Hyper Frequency Crude Oil


Introducing the Hyper Frequency Crude Oil Expert Advisor


Are you looking to elevate your trading game with a powerful and reliable tool?

Look no further than the **Hyper Frequency Crude Oil Expert Advisor**.

This cutting-edge EA is designed to optimize your trading strategy and maximize your profits in the volatile crude oil market.

Here are some of the key benefits of using this Expert Advisor:


🚀 1. **High Accuracy and Profitability**

The Hyper Frequency Crude Oil EA boasts an impressive **total net profit of $10,763.05** over the testing period from January 1, 2024, to January 19, 2025. With a **profit factor of 27.18** and an **expected payoff of 12.43**, this EA demonstrates its ability to generate consistent profits.


🚀 2. **Low Drawdown and High Stability**

One of the standout features of this EA is its low drawdown. The **balance drawdown maximal is only 0.00%**, and the **equity drawdown maximal is a mere 0.03%**. This ensures that your trading capital remains protected, even during market fluctuations. 


🚀 3. **High Win Rate**

The Hyper Frequency Crude Oil EA has an exceptional win rate, with **98.50% of total trades being profitable**. Specifically, it has a **96.98% win rate for short trades** and a **99.00% win rate for long trades**. This high win rate is a testament to the EA's robust trading strategy.


🚀 4. **Advanced Technical Indicators**

The EA utilizes a combination of advanced technical indicators to make informed trading decisions.


🚀 5. **Comprehensive Risk Management**

The Hyper Frequency Crude Oil EA incorporates comprehensive risk management features, including customizable stop-loss and take-profit levels. This ensures that your trades are protected and your risk is minimized.


🚀 6. **Impressive Backtesting Results**

The EA has been rigorously backtested with a history quality of 99.9%, using 349,302 bars and 4,746,507 ticks. The results speak for themselves, with a **gross profit of $11,174.24** and a **gross loss of only $411.19**.


🚀 7. **User-Friendly and Customizable**

The EA is designed to be user-friendly and customizable, allowing traders to adjust the input parameters to suit their trading preferences. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, the Hyper Frequency Crude Oil EA is easy to set up and use.


🚀 8. **High Sharpe Ratio**

With a **Sharpe ratio of 5.23**, the EA demonstrates its ability to generate high returns with low risk. This makes it an attractive option for traders looking to achieve consistent and stable profits.


🚀 9. **Strong Recovery Factor**

The EA has a **estimated recovery factor of 3.08**, indicating its ability to recover from losses and continue generating profits. This is crucial for maintaining long-term profitability.


🚀 10. **Excellent Margin Level**

The EA maintains a low margin level, ensuring that your trading account remains well-capitalized and protected from margin calls however this will be dependent on your risk appetite and risk parameter settings.


In conclusion, the **Hyper Frequency Crude Oil Expert Advisor** is a powerful and reliable tool that can help you achieve your trading goals. With its high accuracy, low drawdown, advanced technical indicators, and comprehensive risk management features, this EA is a must-have for any serious trader. Don't miss out on the opportunity to elevate your trading strategy and maximize your profits with the Hyper Frequency Crude Oil EA.


🚀 Ready to take your trading to the next level?

Get the Hyper Frequency Crude Oil Expert Advisor today and experience the benefits for yourself! 


