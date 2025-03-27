Pip Scope

📌 Pip Scope – Accurate Chart Perception for Smarter Trades

The Problem:
MetaTrader automatically adjusts the vertical scale of charts to keep all candles visible. While this is helpful for keeping price action on screen, it can distort your perception of movement size. A small move may suddenly appear huge, while a large move may look minor. This can mislead traders—especially scalpers and intraday traders—into poor risk assessment, incorrect position sizing, and misplaced stop-loss levels.

The Solution:
Pip Scope helps you interpret price movements objectively, regardless of zoom or chart compression:

Fixed Pip Scale – Displays a constant vertical reference (e.g., 10 pips), giving you a stable benchmark for gauging price movement size.
ATR-Based Scale – A real-time volatility reference using Average True Range (ATR), so you can instantly see if the market is expanding or contracting.

Using both references together provides a clear view of market dynamics under any condition.

💡 Who Is It For?

  • Scalpers who require ultra-precise entries and exits

  • Day traders who seek consistent risk and position management

  • Any trader who values a distortion-free view of market structure

🔧 Features

  • Adjustable fixed pip size

  • Customizable ATR period and multiplier

  • Compatible with all timeframes and symbols

  • Clean, non-intrusive visuals

  • Optimized for performance – minimal CPU usage

🎯 Why Use Pip Scope?

Because clarity matters. Don’t let MetaTrader’s auto-scaling mislead you.
See the market clearly. Trade with confidence. Stay consistent.

Now available for FREE on the MQL5 Market!
🚀 Download Pip Scope and take your precision to the next level!



