get   Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high q
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
实用工具
注意 ：要获取免费试用版，请访问我的网站。 使用手册 用户手册 RiskGuard Management — 您进行无妥协交易的终极盟友。 Lot Calculator — 自动计算手数。 Quantum — 自动风险控制，最大化利润并减少回撤。 Automatic Journal — 包含并可从我的网站免费下载。 Automatic Screenshot — 两张截图：开仓时一张，平仓时一张。 Partial Profit — 智能管理的部分平仓功能。 Smartphone Trading — 可通过手机下单，自动管理。 Stop Loss & DD Block — 每日资金的全面保护。 Automatic Break-Even — 轻松降低风险。 Closing Time — 精准控制交易时间。 Automatic Spread — 实时正确设置止损和止盈。 详细的多语言文档以及意大利语和英语的视频教程，可在我的网站上获取。
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
实用工具
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
实用工具
Crypto Ticks for MetaTrader 5 – 实时加密货币行情与订单簿集成 概述 Crypto Ticks 可将主要加密货币交易所的实时逐笔数据和订单簿深度直接传输至 MetaTrader 5。专为需要精准行情的高频交易者与算法策略开发者设计。 支持的交易所 Binance：现货（图表窗口订单簿深度）和期货（支持多品种订单簿） KuCoin：现货和期货（支持图表订单簿） Bybit：期货和反向期货 XT.com：现货和期货 主要功能 WebSocket 实时逐笔数据流 支持 Binance 数据流：@trade、@ticker、@bookTicker、@aggTrade 使用交易所 API 获取完整 OHLCV 历史数据 订单簿深度可视化（买一/卖一+深度） 自动重连机制确保稳定数据流 定时替换数据提高K线准确性 MT5 重启时自动补全历史数据 与 Strategy Tester 兼容（基于逐笔数据） 完全兼容 VPS，无需外部 DLL 附加信息 适合需要高精度数据的高频与算法交易者 适合策略开发与逐笔回测 重要提示 MT5 的 Strategy Tester
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
实用工具
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
实用工具
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
实用工具
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
实用工具
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
Professional Footprint Chart EA - Complete Order Flow Trading Suite DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK WHEN TESTING  See What Market Makers See! The most comprehensive order flow analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. Get institutional-grade volume analysis, real-time DOM, Time & Sales, and intelligent trade signals - all in one powerful EA. 6 Professional Panels - Complete order flow analysis suite Real-Time Tick Data - Live bid/ask volume at every price level Automatic Imbalance Detection - Spot
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
实用工具
Live Forex Signals 专为现场信号交易而设计   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 和  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 参数 如果您已订阅网站，则用户名和密码live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com ，然后您应该使用您的凭据填写这些参数;如果没有订阅，则将字段留空; 评论对正在开启的交易的评论 风险风险作为交易存款的百分比，如果风险=0，则使用价值地段 固定交易量 使用获利使用从网站获利 UseStopLoss从网站使用止损 FrequencySignalUpdateInMinute顾问访问网站的频率 交易的最大点差交易的最大允许点差，如果点差较高，则设置的挂单被取消 使用追踪止损 TrailingStop跟踪止损的值以点为单位 为了使实时外汇信号正常工作，您需要放置网站地址 https://live-forex
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
实用工具
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
实用工具
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
实用工具
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Smart Position Sizer
Michael Musco
实用工具
Smart Position Sizer (MT5) Two clicks to map risk, auto-size, and execute with SL/TP prefilled—fast, visual, broker-aware. Built to work beautifully across Forex, Futures, Indices, Metals, and CFD symbols . Why traders love it (by market) Forex Spread-aware sizing (optional): include current spread in risk so your lot size targets net risk. Pip & 5-digit precision: correct pip math on majors/minors; handles mini/micro volume steps automatically. Side-price logic: uses bid/ask correctly for SL/T
作者的更多信息
Moving Average Crossover With ATR
Jason Mark Smith
专家
Moving Averages Bot with ATR – A Comprehensive Trading Tool .     Very RARE POWERFUL AND UNIQUE moving averages BOT that incorporates ATR with Stop Loss, Take Profit Multiplier. Multiple Time Frames and a lot more.     This Bot is an impressive automated trading system that combines the simplicity of moving averages with the dynamic adaptability of the Average True Range (ATR).     Designed to enhance trading strategies by offering a balanced mix of trend-following techniques and risk manag
FinalStrike EA
Jason Mark Smith
实用工具
Automatically Close Trades at Your Desired Profit Target! Take the guesswork out of trading by automatically closing your positions as soon as they reach your set profit target. Add to any chart-  The Bot will monitor all open trades Key Features:     Automatic Trade Closing:     Set a profit target in USD, and let FinalStrike automatically close the trade when dollar amount is achieved     Multiple Positions Supported:     Whether you have one or multiple trades open across different pairs,
FREE
Williams Percent Range
Jason Mark Smith