推荐产品
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Tech EA
Heiko Kendziorra
专家
Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
专家
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Nexus Trading Pro IA
Ronaldo Castor Da Silva
专家
NEXUS TRADING PRO IA - Sistema Profissional de Trading com IA Versão 4.71 | Compatível com TODOS os Ativos e Corretoras MT5 O QUE VOCÊ ESTÁ COMPRANDO Este NÃO é só um robô. É um sistema completo 3 em 1: 1. ROBÔ INTELIGENTE → Negocie automaticamente com IA 2. PAINEL OPERACIONAL → 26 botões para manual de negociação profissional 3. PAINEL DE INFORMAÇÕES → Monitoramento em tempo real de mais de 25 métricas RESULTADO: Você pode operar 100% automatizado, 100% manual OU combinando os do
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
专家
标准普尔 500 剥头皮交易顾问是一款创新工具，专为希望成功交易标准普尔 500 指数的交易者而设计。该指数是美国股市最广泛使用、最负盛名的指标之一，涵盖了美国最大的 500 家公司。 特点： 自动交易解决方案：     该顾问基于先进的算法和技术分析，可以根据不断变化的市场条件自动调整策略。 多种方法：     该顾问结合了多种策略，包括了解指数趋势、振荡价格分析以及最大化利润和最小化风险的算法。 灵活性和可定制性：     交易者可以自定义 EA 设置以适合他们的交易目标、风险水平和交易策略偏好。 风险管理：     顾问不断监控市场并采取措施管理风险；您可以设置在达到某些损失水平时自动终止交易。 透明度和报告：     交易者可以访问详细的报告和分析来评估顾问的表现并做出明智的投资决策。 机器人策略： 机器人设置已准备好进行交易   标准普尔 500 指数，同时考虑到该指数的价格行为。 该策略包括不使用马丁格尔的平均法。 该顾问拥有 解决一系列亏损交易的智能算法 ，可让您减少存款负担并快速克服亏损。 优点： 通过领先的标准普尔 500 指数进入全球金融市场。 基于先进技术和算法的
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
专家
新增了更改手数大小的功能，并使EA达到最低价格。如果您购买，将获得支持和未来的更新。请支持其发展。 该EA即装即用。 AussiePrecision 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的时间敏感型智能交易系统（EA），专为 AUD/USD 货币对设计。 它可在预设的、可控的时间点执行交易，非常适合希望根据时间自动精确入场的交易者使用。 所有基于时间的操作均与用户指定的 UTC 时区偏差同步，以实现稳定而精准的调度。 该EA无需持续监控，完全自动运行。 如有任何设置问题或需要定制功能，欢迎随时与我联系。 由于这是一个免费的EA，如果您下载了它，请加我为好友，这样我可以提供必要的支持与帮助。 For any setup questions or customization requests, feel free to contact me directly. As this is a free EA, if you download it, please send me a friend request. This way I can offer support and monito
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
专家
“两位专家顾问，一个价格：助您成功！”布伦特石油倒卖专家 + 布伦特石油波动专家合二为一的 EA 交易    Live signal 此价格是促销期间的临时价格，很快就会上调 最终价格：5000 美元 目前价格仅剩1份，明天涨价，下一个价格是 -->> 1120 $ 欢迎来到布伦特石油 布伦特石油专家顾问是一家实力雄厚的公司，旨在精准、敏捷地掌控波动的能源市场。布伦特石油不仅仅是一个系统；它也是一个系统。它是您的战略合作伙伴，旨在部署适应市场脉动的胜利战略。 无论您是想通过倒卖技术利用快速的市场波动，还是喜欢谨慎的波动交易方法，布伦特石油都能满足您的需求。其先进的算法分析市场趋势来执行旨在最大化收益和最小化风险的交易。 主要特征： 高级策略实施：在倒卖、波动和其他定制策略之间无缝切换。 市场适应性：在布伦特石油市场的动态交易环境中蓬勃发展。 用户友好的界面：即使对于交易机器人的新手来说，也易于设置。 风险管理协议：内置安全检查以保护您的投资。 通过布伦特石油提升您的交易游戏**——技术与策略相结合，助您交易成功。准备好体验未来的交易，专为追求卓越和性能的交易者而设计。在*
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
专家
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Gold SWmax EA
Sergei Linskii
专家
Gold SWmax EA - 是 Meta Trader 5 的最佳專家顧問之一。該顧問的獨特演算法會分析資產價格的變動，同時考慮技術和數學分析的因素，確定有利可圖的入場和出場點，並使用先進的資金管理和手數乘數。 Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading this EA in the real account >>>  CLICK HERE My Telegram channel >>>   https://t.me/GoldVenamax   建議： 經紀商 - RoboForex , Weltrade 或其他，成功優化後 帳戶類型 – 具有對沖功能的 PRO/ECN 時間範圍 - M30  符號-XAUUSD
Gold SDmax EA
Sergei Linskii
专家
Gold SDmax EA - 是 Meta Trader 5 的最佳專家顧問之一。該顧問的獨特演算法會分析資產價格的變動，同時考慮技術和數學分析的因素，確定有利可圖的入場和出場點，並使用先進的資金管理和手數乘數。 Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading this EA in the real account >>>  CLICK HERE My Telegram channel >>>   https://t.me/GoldVenamax   建議： 經紀商 - RoboForex , Weltrade 或其他，成功優化後 帳戶類型 – 具有對沖功能的 PRO/ECN 時間範圍 - M30  符號-XAUUS
ET9 for MT5
Hui Qiu
3 (4)
专家
ET9  新上架，推出促销活动 仅剩几个副本，699美元 下一个价格：799美元 最终售价：1599美元 最佳黄金(XAUUSD)自动交易程序！ ET9 MT5 版 更新4.80 !!  重要更新：合并Dragon Ball 的H4突破策略，优化参数 ，   添加 MaxStopLoss 和 MaxTakeProfit 参数 包括免费的 ET1 MT5版:  https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/113131 Dragon Ball MT5版 更新 v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/116514 描述 ET9 MT5 版是一款在( XAUUSD) 黄金交易中拥有9合一交易策略的强大自动交易程序 其中包括Dragon Ball的H4突破策略，ET9的日线突破策略，在黄金价格实现突破时尤为有效！ 请在可视模式下对 ET9 进行回测，以便了解 ET9 的工作原理是多么专业。回测过程可能会很慢，请耐心等待 ET9这9大策略结合在一起 ，与其它一些虚假“完美回测”EA有着很大的区别：这是
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
QuantLot Expert MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
专家