Video Pip Scope
推荐产品
Cybercycle Trend
Muhammed Emin Ugur
指标
Introducing the "Cybercycle Trend" Forex Oscillator, a powerful technical indicator designed to enhance your trading experience in the foreign exchange market. This innovative tool utilizes advanced algorithms to identify and analyze market trends, providing you with valuable insights and helping you make informed trading decisions. The Cybercycle Trend Forex Oscillator is specifically designed to detect and measure cyclical price movements in the forex market. By incorporating this oscillator
FREE
RoboTick Signal
Mahir Okan Ortakoy
指标
Hello, In this indicator, I started with a simple moving average crossover algorithm. However, in order ot get more succesfull results, I created different scenarios by basin the intersections and aptimized values of the moving averages on opening, closing, high and low values. I am presenting you with the most stable version of the moving averages that you have probably seen in any environment. We added a bit of volume into it. In my opinion, adding the Bollinger Band indicator from the ready-
Didi Index
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.8 (25)
指标
The famous brazilian trader and analyst Didi Aguiar created years ago a study with the crossing of 3 Simple Moving Averages called "Agulhada do Didi", then later was also named Didi Index, as a separate indicator. The period of those SMAs are 3, 8 and 20. As simple as that, this approach and vision bring an easy analysis of market momentum and trend reversal to those traders looking for objective (and visual) information on their charts. Of course, as always, no indicator alone could be used wit
FREE
Traffic Signal
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
推出瞩目的MT5指标——交通信号，它基于分析RSI（相对强弱指标）、Stochastics（随机指标）、CCI（商品通道指标）和趋势等多个时间框架上的水平，以获取最准确的入场信号的特殊策略。交通信号是您成功交易的终极通道！该创新指标精确且专业，通过集成先进的技术指标，并覆盖所有时间框架，助您准确把握市场动向，为您提供无与伦比的自信心。 通过交通信号，您可以全面分析关键指标，经过精密校准，以探测最具利润潜力的交易机会。告别不确定性，迎接明智决策的新时代。交通信号将RSI、Stochastics、CCI和趋势等指标融合得天衣无缝，为您描绘市场动态提供鲜活画面，前所未有。 畅享轻松的市场趋势和模式，交通信号为您持续监测各个时间框架。无论您偏好短期激动还是长期战略，这一杰出指标均可满足您的交易风格，为您提供对市场起伏的整体认知。 交通信号的准确性是其成功的基石。通过广泛的研究与开发，该指标提供精确调校和时机准确的信号。告别虚假信号，迎接前所未有的可靠性水平。就像有一位可信赖的盟友与您并肩作战，以毫不动摇的准确性引导您走向丰盈机会。 通过直观的界面和易于理解的信号，您将体验到自信交易的乐趣。无论
Premium Discount SMC Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
指标
Link to our best products: LINK Link to our Trading Dashboard: LINK !!!!!!! Attention, you can find premium discounts by clicking on arrows!!!!!! Setting of this indicator candles mode: Show zones from the beginning Swing number for highs and lows Show background color Color of Premium Color of Discount show level 0% line show level 25% line show level 50% line show level 75% line show level 100% line The Premium and Discount concept is a core principle of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) used to i
TradingwievHeikenAshi
Volkan Mustafaoglu
指标
Heikin Ashi Heikin Ashi is a charting technique that can be used to predict future price movements. It is similar to traditional candlestick charts. However, unlike a regular candlestick chart, the Heikin Ashi chart attempts to filter out some of the market noise by smoothing out strong price swings to better identify trend movements in the market. To create Heiken Ashi, a formula is used in which price data is entered, while ordinary candles are built only on bare numbers, without using any c
RubdFx Spike
Namu Makwembo
指标