专家
Welcome to the Williams Percent Range EA (wpr)           It's recommended that you read through the document before you start creating a strategy.         Risk management  — Fixed and risk-based position sizing for flexible risk management.        Features:  ATR For Stop Loss And Take Profit. Position Size. Fixed Or Risk Based Risk Based. Equity, Balance Or Free Margin Stop Loss Mode. Closes trade on signal and enters new trade opposite direction. (close of candle) Limit Trading Hours
ATR Driven Daily Percentage Trading Bot
Jason Mark Smith
专家
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. For the first time ever on MQL5 . A first of its kind on the marketplace. Introducing a truly groundbreaking trading bot—one that combines ATR-driven risk management with an innovative daily percentage change trading strategy. Designed for trading a wide range of assets, including Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Forex and Indices . (Ideal for basket trading.) This powerful, fully automated exclusive Bot is designed to give traders a unique edge
Mfi ATR EA
Jason Mark Smith
专家
Money Flow Index. MFI EA Atomated Trading Bot MFI bots can be valuable tools for automating trading s trategies based on market momentum. However, it's crucial to understand their functionality, monitor their performance, and use them as part of a comprehensive trading plan. The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical analysis tool that combines price and volume to assess the buying and selling pressure of an asset. In cryptocurrency trading, MFI bots utilize this indicator to automate trading d
RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot
Jason Mark Smith
专家
RandomPulse ATR Driven Directionless Bot" Expert Advisor! What Does this bot Do? The  EA is designed to execute trades based on a random entry, ensuring that your trading positions are always dynamic and engaging. Here's what it offers!     Random Trade Direction:     This EA randomly selects whether to buy or sell, ensuring that your trading strategy isn't limited by predictable patterns.     Buy or Sell:       The Bot will Randomly Choose     Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit:     Bas
Silent Syndicate
Jason Mark Smith
专家
Gold Trading Made Simple – Maximize Profits With This Proven Strategy! Silent Syndicate – The Ultimate AI-Powered Gold Trading Bot. Precision. Performance. Profitability. Gold trading is a highly lucrative market , but without the right strategy, it can be volatile and unpredictable. Silent Syndicate is a state-of-the-art trading system designed to maximize profits, minimize risk, and provide consistent long-term returns. Powered by intelligent algorithms, strategic trade management, and advan
TriggerGuard Pending Order EA
Jason Mark Smith
专家
Introducing TriggerGuard Pending Order EA This Bot is a state-of-the-art, fully automated Expert Advisor  Utilizing a robust pending order system, TriggerGuard ensures that your trades are placed and executed only when market conditions align with your preset criteria. A very useful transferable tool for price action strategies, allowing you to effortlessly set traps in the market. It works flawlessly. You can execute the bot during corrections in a descending channel, against impulse waves, or
Midnight Throttle EA
Jason Mark Smith
专家
The Midnight Thottle Expert Advisor: Automated Trading Based on Alignment of Percentages The Midnight Throttle EA is an expert advisor that trades automatically based on the alignment of four key timeframes' percentage changes. It trades what Midnight Watch visualizes." It uses the Midnight Watch indicator’s data to analyze market conditions and enter trades when the market shows significant alignment across different timeframes. How Midnight Throttle Works: Alignment Criteria: The Expert
Midnight Watch
Jason Mark Smith
指标
I am a trader specializing in the development of rare , exclusive , high-performance trading bots designed for serious traders who are committed to achieving consistent profitability and success. This free indicator is more than just a visual tool—it powers the Midnight Throttle EA , an automated trading system that executes trades based on the precise market conditions this indicator observes. Midnight Watch : A Pro-Level Tool for Precision Market Analysis. An advanced , multi-functional MetaTr
Sentinal Core
Jason Mark Smith
专家