QuantLot Expert: The Ultimate Reversal System for EURUSD QuantLot Expert is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Reversal strategy to pinpoint potential price turning points and capitalize on market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring. Key Features Accurate Reversal Strategy: The EA identifies trading opportunities by automaticall
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
专家
SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
EA Tunning
Sabil Yudifera
专家
Professional Automated Trading System EXCLUSIVE INNOVATION: 80% Drawdown Reduction Technology Combined automated trading system   Modified RSI dan  Standard Deviation Bands   to produce trading signals that are more accurate and safe than standard indicators . Proven Results: 1.   20-80% Lower Drawdown  vs RSI Standard 2.   Same Number of Trades  - Higher Quality Entries 3.   Adaptive to Market Volatility 4.   Tested on Live Market Conditions Key Features Advanced Signal System 1.   Mo
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
专家
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
专家
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
专家
Matrix Arrow EA MT5   是一款独特的智能交易系统，可以通过图表上的交易面板手动或 100% 自动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator 的 MT5   信号。   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是：平均定向运动指数 (ADX) ， 商品渠道指数 (CCI) ， 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 ， 移动平均线 ， 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) ， 相对活力指数 (RVI) ， 相对强弱指数 (RSI) ， 抛物线SAR ， 随机振荡器 ， 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 。 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一个蜡烛/柱线的开盘时表示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。使用   Matrix Arrow EA MT5 ，您可以直接从图表上的交易面板手动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   信号，或使用 100% 算法交易选项   100% 自动交
ComplexEuro Edge Pro
Luke Anthony Coles
专家
REAL BACKTEST / LONG TERM PROFITIBILITY Introducing ComplexEuro Edge PRO , an advanced Expert Advisor, meticulously designed 'EURUSD' trading system that specializes in executing high-precision trades by implementing a unique set of strict conditions and technical criteria.  ComplexEuro is unlike other EAs that rely on generic algorithms , martingale/grid or other 'AI' gimmicks that do not work long term. Minimum Deposit : $100 TimeFrame : M1 Pair : EURUSD VPS is recommended Auto Close at weeke
Snake Sclaper EA
Quang Thang Nguyen
专家
The Snake Sclaper EA is a fully automated scalping robot that uses an optimization breakout strategy. Stop orders are utilized for the entrance to ensure the quickest execution possible. The trigger trailing stop can protect returns. Please test the EA in a demo account first. Recommend using the broker with low spread and VPS with low latency. No grid or martingale functionalities used by this EA! Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1863296 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1873917 Rec
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
专家
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
专家
Hamster Scalping 是一个完全自动化的交易顾问，不使用鞅。夜间剥头皮策略。 RSI 指标和 ATR 过滤器用作输入。顾问需要对冲账户类型。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 一般建议 最低入金 100 美元，使用点差最小的 ECN 账户，默认设置为 eurusd M5 gmt + 3。 输入参数 EA 适用于四位数和五位数报价。在输入参数中，我们以点为单位表示5个字符的值，它会自动按4个字符重新计算所有内容。 NewCycle - 模式开启时，顾问工作不停止，模式关闭时，完成一系列交易后，顾问不会开新订单； 周期指标1 - 第一个指标的周期； Up level - 第一个指标的上限，顾问将在其上方打开卖出； Down Level - 第一个指标的较低水平，低于该水平 EA 将开始买入； Period indicator2 - 第二个指标的周期； From - 第二个指标值范围的下限，EA 允许在该范围内建仓； To - 第二个指标值范围的上限，EA 允
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (2)
专家
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
专家
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
4.22 (9)
专家
夏末特惠促销 – 限时进行！ 采用阶梯定价模型：每购买第5次，价格增加50美元。随着每一个新买家的加入，下一个价格级别会越来越接近——使得您的入场变得更加昂贵。 在触发下一个价格上涨之前，按照当前价格锁定SGear。 此次销售是有限的——无论是时间还是数量。之后将恢复正常市场价格。 SGear – 清晰趋势逻辑，拒绝AI幻想 SGear 是一款全自动的智能交易系统，始终遵循市场主趋势运作。 它专注于稳定的市场走势，避免被短期反弹或市场情绪波动所干扰。 策略基于清晰、逻辑严密的交易结构，在行情混乱时主动规避低质量交易。 交易规则简洁明了。入场与离场均遵循明确条件，每一个市场阶段都有预设的操作标准。 只有在特定条件满足时才会执行交易，这保证了系统的结构性与清晰性，也有效降低了不必要的风险。 SGear 的核心优势之一是信号筛选机制，仅在稳定、趋势明确的市场环境中出手。 当市场处于震荡或不明确时，系统会自动暂停操作，始终聚焦于最具潜力的时机。 为什么不使用人工智能？ 我们曾认真评估将人工智能技术用于交易策略的可行性， 但实际测试结果令人失望：大多数 AI 模型过于依赖数据噪声，精准度不足