Rubdfx Spike Indicator 1.5: Updated for Strategic Trading The Rubdfx Spike Indicator is developed to aid traders in identifying potential market reversals and trends. It highlights spikes that indicate possible upward or downward movements, helping you observe when a trend may continue. A trend is identified when a buy or sell spike persists until the next opposite spike appears. Key Features: Versatility: Any Timeframe Adaptability: Designed   to work on all Timeframes however Recommended for
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
指标
Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
LevelsGoodFrequency
Nacer Kessir
指标
This indicator is based on a mathematical formula which gives you the possibility to seek and find the right frequency of the movement, and to determine its key level; just adjust the frequency parameter! Simple and highly effective; using this indicator you can easily predict the next support and  resistance    levels of the day. Also, this indicator determines the range and the next two importants levels of the movement outside this range so far. SGFL3 and RGFL3  are levels with high certainty
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Trend dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
指标
当识别出强劲趋势或趋势逆转时，此多时间框架和多品种趋势指标会发出警报。它可以通过选择使用移动平均线（单或双（MA 交叉））、RSI、布林带、ADX、综合指数（Constance M. Brown）、Awesome（比尔威廉姆斯）、MACD（信号线）来构建仪表板来实现)、Heiken Ashi 平滑、赫尔移动平均线、随机指标交叉、江恩 HiLo 激活器和交易者动态指数。它可以用于从 M1 到 MN 的所有时间范围。最大限度。仪表板中可以同时显示 9 个时间范围。仪表板中的颜色为绿色代表看涨，红色代表看跌，蓝色代表中性（指标值不在范围内）。 结合您自己的规则和技术，该指标将允许您创建（或增强）您自己的强大系统。 特征 指标可以将信号写入全局变量，智能交易系统可以使用这些变量进行自动交易 。 最多可以选择 9 个要使用的时间范围。 在仪表板内持续执行趋势强度排名排序。可以禁用此排序，以便更轻松地查找特定符号。然后，交易品种将按照它们在交易品种参数中输入的相同顺序显示，或者按照它们在市场报价窗口中显示的顺序显示。 通过在矩形内单击，将打开一个带有相关交易品种和时间范围的新图表。 将指标放在一张
Liquidity Map
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
指标
Liquidity Map  Overview The Liquidity Map indicator is an advanced visualization tool based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically identifies daily Buy Zones , Sell Zones , and Liquidity Levels , showing where price is likely to reverse or continue based on institutional order flow. It calculates key levels from the daily session — such as the previous day’s high, low, and midpoint — then derives a premium (sell bias) and discount (buy bias) structure. When price trades into these mapped
AMSV Zones
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
指标
AMSV Zones - Adaptive Market Structure + Volatility Zones Stop trading blind support/resistance levels. Start trading zones that adapt to real market conditions. AMSV Zones combines multi-timeframe market structure analysis with volatility-adaptive zones to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Unlike traditional indicators using fixed levels, AMSV automatically adjusts zone widths based on current ATR, ensuring relevance during both calm and volatile periods. KEY FEATURES 1. Mu
TD Combo Scanner Metatrader 5
Samil Bozuyuk
指标
The indicator scans for TD Combo signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for signals on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be availa
Adaptive PolyBands Optimizer
Mehdi Safar
指标
Unlock Market Insights: Dynamic Trend Analysis with Statistical Precision for MT5 Are you seeking a deeper understanding of market movements? Many traditional tools may not fully capture the complex, non-linear dynamics often seen in financial markets. This can sometimes lead to uncertainty in identifying subtle trend shifts. Introducing Adaptive PolyBands Optimizer – an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to enhance your market analysis. Unlike some conventional tools, Adaptive PolyBands Optimizer