It's recommended that you read through the entire document. Sentinal Core– A Multi-Timeframe Percentage Threshold Logic Engine Exclusive to MQL5  Sentinal Core is the third and final Expert Advisor in a trilogy of EA's engineered for directional alignment using percentage-based trend analysis. It is not your typical entry-signal bot. Sentinel Core is a pure logic engine designed to rigorously filter signal validity through real-time, multi-timeframe sentiment analysis based solely on price act
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Mark Smith
专家
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
Globex Range Levels
Jason Mark Smith
指标
Globex Range Levels – Gold Edition Market Focus: XAUUSD / Gold / Futures-style Assets m5-m15 Designed For: Day Traders, Scalpers, Institutional-Level Strategies What is Globex Globex is the electronic trading platform operated by CME Group, enabling nearly 24-hour trading of futures and options across global markets. It runs outside traditional U.S. trading hours and is commonly referred to as the overnight session . In trading, the term "Globex session" typically refers to the period between th
Professional Grade ATR And Volume Dashboard
Jason Mark Smith
指标
Finally, a dashboard that cuts through the noise and shows what actually matters. – Displays All Symbols In Your Market Watch List (Updates in real time) This advanced Multi-Timeframe ATR & Volume Dashboard gives traders a crystal-clear view of market volatility and liquidity across all symbols and timeframes in one glance .     Real-Time ATR & Volume Data – See exact volatility (ATR) and trading activity (Volume) for M1 to MN1     Smart Grouping – Automatically classifies instruments (Forex, In
Bollinger Bands Mean Reversion With Walk Feature
Jason Mark Smith
专家
This Expert Advisor combines classic mean reversion with an advanced Bollinger Band Walk Filter to trade when momentum is confirmed. It can be adapted between mean reversion and a breakout strategy (Bollinger walk), reducing false signals and improving trade precision. The Walk Filter detects sustained price interaction with Bollinger Bands over N consecutive bars. Only after this walk is confirmed does the EA enable breakout trades in the corresponding direction. Upper band walks trigger breako
Session Map Pro With Key Levels
Jason Mark Smith
指标
Session Map Pro automatically plots the critical price levels from previous trading days and overlays visual session markers, giving you an instant "roadmap" of potential support and resistance.   It transforms your chart into a strategic trading battlefield.   Detailed Line Reference Guide (For visual display m1-m5 works best but can be attached to any time frame) Default lookbackDays=5. "Set to 1 for today only and a less cluttered display"  1.Horizontal lines (n) Days)    Solid GREEN Line (
Magic History
Jason Mark Smith
指标
Magic History is a detailed trade visualization indicator designed to bring the full story of your trading activity directly onto the chart. If you’re a developer or trader who uses magic numbers, this is made for you. Smart pagination - never lose track of your trades again Pagination means dividing content into separate pages instead of showing everything all at once. In the context of your Magic History indicator: Pagination is a system that lets you view your trades in sections (pages) — fo
Ping Monitor
Jason Mark Smith
实用工具
Ping-Monitor — Never Miss a Tick Again! Do you run EAs and worry about silent chart freezes or data feed stalls ?  This utility is your ultimate watchdog, alerting you the moment your charts stop receiving updates. Ping-Monitor is designed to detect when a chart freezes or the data feed stalls, even if MT5 still shows that the connection is active. It works by tracking the time of the last incoming tick. Every time the chart receives a new price update, the EA records the timestamp. Then, on a
Synthetic Timeframe Creator
Jason Mark Smith
指标
Synthetic Timeframe Creator Professional Custom Timeframe Visualization for MetaTrader 5 Revolutionize your multi-timeframe analysis with Synthetic Timeframe Creator. Tired of switching between charts? Need to analyze specific time cycles that don't exist in standard timeframes?  This is your ultimate solution. Create custom D2, D3, W2, W3 (or any N-period) candles directly on your MT5 chart without needing custom symbols or complex workarounds. KEY FEATURES Flexible Timeframe Synthesis Choos
筛选:
无评论
回复评论