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
专家
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
GOLD Animal
Gang Zou
专家
GOLD Animal是一款专门为黄金开发的EA,不使用马丁和风格等高风险策略。 使用先进的算法检测进行趋势交易，每笔都使用止损以保证资金安全。 使用资金管理，自动计算仓位。 大于1:3的止盈，在胜率不高的情况下也能保证可观的利润。 可自行设置每笔的交易风险。 参数设置： FixedLot，如果MneyRisk为0，使用此值。 MoneyRisk=x%，每笔使用的止损金额，用来计算仓位，推荐值为 2，即每次使用账户的2%。 SL:TP=1:x，止损与止盈比率，至少大于等于3，默认为5在风险与盈利之间适中。在3到8之间均可，根据自己的习惯来设置。 SL_times=x*atr，止损位置，默认为2，即2倍atr。 CloseOpposite，当为true时，在反向信号出现时关闭持仓。默认为false.当为true时回撤小，但是利润也会减少。 SLtoEntry(2*atr)，当为true时，表示当盈利达到2倍atr时，把止损移动到入场点。同样也可以减少回撤，利润也会减少。 Multiplier，内置算法的计算值，默认为2即可。由于不同broker间有细微差别，可以适当调整，2-5之间。 回
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (393)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.75 (51)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (100)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (10)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
3.04 (23)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (13)
专家
概览 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD （黄金）设计的智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）。它通过结合 九种 独立的交易策略来运行，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格（grid）、马丁格尔（martingale）或均摊成本（averaging）技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 (Set File) v2.5 九种策略概览 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的近期 K 线序列，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续下跌趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一根 H4 K 线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于时
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (27)
专家
X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。 20 个名额仅剩 7 个 —— 几乎售罄。价格即将上涨至 999 美元 。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 默认最佳参数，开箱即用。 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致资金参考： 策略 1：约 500
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
专家
LIVE SIGNAL（真實交易帳戶） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA 所使用的交易邏輯與執行規則，與 MQL5 上展示的 已驗證真實交易訊號 完全一致。 在使用 建議且已優化的參數設定 ，並搭配 信譽良好的 ECN / RAW 點差經紀商 的情況下，實盤交易行為在結構與表現上應與該真實訊號高度相符。 請注意，由於經紀商條件、點差、執行品質以及 VPS 環境的差異，不同使用者的實際結果可能會有所不同。 本 EA 采用限量销售方式，目前仅剩 2 个名额，价格为 USD 499；购买完成后，请通过私信联系我，以获取用户手册及推荐参数设置。 不使用過度網格，不採用高風險馬丁格爾策略，不進行虧損加倉（攤平）。 本 EA 為早期限量階段價格；後續將視銷售與維護階段進行價格調整，預計每個階段價格上調約 $100，年度目標上限價格為 $1899。 重要說明：GoldWave 是專為真實市場環境所設計。 系統採用   AI 輔助的自適應邏輯   以及   新聞過濾機
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (90)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 MANUAL (INSTRUCTION)   在此处查看实时结果： New Strategy   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351468 3k ICMarkets
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (5)
专家
请先阅读此内容（非常重要） 并非为短期账户买卖或快速获利而设计。 无马丁格尔/无网格/无人工智能 专为注重长期稳定性的交易者而设计 实时结果： 实时信号 | 主要投资组合 |   FTMO 结果 限时特价！当前价格仅限少量库存，售完即止，价格将会上涨。 什么是黄金地图集？ Gold Atlas 是一款专业的黄金 (XAUUSD) 自动交易系统。它采用多重突破入场策略，旨在捕捉日内波动和更大的趋势突破。 该系统不基于指标或固定时间范围，并采用最小的优化来减少曲线拟合并提高稳健性。 Gold Atlas 采用 5 个不同的突破水平，每个水平都有自己的止损和追踪止损逻辑，从而实现了强大的内部多元化。 该策略已从 2006 年起进行了近 10,000 笔交易的测试，涵盖了不同的市场机制和市场条件。 作为一种趋势跟踪系统，它不会赢得每一笔交易，但其设计目的是在长期内捕捉偶尔出现的大赢家。 加入社区！ 请私信 我 并附上购买凭证，即可获得加入我们私人社区的邀请。 公共社区： 点击此处   设置 该系统 即插即用 。 Gold Atlas 的设计宗旨是 用户友好 、 易于操作 ，无需复杂
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (3)
专家
Vortex Turbo——“驾驭风暴——掌控漩涡” Vortex Turbo代表了智能交易的下一个进化阶段——它融合了尖端人工智能架构、自适应市场逻辑和精准的风险控制，是一项独特的创新。Vortex Turbo基于成熟的算法原理，将多种策略整合到一个统一的高速生态系统中，并以全新的预测智能为驱动。Vortex Turbo专为黄金XAUUSD(GOLD)的超短线交易而设计，采用受控马丁格尔和均价网格，同时每个 仓位都受到内置止损的全面保护 ——确保了力量、精准度和安全性之间的完美平衡。 非常重要！购买专家服务后请给我发私信。我会把所有必要的建议和操作指南发给你。 价格 $555 有效至 1 月 19 日（星期一）。之后价格将上涨至 $675。（最终价格 $1999） 购买 Vortex Turbo 智能交易系统后，您将有机会获得 我的其他任何一款智能交易系统的免费授权 ，该系统可关联到您选择的 三个交易账户  （赠送的智能交易系统将以 .ex 格式的文件直接发送）。  请私信询问具体条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685  
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.33 (18)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始新闻标题中的情绪作为交易决策的依据： 美元情绪偏多 （鹰派美联