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
指标
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
QuantumFlow Scalper
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
实用工具
QUANTUM FLOW SCALPER  - High-Frequency Scalping System DESCRIPTION The Quantum Flow Scalper v2.0 is a high-frequency scalping system for MetaTrader 5 that targets small, frequent profits throughout the trading session. The system operates dual scalping engines for buy and sell directions that can capture price movements in both directions simultaneously. SCALPING APPROACH High-Frequency Trading The EA is designed for scalping operations, opening multiple positions throughout the trading day to
FREE
Volatility zone
Slobodan Manovski
指标
ATR波动区间指标 五级动态波动率分析工具 - 智能识别市场状态 【指标原理】 基于平均真实波幅(ATR)算法，自动将市场波动划分为五个渐进层级，通过色带与数值直观呈现当前波动强度。 核心功能 五级波动分类系统 • 极低波动(青色) • 较低波动(亮绿) • 中等波动(黄色) • 较高波动(橙色) • 极端波动(红色) 自适应区间 - 根据最近200根K线自动校准阈值 双重视觉反馈 - 色带边界+实时数值标签(精确到小数点后2位) 抗重绘技术 - 所有信号仅基于已完成K线 参数设置 基础周期：默认ATR(6) - 平衡灵敏度与稳定性 字体/颜色：支持完全自定义 适用场景： → 短线交易(M1-M30) → 波段交易(H1-H4) → 头寸规模管理 三大核心价值 市场状态诊断 - 快速识别震荡/趋势环境 策略适配提示 - 自动匹配最佳交易时段 风险预警系统 - 提前规避异常波动 终端特性 • 原生MT5指标 - 零延迟计算 • 多货币/多周期同步分析 • 资源占用率<0.5% • 全经纪商兼容 "让波动率可见可控 - 您的智能交易气象站" ※
BullBear Dynamics
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
指标
BullBear Dynamics is a powerful and intuitive custom indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to clearly visualize market momentum, identify bullish and bearish conditions, and trade with confidence. Built with professional-grade algorithms, this tool transforms raw price action into actionable signals using dynamic histograms, signal lines, and adaptive thresholds. Whether you are a beginner exploring technical analysis or an advanced trader looking for a reliable confirmation t
FREE
Premium Risk
Batuhan Bozoklu
实用工具
Premium Risk is an intelligent risk-management and trade-execution tool designed especially for scalpers. It automatically calculates your risk-reward ratio (R:R) and capital-based risk amount , helping you determine accurate lot size and position volume. With the POS module , you can automatically monitor and manage your trades. The magnet feature detects current market price instantly, allowing fast and precise order execution. In short, Premium Risk is a professional, risk-focused trading ass
Dynamic RSI Guardian Basic
Befe Ltd
专家
动态RSI卫士 – 精准交易与全面风险管理 动态RSI卫士是一款专为重视稳定性能、严格风险控制和灵活性的交易者设计的专业算法交易系统。基于先进的点差计算和智能RSI驱动的过滤器，它确保每笔交易遵循严格的规则，以最小化风险，同时最大化机会。 主要功能 ： 智能入场系统 • 基于RSI的多重过滤器确认 • 检测高概率信号并在图表上以箭头可视化 全面风险管理 • 基于风险百分比的动态手数计算 • 最大持仓量和交易检查（防止过度交易） • 无效止损水平保护 高级退出策略 • 基于ATR或固定点差的追踪止损 • 可调止损和止盈（基于点差） • 自动调整止损以适应经纪商限制 可视化HUD仪表板 • 实时状态（买入、卖出、阻止） • 市场条件显示 • 信号跟踪和分隔线 支持回测与优化 • 专为剥头皮和日内交易设计 • 适用于多个交易对和时间框架 • 易于优化以适应不同策略 策略与使用 ： 动态RSI卫士在低延迟环境（ECN/STP经纪商）中表现最佳。 推荐使用： 交易对 ：EURUSD、GBPUSD、XAUUSD（黄金）、US30 时间框架 ：M1 – M15 低点差经纪商以获
FREE
Rsea mt5
AHMED ABULFATEH
4.56 (9)
专家
主要功能及设置说明 1️⃣ 灵活的图表集成 可与其他指标协同工作 – 添加任何技术工具，不会发生冲突。 单图表控制 – 要在单个图表上停止 EA，只需将其移除即可（请勿使用 Ctrl+E – 这会停止所有 EA 并破坏追踪止损）。 2️⃣ 多图表可扩展性 无限图表 – 同时运行 100 多个图表（前提是您的 PC/网络支持）。 轻量级设计 – 最低 CPU 占用率（直接基于指标的逻辑，无需繁琐的算法）。 3️⃣ 魔数系统 每个图表使用唯一的魔数 – 确保无交易冲突。 示例： 图表 1：Magic 1231242（5 分钟欧元/美元） 图表 2：Magic 1231352（1 小时黄金） 4️⃣ 多时间周期和多货币对策略 最佳时间周期：5 分钟、15 分钟、1 小时、4 小时、8 小时、12 小时、每日。 跨货币对分散投资 – 使用 EURUSD、USDJPY、黄金等货币对的价差 EA 来保持稳定。 自由切换时间周期 – 根据市场机会调整图表。 5️⃣ 利润最大化技巧 更高的时间周期 = 更顺畅的交易（建议使用 4 小时/每日，以减少错误信号）。 使用 ECN/
FREE
JR Trend Mt5
Jefr Alnafey
指标
