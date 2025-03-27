Pip Scope

📌 Pip Scope – Accurate Chart Perception for Smarter Trades

The Problem:
MetaTrader automatically adjusts the vertical scale of charts to keep all candles visible. While this is helpful for keeping price action on screen, it can distort your perception of movement size. A small move may suddenly appear huge, while a large move may look minor. This can mislead traders—especially scalpers and intraday traders—into poor risk assessment, incorrect position sizing, and misplaced stop-loss levels.

The Solution:
Pip Scope helps you interpret price movements objectively, regardless of zoom or chart compression:

Fixed Pip Scale – Displays a constant vertical reference (e.g., 10 pips), giving you a stable benchmark for gauging price movement size.
ATR-Based Scale – A real-time volatility reference using Average True Range (ATR), so you can instantly see if the market is expanding or contracting.

Using both references together provides a clear view of market dynamics under any condition.

💡 Who Is It For?

  • Scalpers who require ultra-precise entries and exits

  • Day traders who seek consistent risk and position management

  • Any trader who values a distortion-free view of market structure

🔧 Features

  • Adjustable fixed pip size

  • Customizable ATR period and multiplier

  • Compatible with all timeframes and symbols

  • Clean, non-intrusive visuals

  • Optimized for performance – minimal CPU usage

🎯 Why Use Pip Scope?

Because clarity matters. Don’t let MetaTrader’s auto-scaling mislead you.
See the market clearly. Trade with confidence. Stay consistent.

Now available for FREE on the MQL5 Market!
🚀 Download Pip Scope and take your precision to the next level!



Video Pip Scope
Akshay pathania
18
Akshay pathania 2025.07.21 07:38 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Mohammadreza Bahreyninejad Kermani
936
Réponse du développeur Mohammadreza Bahreyninejad Kermani 2025.07.31 16:06
Haha, interesting combo! 😄
Thanks anyway – hope it turns out to be more necessary than you expected! 😉👍
hova1361
24
hova1361 2025.04.01 19:25 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Mohammadreza Bahreyninejad Kermani
936
Réponse du développeur Mohammadreza Bahreyninejad Kermani 2025.07.31 16:04
Thanks a lot! 😊 I really appreciate your feedback. Enjoy using the indicator!
Répondre à l'avis