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (2)
专家
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.18 (28)
专家
特 惠价格  $109  (原价: $365) 。 设置和使用指南 :  ABS Channel 。 实时监控:   ABS Signal 。  实盘信号设置文件 基础设置文件 什么是ABS EA? ABS EA是一款专业交易机器人,专为H1时间框架上的 XAUUSD(黄金) 开发。 它基于 马丁格尔系统 ,具有 内置风险控制 . ABS EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计,易于设置,完全自动化,并可根据不同的交易风格进行定制。 主要特点 马丁格尔策略,具有用户自定义的安全设置 灵活的手数管理:固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制,在您选择的阈值处暂停交易 简单设置:附加到图表,配置设置并开始交易 技术规格 交易品种: XAUUSD 时间框架: H1 最低存款: $300 推荐存款: $1,000 账户类型: ECN / Raw Spread 杠杆: 1:50或更高(推荐1:100+) VPS: 建议用于持续运行 免责声明 交易涉及重大风险,损失可能超过您的初始投资。 马丁格尔策略具有高风险,过去的表现不能保证未来的结果。使用需自行承担风险。 如需支持或有疑问,请通过评论区或
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
专家
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
专家
VolumeHedger EA [ 实盘信号 ]  ,  [ 我的频道 ]   ,  [ 参数文件 ]  ,   [ 博客 ]   , [ AI 使用 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 推荐账户类型：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Prop Firm（FTMO 等） 该 EA 的开发者已通过其其他机器人产品的质量证明了自己的专业性。 使用 Volume Hedger EA  借助使用自定义指标定义入场策略的能力，您将不再需要购买额外的 EA！ 该 EA 是一款先进的交易算法，将马丁格尔策略与对冲及智能风险管理相结合，专为高波动市场设计。它并不尝试预测趋势方向，而是分析交易量并通过智能策略进行入场。在合适的参数文件配置下，可在外汇、黄金、股票及加密货币等品种上取得有效结果。它在波动剧烈或趋势稳定的品种上表现尤为出色。交易过程通过在特定成交量阈值触发的双向循环来执行。在合适条件下启动该循环可降低风险并提高潜在收益。 系统性地同时在 Buy 和 Sell 两个方向开仓。 当对冲被激活时，关闭较早的持仓以最小化亏损。 若发生滑点，会自动检测并进行相应调整。 完成第一
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.64 (22)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (2)
专家
Cheat Engine 是一个中等频率的黄金剥头皮交易系统，可通过基于网络的 API 根据全球外汇市场情绪做出决策。 Cheat Engine 实时信号即将上线。当前价格将上调。限时价格 149 USD 仅进行单笔交易。从不使用网格或马丁格尔策略。 智能追踪止盈，根据每日波动率进行自适应调整 全球外汇市场情绪是对数十万名交易者持仓的统计，总账户价值超过 10 亿美元。Cheat Engine 可以通过 API 即时获取这些数据，并在决策时加以利用。此功能为可选项，且可由用户完全自定义。 推荐 图表：XAUUSD 时间周期：H1 参数 手数计算方式 — 选择自动手数或固定手数 固定手数 — 固定的交易手数 自动手数 — 每指定账户货币金额使用 0.01 手 最大点差 — 设置允许开仓的最大点差 自动 GMT 检测 — 自动计算经纪商的 GMT 偏移 固定止损 — 止损数值输入 Magic Number — 每个订单的魔术编号 备注 — 订单备注 市场情绪过滤器 URL — 用于 API 请求 情绪买入/卖出过滤器 — 启用或禁用 情绪过滤器行为
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.78 (54)
专家
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
作者的更多信息
Gold Quantum Fusion
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
GOLD QUANTUM FUSION Introducing: Gold Quantum Fusion EA – your ultimate gateway to financial prosperity and cutting-edge trading technology in the gold market. This expert advisor is meticulously crafted to bring you unparalleled trading performance, leveraging advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art strategies. Why Choose Gold Quantum Fusion EA? 1. Based on the back-test results from 2024/01/01: Potential Exceptional Profitability - Total Net Profit: $15,714.40 - Gross Profit: $15,939.30 -
RSI Robot EA
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
Introducing RSI Robot EA: Your Ultimate Trading Partner! Unleash the full potential of your trading strategy with the RSI Robot EA! This powerful Expert Advisor leverages the tried-and-true RSI (Relative Strength Index) and candlestick patterns to make smart, profitable trades, even in volatile markets. Key Features: - Dynamic RSI Strategy : The RSI Robot EA expertly navigates the market using RSI levels to identify overbought and oversold conditions, ensuring timely entries and exits. - Can
Bollinger Trader Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
Bollinger Trader Pro Unlock the full potential of your trading with Bollinger Trader Pro, the cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to maximize your success on the MQL5 Market. Whether you are a seasoned trader or a beginner, Bollinger Trader Pro is your ultimate partner in achieving consistent and profitable trades. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzNFlRVLmDk&nbsp ; https://www.youtube.com/@terminatorxea Key Features: Automated Trading: Bollinger Trader Pro leverages advanced algorithms to