with JR Trend you will able to enter and exit every trade with just a signals appear no need for any strategy just flow the indicator it work on all pairs and all Timeframe i usually take a look on higher timeframe and return to the lowest  timeframe and make an order with indicator signals you can see the amazing result so you can depend only on it intraday or swing as you wish 
AI Moving Average
Polyware Yazilim Hizmetleri Limited Sirketi
指标
Добро пожаловать в новую эпоху торговли с индикатором AI Moving Average, передовым индикатором MetaTrader 5, разработанным для предоставления трейдерам предсказательной информации о движениях рынка. Этот инструмент сочетает в себе мощь ИИ с надежностью экспоненциального скользящего среднего без запаздывания для точных и своевременных прогнозов будущих ценовых тенденций. Инновационная модель линейной регрессии Индикатор AI Moving Average использует модель машинного обучения линейной регрессии для
FREE
Multuply EMAS
Leonidas Bokias
指标
Multi-MA Ribbon Overlay (6 EMAs + 250 SMA) This indicator displays six exponential moving averages (15, 25, 35, 45, 60, 70)(YOU CAN CHANGE THE VALUES) and a slow 250-period simple moving average to help visualize market momentum and trend structure. It’s designed as a clean trend-ribbon for scalpers, intraday, and swing traders. ️ Disclaimer: Trading forex and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work for or against you. Always u
FREE
SSscalp
Mary Wambui Waweru
专家
Hello, SSscalp is a fairly aggressive scalping bot. Applicable currency pairs in this case include GBPUSD, USDJPY, and EURUSD. You are welcome to optimize the strategy to your liking, but the default settings are still okay. The attached historical modelling is based on EVERY TICK model though if you have good quality custom symbols feel free to use them for back testing. 
Volume Profile on Fixed Range
Hoummad Elkraima
指标
With Fixed Range Volume Profile,The traces left by the big players will not go unnoticed by you. Professional   Volume Profile   Indicator reveals Institutional order flow. This advanced market indicator will teach you to spot the buying and selling. Dont want to say more because its well known by most professionals  trader. This Indicator : -  Quickly Identify the Strongest Institutional S/R Zones. - W orks with all Trading Instruments (Forex, Futures, Indexes, Commodities, Stocks, Cryptocurr
Overbought Oversold Circle
Tevon R Gardiner
指标
Trading concept: When price touches or exceeds the upper circle boundary = potential sell signal (overbought) When price touches or falls below the lower circle boundary = potential buy signal (oversold) The circle acts like a dynamic support/resistance band around the opening price The numbered points (1-24) help identify where in the cycle the price currently is This is similar to using Bollinger Bands or other envelope indicators, but with a fixed radius instead of standard deviations.
Signal Eskiya mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
指标
Signal Eskiya, in addition to channel lines, reflects entry signals in the form of arrows. Trading strategies using the channel indicator belong to the classic methods of technical analysis, are easy to execute, and therefore available even to beginners. Price ranges work equally well on any trading assets and timeframes, they can be used both independently and with additional confirmation from oscillators and market volumes. American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is
TMA Centered Bands Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
5 (1)
指标
