Globex Range Levels

Globex Range Levels – Gold Edition

Market Focus: XAUUSD / Gold / Futures-style Assets m5-m15
Designed For: Day Traders, Scalpers, Institutional-Level Strategies

What is Globex

Globex is the electronic trading platform operated by CME Group, enabling nearly 24-hour trading of futures and options across global markets. It runs outside traditional U.S. trading hours and is commonly referred to as the overnight session.

In trading, the term "Globex session" typically refers to the period between the close of the regular trading day and the open of the next session. This window captures price activity when liquidity is lower, volatility can spike, and institutional positioning often begins to form ahead of major session opens.

Globex levels—specifically the high, low, and midpoint of this overnight session—are widely tracked by professional traders. These levels frequently act as technical reference points during the following day’s trading, influencing support, resistance, and breakout behavior.

In most time zones, the Globex session spans from approximately 22:00 to 06:00 (GMT+2), aligning with the post-U.S. close and pre-London open.

What It Does

This professional-grade tool pulls real Globex OHLC data to draw:

Globex High, Globex Low, and Globex Midline are levels globally respected by institutions, hedge funds, and futures traders. If you trade gold during the London or New York sessions, this is your map.

These levels matter because they represent accurate session structure, real-world institutional range, and are powerful for identifying breakout traps or reversals.

The lines update automatically as each session completes. When the Globex session ends, new levels are set for the next day. A built-in reliability filter prevents empty data from displaying when the market reopens.

You can set custom price alerts when price reaches the Globex High, Globex Low, or Midpoint. Alerts support sound, push notifications, or email delivery.

Use Globex levels to define safe zones before the New York open, spot fakeouts and liquidity grabs, and build mechanical strategies with consistent structure.

Ready to trade like the pros?
Install Globex Range Levels – Gold Edition and align yourself with institutional levels that actually matter.

Globex Session Levels — Smart Market Contextualization
This tool plots historical Globex (overnight futures) session ranges directly onto your chart, providing critical high, low, and midpoint levels from previous trading days. It is built for traders who value precision, structure, and context — especially in markets where overnight liquidity plays a pivotal role, such as gold, indices, and currency futures.

The indicator identifies Globex session highs, lows, and midpoints for the last n days using your chosen time settings (default: 22:00 to 06:00 GMT+2). Each day’s levels are dynamically plotted as horizontal lines, with optional session range boxes. A mid-level is also calculated to highlight mean reversion or range equilibrium zones.

You can define how many prior sessions you want to display to maintain a clean and focused chart. Set your own custom Globex session start and end times. The tool offers distinct color mapping for high, mid, and low levels to reduce visual ambiguity. You can also display range boxes for each session and enable price labels on each level for planning and execution.

The alert system triggers when price nears any key level based on a smart proximity threshold, using the greater of a user-defined pip value or 10% of ATR to reduce false signals. A cooldown mechanism prevents repeated alerts.

Auto-refresh logic ensures your levels stay updated with every new bar.

Strategic Application:
This tool suits mean reversion traders looking to capitalize on price fading toward or away from overnight ranges. It supports breakout traders using prior Globex highs and lows during early London or New York sessions. It’s ideal for gold and index scalpers needing immediate session ranges, and also valuable to volume profile or orderflow traders seeking confluence.

It does not repaint. It does not guess. It simply maps prior session structure in a clean, reliable way — exactly what disciplined traders demand.


All Trend power
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
TrendPower All-In-One Strict v1.00 Description TrendPower All-In-One Strict   is a comprehensive trend-following trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It acts as a "confluence detector," meaning it filters market noise by requiring multiple technical indicators to agree before generating a signal. The indicator utilizes a "Strict" logic engine, meaning a signal is only generated when momentum, trend direction, and volatility filters all align perfectly. It displays data in a separate sub-win
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
Jingfeng Luo
指标
基于微观结构与物理场论的AI自适应市场全息系统指标 摘要 ： 本文旨在探讨一种新型金融市场分析工具——“微观结构引力价格回归AI自适应系统（Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system）”的构建原理与实现机制。该系统融合了市场微观结构（Market Microstructure）理论、经典力学中的弹性与引力模型、信息熵理论以及自适应人工智能算法。通过对Tick级数据的实时聚合、吸收密度的物理建模以及基于熵的动态衰减机制，该系统试图构建一个能够量化市场“质量”、“张力”与“状态”的动态物理场，为高频与波段交易提供可视化的决策支持。 1. 引言 (Introduction) 传统技术指标（如MA, RSI）多基于收盘价的线性处理，往往滞后且难以捕捉价格内部的博弈细节。随着高频交易的发展，基于订单流（Order Flow）和微观结构的数据变得至关重要。本研究提出的MicroStructure HUD系统，不再单纯视价格为数字序列，而是将其视为具有“质量”和“能量”的物理实体，通过模拟物理场中的引力中心（Center of Mass, CoM
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
指标
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (4)
指标
MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for tho
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
MR Reversal Patterns 5
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
指标
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
指标
描述 ICSM（脉冲-修正SCOB映射器）是一个分析价格走势并识别有效脉冲、修正和SCOB（单蜡烛订单块）的指标。它是一个强大的工具，可以与任何类型的技术分析一起使用，因为它灵活、信息丰富、易于使用，并且能显著提高交易者对最具流动性的兴趣区域的认识。 设置 常规 | 视觉 颜色主题 — 定义ICSM的颜色主题。 SCOB | 视觉 显示SCOB — 启用/禁用SCOB； 标记SCOB — 代表SCOB表示的样式选项列表； SCOB颜色 — 定义SCOB的颜色； ICM | 视觉 显示ICM线 — 启用/禁用ICM（脉冲-修正映射器）线； 显示IC趋势 — 通过图表底部的彩色分隔线启用/禁用脉冲-修正趋势的可视化； 线条颜色 — 定义ICM线的颜色； 线条样式 — 定义ICM线的样式； 警报 ICM — 启用/禁用突破ICM线的警报； SCOB — 启用/禁用SCOB创建的警报； ICM+SCOB — 启用/禁用在单个脉冲/修正结束时出现SCOB的警报，该SCOB抓取ICM线的流动性。 ICM+SCOB（同一蜡烛） — 启用/禁用在抓取ICM线流动性