MACD Pro Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MACD Pro Master The MACD Pro Master is your ultimate trading companion, designed to revolutionize your financial journey and unlock the doors to wealth. Here's why it's the next best thing since sliced bread: Advantages Precision Trading : The MACD Pro Master leverages the powerful Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to provide accurate buy and sell trades,  ensuring you capitalize on every market opportunity. Customizable Settings : Tailor the trading strategy to your unique
SniperPro Trader
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
Introducing the: SniperPro Trader (expert advisor) Your gateway to financial freedom and a life of luxury awaits with SniperPro Trader ! This exceptional EA is designed to revolutionize your trading experience and unlock a world of possibilities. Imagine the thrill of effortless profits, exotic destinations, and a lifestyle only a few dare to dream of. Why Choose SniperPro Trader? Unparalleled Precision : SniperPro Trader's advanced algorithms ensure pinpoint accuracy in every trade
Momentum Navigator
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
Introducing the Momentum Navigator EA Your Path to Wealth and Smart Trading! Take charge of your financial future with Momentum Navigator EA , the ultimate expert advisor for MetaTrader 5. Designed to revolutionize your trading experience, this cutting-edge trading robot empowers you to navigate market trends with precision, efficiency, and confidence. Whether you're new to trading or an experienced professional, Momentum Navigator EA is your perfect partner in reaching financial success. Why
Afribold trend
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
AfriBold Trend Expert Advisor Professional Trend-Following Buy Trading with Low Risk Parameters The AfriBold Expert Advisor is a powerful trading tool that can help you safely generate trades from the forex market. It is a trend-following expert advisor that takes buy trades with low risk parameters. The AfriBold Expert Advisor uses a variety of technical indicators to identify trending markets and potential trading opportunities. It then uses a sophisticated risk management system to ensure th
Quantum GridMaster
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
Quantum GridMaster Expert Advisor Overview The Quantum GridMaster Expert Advisor is a powerful automated trading system designed to maximize trading opportunities using an advanced grid trading strategy. This Expert Advisor (EA) is developed for traders seeking a structured and adaptive approach to the forex market, leveraging grid-based order execution, trend analysis, and risk management methodologies. By utilizing two key exponential moving averages (20 EMA and 200 EMA), the Quantum GridMast
Velocity Quant AI
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
Introducing the Velocity Quant Ai Expert Advisor: Your Path to Trading Success! Trading can be an overwhelming and daunting task, especially for new traders or beginners. Many traders have even faced the heartache of losing a lot of money and the frustration of not knowing where to turn or who to trust. That's why we took a bold decision and developed the  Velocity Quant AI expert advisor—a truly revolutionary and unique expert advisor (EA) that has been years in the making, designed and scul
The Currency Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
The Currency Master The Currency Master is a powerful forex trading robot that can help you automate your trading. Here are some of the benefits of using this robot Automated trading The Currency Master can automatically place trades on your behalf, so you don't have to spend hours watching the markets. This can free up your time so that you can focus on other things. Risk management The Currency Master includes built-in risk management features, such as stop-loss and take-profit orders. Thi
Pitbull Rsi
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