The TMA Centered Bands Indicator for MT5 draws bands on the chart and shows the overall price trend. It displays three bands - the lower and upper boundaries of the channel and the median.   The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands.   The price will fluctuate between these ranges whenever the trend changes direction, thus creating entry and exit points.   How to trade
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
指标
Power Candles – 适用于所有市场的基于强度的入场信号 Power Candles 将 Stein Investments 经过验证的强度分析直接带入价格图表。与仅对价格作出反应不同，每一根蜡烛都基于真实的市场强度进行着色，使交易者能够立即识别动能累积、强度加速以及清晰的趋势转换。 一套逻辑，适用于所有市场 Power Candles 可自动适用于 所有交易品种 。该指标会检测当前品种是否为外汇货币对或非外汇市场，并在内部自动应用相应的强度模型。 外汇与黄金 使用 FX Power Delta 数值（绝对范围最高至 100） 指数、加密货币和 CFD 使用 IX Power 强度数值（绝对范围最高至 50） 所需的强度计算已直接嵌入 Power Candles。本指标在蜡烛着色和信号逻辑方面无需额外安装任何其他指标。 以强度状态替代价格噪音 每根蜡烛都会被归类为九种清晰定义的强度状态之一： 中性 轻度、中度、强烈、极端空头 轻度、中度、强烈、极端多头 这种基于状态的方法能够过滤随机的价格波动，专注于有意义的市场参与行为。它帮助交易者识别新的方向性阶段正在形成，而不是对单根蜡
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
指标
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 黄金 (XAU/USD) 交易系统 专为认真的交易者设计: 采用结构化、数据驱动的方法进行黄金交易，该方法结合了多种市场分析因素。此工具旨在支持您的黄金交易分析。 限时价格机会 这是在价格上涨之前拥有 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 的机会。 产品价格将在每接下来的 10 次购买后增加 $50。 最终价格: $498 定义您的分析优势的功能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 是一个全面的工具包，旨在为您提供深刻见解和清晰的统计优势： 详细的指标使用指南，包括系统信息、输入自定义设置以及指标使用注意事项，已在下方 MQL 文章中呈现。请参阅该文档。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 - Trading Systems - 8 November 2025 - Traders' Blogs 多算法架构: 系统的核心是多个分析算法的智能组合，它们同步运行以过滤市场噪音并确定潜在
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前 100 位买家特惠价 299 美元。 最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置 。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
指标
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 是一款基于 Smart Money Concepts（SMC） 开发的实时市场分析工具，旨在帮助交易者以系统化方式分析市场结构，并更加清晰地掌握整体市场方向。 系统能够在多周期中自动分析 反转点、关键价格区域以及市场结构 ，并显示 兴趣点（POI） 、 无重绘信号 以及 自动斐波那契水平（Auto Fibonacci Levels） ，用于精准识别回调位置与潜在反转点。 系统提供的 实时信号与提醒功能 可确保当价格进入关键区域或在区域内出现反转信号时，交易者不会错过重要机会。 此外，本系统同时具备 指标功能 和 信号系统功能（2 合 1） ，将区域分析与实时入场信号集成于同一工具中。所有参数亦可完全自定义，以适配任何交易风格。 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 免费赠送！FABLE Pro Suite — 为智能资金交易者打造的一体化交易工具包 购买此指标后，您将免费获得 F
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
指标
Game Changer 是一款革命性的趋势指标，适用于任何金融工具，可将您的 MetaTrader 平台升级为强大的趋势分析工具。该指标不会重绘，也不会出现滞后。它适用于任何时间范围，有助于识别趋势，发出潜在反转信号，可用作追踪止损机制，并提供实时警报，以便您快速做出市场反应。无论您是经验丰富的交易员、专业人士，还是寻求优势的初学者，这款工具都能帮助您自信、自律地进行交易，并清晰地了解潜在的趋势动态。 购买后立即联系我，即可获得个人奖励！您可以免费获得我们的强力支撑和趋势扫描指标，请私信我！ 请注意，我不在 Telegram 上出售我的 EA 或特殊套件，它们仅适用于 MQL5，我的套件文件也仅在我的博客上提供。 请小心诈骗者 ，不要从其他人那里购买任何套件！ 设置 启用趋势变化警报 - 真/假 - 趋势变化时在图表上显示警报 发送推送通知 - 真/假 - 启用手机推送警报通知 发送邮件通知 - 真/假 - 发送趋势变化的邮件通知到电子邮件
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
指标
使用趋势筛选指标释放趋势交易的力量：由模糊逻辑和多货币系统提供支持的终极趋势交易解决方案！ 使用趋势筛选器（由模糊逻辑提供支持的革命性趋势指标）提升您的趋势交易。 它是一个强大的趋势跟踪指标，结合了超过 13 种高级工具和功能以及 3 种交易策略，使其成为使您的 Metatrader 成为趋势分析器的多功能选择。 限时优惠：趋势筛选指标终身仅需 50 美元。 ( 原价 250$ ) (优惠延长) 体验趋势筛选器 100% 无需重新绘制的准确性，确保您的交易决策不受过去价格变化的影响。 释放多时间框架和多货币功能的多功能性，使您能够以无与伦比的信心在外汇、商品、加密货币和指数领域进行交易。 利用 Trend Screener 的综合策略套件增强您的交易： - 趋势跟踪策略和趋势延续策略 ：趋势筛选器的趋势跟踪策略提供清晰的趋势延续信号，让您有效捕捉趋势走势并管理风险。 - 反转策略和早期入场点策略 ：趋势筛选器的反转策略可检测市场方向的潜在变化，使您能够预测趋势反转并利用疲弱的市场趋势。通过早期入场点，您可以在潜在的趋势变化之前定位自己 获取可观的利润。 - 倒卖策略： 趋势筛选器的倒卖
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
指标