PitBull RSI The Elite Trading Edge That Top Traders Don't Want You to Discover URGENT: Limited-Time Special Pricing - Act Now Before It's Too Late Tired of watching potential profits slip away while others capitalize on market movements?   PitBull RSI   isn't just another trading robot – it's the unfair advantage serious traders have been using to extract consistent profits from volatile markets when everyone else is losing. Why Most Traders Will Miss This Opportunity The hard truth? 95% of ret
Afribold Cybernetic Affluence
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence  Your Key to Autonated Trading In the dynamic world of financial markets, navigating the intricate patterns and making informed decisions can be a daunting task. Even seasoned traders face challenges in consistently outperforming the market. This is where the AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence emerges as a powerful tool, designed to automate your trading strategies. Harnessing the Power of AI The AfriBold Cybernetic Wealth Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge trading tool
Quantum Nexus Trader
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
QUANTUM NEXUS TRADER Advanced AI-Powered Expert Advisor For Consistent, Automated Profits. Revolutionary Algorithm that can potentially deliver up to 70% Win Rate with Superior Risk Management TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING JOURNEY TODAY The Quantum Nexus Trader EA represents the pinnacle of automated Forex trading technology, combining cutting-edge algorithmic strategies with advanced machine learning to deliver exceptional results in real market conditions. This isn't just another EA – it's your gate
Afribold Samurai
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
Afribold Samurai  Revolutionize Your Trading Experience Say goodbye to guesswork and emotional trading! The Afribold Samurai is a cutting-edge trading robot meticulously designed to provide users with a seamless trading experience. Global Market Dominance Our advanced algorithm taps into global financial markets, analyzing vast amounts of real-time data from various sources. This ensures that the Afribold Samurai is always equipped with the latest market trends, news, and indicators, enabling y
InsideBar Xpert
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
InsideBar Xpert EA The  InsideBar Xpert is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to leverage the powerful Inside Bar trading strategy. This sophisticated EA is perfect for traders who seek precision, consistency, and an edge in the forex market. Key Features: Advanced Inside Bar Strategy : Harnesses the potential of Inside Bar patterns to identify high-probability trade setups. Customizable Settings : Fine-tune the EA to match your trading style with adjustable paramete
Candle Pattern Algo
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
Candle Pattern Algo Smart Price Action Trading Candle Pattern Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who rely on price action strategies. This EA intelligently identifies high-probability candlestick patterns and executes trades based on proven market behavior. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Candle Pattern Algo adapts to various timeframes and assets for maximum efficiency. Key Features: Advanced Candle Recognition – Detects key reversal and contin
Afribold Quantum Opulence
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
AFRIBOLD QUANTUM OPULENCE "Afribold Quantum Opulence, we are Pioneering a New Era of Innovative Creation through Intelligent Trading" Introduction In the dynamic world of financial markets, staying ahead of the curve is essential for investors. Afribold Quantum Opulence emerges as a beacon of innovation, revolutionizing the landscape of automated trading. This cutting-edge trading robot has not only garnered attention but has also earned a reputation as one of best EA's, thanks to its remarkab
Afribold Trend Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