Smart Stop Indicator – 智能化止损逻辑，直接呈现在您的图表上 概述 Smart Stop Indicator 是为希望以清晰、系统、非情绪化方式设置止损的交易者量身打造的工具。它将经典的价格结构逻辑（更高的高点、更低的低点）与现代突破识别技术相结合，精准标记真正合理的止损位置。无论是趋势、盘整还是快速突破行情，指标都会在图表上直接显示最佳 SL 区域及其状态（“new”、“broken”、“valid”）并且现在新增 SL 与 %ADR 的距离显示。 亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损识别 • 根据市场结构与实时价格行为自动识别关键止损位置。 智能突破适应能力 • 能适应突破与快速方向变化，不会强迫过早调整止损。 SL %ADR 显示 • 显示止损距离占平均日波动范围 ADR 的百分比与 Smart Stop Scanner 完全一致帮助交易者即时识别紧密机会或已延伸的行情。 内置警报逻辑 • 当止损水平变为“new”、“valid”或“broken”时触发警报包含准确的状态切换与冷却逻辑。 破损级别的淡化显示 • 对于“broken”状态的方向、价格、S
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
指标
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
指标
您购买了多少次交易指标，它们拥有 出色的回测， 真实账户表现证明 拥有惊人的数字和 各种统计数据， 但使用后您却 账户爆仓？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初出现的原因，这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 的最佳之处！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 访问权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 观察市场的新方式 RelicusRoad 是 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，适用于外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数，为交易者提供发展账户所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每位交易者取得成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个没有意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这是 无与伦比 且 非常准确的 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习 (AI) 技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功的、知情的交易者。   通过领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标都滞后 ，
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
指标
IX Power：解锁指数、大宗商品、加密货币和外汇市场洞察 概述 IX Power 是一款多功能工具，可分析指数、大宗商品、加密货币和外汇市场的强弱表现。 FX Power 提供针对货币对的最高精度，利用所有可用货币对数据进行分析，而 IX Power 专注于基础资产的市场数据。这使得 IX Power 成为非外汇市场的理想选择，同时在需要简单外汇分析时也非常可靠。它可以无缝适用于任何图表，提供清晰的、有行动价值的洞察，帮助提升您的交易决策。 1. 为什么 IX Power 对交易者非常有价值 多市场强弱分析 • IX Power 分析指数、大宗商品、加密货币和外汇市场的强弱表现，为每个市场提供量身定制的洞察。 • 监控 US30、WTI、黄金、比特币等资产的表现，发现交易机会。 适用于更广泛的市场 • 对于外汇交易， FX Power 提供无与伦比的精度，通过分析所有相关货币对。 • IX Power 专注于基础资产的市场数据，非常适合非外汇市场及简化的外汇分析。 实时适应性 • 借助自适应算法， IX Power 实时响应市场数据变化，保持分析的最新性。 • 实时更新
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
指标
Gold Entry Sniper – 专业多周期ATR黄金交易仪表盘，适合黄金剥头皮与波段交易 Gold Entry Sniper 是一款先进的 MetaTrader 5 指标，旨在为 XAUUSD 及其他品种提供精准的 买/卖信号 。基于 ATR 移动止损逻辑 和 多周期分析仪表盘 ，适合剥头皮交易者与波段交易者，帮助识别 高概率黄金入场点 。 主要功能与优势 多周期信号分析 – 同时显示 M1、M5、M15 趋势方向。 基于ATR的动态止损 – 根据波动性自动调整。 专业图表仪表盘 – 展示信号状态、ATR水平、线性回归中线和交易方向。 清晰买卖标记 – 自动箭头与文字标签提示。 离场提示与交易管理 – 自动检测离场信号锁定利润。 全面自定义 – 调整仪表盘位置、颜色、字体及参数。 专为黄金优化 – 适用于 M1至M15 黄金剥头皮 ，也适合外汇、指数与加密货币。 为什么选择 Gold Entry Sniper？ 为追求 快速、精准、可视化交易决策 的交易者打造，ATR 与多周期确认结合，帮助你抓住 最佳黄金入场点
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
指标
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
指标
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
指标
我们为您呈现一个革命性的指标，它改变了趋势交易世界的游戏规则。 该指标旨在重新思考性能并将您的交易体验提升到前所未有的高度。 我们的指标拥有先进功能的独特组合，使其有别于竞争对手。 "真实定价因素"的先进技术即使在最困难和最不稳定的市场条件下也能确保无与伦比的稳定性。 告别不稳定的模式，破碎的指标，欢迎有意识的，受控的交易。 该指标不仅仅是一个美丽的画面！ 指标应该将赔率转移到交易者身边，从而赚取利润。 熟悉基于指标信号的交易结果(全自动模式): https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2339244 AceTrend在根据RBTI版本的趋势指标排名中排名第一。 您可以通过在互联网上搜索有关"测试AceTrend趋势指标"的信息来了解更多信息。 AceTrend-最大的盈利能力和交易控制. 我们的指标根据当前市场报价而不是历史来突出盈利能力。 加入革命-释放您的交易经验的潜力! 指标不会在已形成的柱上重绘。 如果柱形已形成，指标读数保持不变。 该指标适用于从M1到MN的任何时间框架。 标准是H1时间框架。 您的反馈非常重要！ 您有任何问题，建议，或只是想分享您的
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
指标
支撑和阻力筛选器是 MetaTrader 的一个级别指标，它在一个指标内提供多种工具。 可用的工具有： 1. 市场结构筛选器。 2. 看涨回调区。 3. 看跌回调区。 4.每日枢轴点 5.每周枢轴点 6. 每月枢轴点 7. 基于谐波形态和成交量的强大支撑和阻力。 8. 银行级区域。 限时优惠：HV 支撑和阻力指示器仅售 50 美元且终生可用。 （原价 125$） 通过访问我们的 MQL5 博客，您可以找到我们所有带有分析示例的高级指标： 单击此处 主要特点 基于谐波和音量算法的强大支撑和阻力区域。 基于谐波和成交量算法的看涨和看跌回调区域。 市场结构筛选器 每日、每周和每月的枢轴点。 文档 所有支持和阻力筛选器文档（说明）和策略详细信息均可在我们 MQL5 博客的这篇文章中找到： 单击此处。 接触 如果您有任何问题或需要帮助，请通过私信联系我。 作者 SAYADI ACHREF，金融科技软件工程师，Finansya 创始人。
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
指标
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
指标
TPSproTrend PRO 能够识别市场真正改变方向的时刻，并在行情开始时形成入场点。 你应该在价格刚刚开始波动时入场，而不是在波动已经发生之后。 指标   它不会重新绘制信号，并自动显示入场点、止损点和止盈点，使交易清晰、直观、有条理。 俄语说明 -   MT4 版本 主要优势 信号不重绘。 所有信号均为固定值。 如果出现箭头 -     它不会再改变也不会消失了。 您可以基于稳定的数据做出交易决策，而无需承担虚假信号的风险。 现成的买卖入场点 该指标会自动确定最佳交易时机，并在图表上用箭头显示出来。 无需猜测或主观分析——只有清晰的信号。 自动止损和止盈区域 信号发出后，您立即会看到： 入口点 风险限制区（止损） 止盈区 这允许   在达成交易前评估交易条款   并遵守风险管理规定。 自适应止损（移动止损） 该指标采用智能交易支持逻辑，随着时间的推移……     降低止损规模，从而降低初始风险。 支持更高时间框架（MTF） TPSproTrend PRO 显示： 来自更高时间框架的关键 MIN/MAX 修正 实际趋势变化 修正编号显示了运动的结构 交易很有帮助   顺应大
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
指标
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的指标， 用于自动分析 市场结构 以及 ICT / Smart Money 概念。 该工具 不会开仓或管理订单 ， 它是一个 可视化分析工具 ，而不是自动交易机器人。 指标显示的内容 指标会扫描图表，并突出显示以下关键信息： 市场结构：重要摆动点（swings），HH、HL、LH、LL 结构突破：Break of Structure (BOS) 和 Change of Character (ChoCH) 多头（demand）和空头（supply）Order Block，并带有强度提示 仍然有效的 Fair Value Gaps (FVG，公平价值缺口) 流动性区域（equal highs / equal lows）以及流动性扫单（liquidity sweeps） 亚洲、伦敦、纽约交易时段，以及 Kill Zones 本地成交量分布（volume profile）：POC、V
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围： 所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑、, EURAUD,  XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
指标
Trend Line PRO   指标是一个独立的交易策略。 它显示趋势变化，交易的入口点，以及自动计算三个级别的止盈和止损保护 Trend Line PRO  非常适合所有元交易者符号：货币，金属，加密货币，股票和指数 该指标用于真实账户交易，这证实了该策略的可靠性 您可以在这里找到使用   Trend Line PRO   和真实信号的机器人：   https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/neurofx/seller 目前，Trend Line PRO指标的售价为75美元。 促销后价格为 149 美元 。 趋势线专业的优点 永远不要重绘它的信号; 将其作为独立策略的可能性; 它有三个自动水平止盈和止损水平  该指标具有iCustom信号缓冲区，允许您基于它创建交易机器人 具有通知功能 该指标已证明其在真实账户交易中的有效性 如何设置和优化趋势线PRO指标: 通过更改幅度参数以及 TP 和 SL 水平，将重点放在指标面板上的利润上 您可以使用以下方式自动优化指标参数： Optimizer Utility 详细说明（ENG）： 这里 趋势线PRO指标如何工作:
作者的更多信息
Sync Crosshair
Mohammadreza Bahreyninejad Kermani
4.67 (3)
实用工具
Sync Crosshair — Multi-Chart Cursor Synchronization for MT5 See everything, everywhere, at the same time. Sync Crosshair is a lightweight yet powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5 that instantly synchronizes your crosshair across all charts where it is installed. Move your mouse on one chart, and the exact time/price position appears on every other chart — effortless precision for serious traders. Why Sync Crosshair? Multi-Chart Analysis Made Simple — compare symbols and timeframes side by sid
FREE
Zone Eraser
Mohammadreza Bahreyninejad Kermani
实用工具
Zone Eraser MT5 by Forex Persian Trading Effortlessly Clean Your Charts with a Single Click! Struggling with cluttered charts filled with unwanted objects? Tired of manually deleting trade history lines, technical analysis tools, and shapes one by one? Zone Eraser MT5 is the ultimate script designed to streamline your workflow, helping you maintain a clean and organized trading chart with just a single action. Say goodbye to tedious manual deletions and hello to efficiency and precision!
FREE
筛选:
Akshay pathania
18
Akshay pathania 2025.07.21 07:38 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mohammadreza Bahreyninejad Kermani
1012
来自开发人员的回复 Mohammadreza Bahreyninejad Kermani 2025.07.31 16:06
Haha, interesting combo! 😄
Thanks anyway – hope it turns out to be more necessary than you expected! 😉👍
hova1361
24
hova1361 2025.04.01 19:25 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mohammadreza Bahreyninejad Kermani
1012
来自开发人员的回复 Mohammadreza Bahreyninejad Kermani 2025.07.31 16:04
Thanks a lot! 😊 I really appreciate your feedback. Enjoy using the indicator!
回复评论