Afribold Trend Master Introducing the AfriBold Trend Master  Expert Advisor   The AfriBold Trend Master  expert advisor stands at the pinnacle of automated trading systems, designed to deliver unparalleled performance in today's dynamic financial markets. Developed by a team of experienced traders and algorithmic experts, this EA harnesses advanced technical analysis to pinpoint trading opportunities with precision. State-of-the-Art Algorithm Incorporates cutting-edge algorithms to identify a
Terminator X
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
5 (1)
专家
终结者X 高频交易（HFT - AI机器人） https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzNFlRVLmDk https://www.youtube.com/@terminatorxea 极限设计的GBPUSD、EURJPY、EURUSD在1分钟/2分钟/3分钟图表上的最大利润。 介绍“终结者X”专家顾问 终结者X专家顾问位于自动交易系统的顶峰，旨在在当今动态的金融市场中提供卓越的表现。 由一支经验丰富的交易员和算法专家团队开发，这款EA利用先进的技术分析，精确定位有利可图的交易机会。 在动态的金融市场中，投资者保持领先地位至关重要。 终结者X作为创新的灯塔，正在彻底改变自动化交易的格局。 最先进的算法 结合最先进的算法，有效识别并利用市场趋势。 这项技术使机器人能够做出闪电般快速、数据驱动的决策，在市场趋势尚未显现给人类交易员之前就加以利用。 这种预测智能可以降低风险，并使用户在任何市场条件下都有机会进行交易。 自动交易 在回测中表现出良好的交易一致性，并且在各种市场条件下显示出潜在的一致性。 最显著的成就是其一致的活跃交易系统
Telsa Striker
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
Tesla Striker Tesla Striker is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed for the MQL5 trading platform. It's tailored for traders who want to harness the power of trend following to achieve consistent results in the market. Here are some of its standout features and advantages: Key Features 1. Advanced Trend Detection: Tesla Striker leverages sophisticated algorithms to identify and follow market trends with high accuracy, ensuring you capitalize on the most profitable market movements. 2. Automa
NeuraTrend
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
Got it! Here's the updated description with the added emphasis on user-friendliness and the extensive backtesting results : NeuraTrend Expert Advisor  Maximizing Profits with Precision Trading Unlock the potential of consistent, low-risk trading with NeuraTrend —an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-performance trading on the 1-minute chart. With a proven strategy that focuses on precision, minimal drawdown, and exceptional profitability, NeuraTrend offers a cutting-edge solution fo
Titan X
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
TITAN X The advantages and features the Expert Advisor (EA)  TITAN X 1. Automated Trading Execution Precision: TITAN X meticulously follows your predefined trading rules. This eliminates the risk of human error, such as hesitation during entry or exit signals, or impulsive decisions driven by fear or greed. 24/7 Availability: Unlike human traders who require rest, TITAN X operates continuously, seizing trading opportunities around the clock, even during non-market hours. This ensures no potent
Candle Sync Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
Candle Sync Master Revolutionize Your Trading Journey Automated Trading Excellence at Your Fingertips Are you tired of spending countless hours analyzing charts, missing profitable trades, or letting emotions cloud your trading decisions? Introducing  the  Candle Sync Master   – the revolutionary Expert Advisor designed to transform ordinary traders into market masters, regardless of experience level. Trade Like a Professional Without the Learning Curve The Candle Sync Master   eliminates the c
Edgesync Nexus
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
EDGESYNC NEXUS - The Ultimate Trading Revolution That's Changing Lives Daily! STOP LOSING MONEY! Your Financial Freedom Starts HERE - Only $60 Away! WARNING: This EA is SELLING FAST - Only Limited Copies Available at This Breakthrough Price! What $60 Gets You vs. What You're LOSING Every Day Without It: Your Current Situation: Watching profits slip away with emotional trading decisions Missing golden opportunities while you sleep Stressing over charts 24/7 with inconsistent results Thr
Prop Firm Pirate
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
PROP FIRM PIRATE  A Professional Expert Advisor Trading Robot ‍️ Brief Description PROP FIRM PIRATE is a sophisticated multi-currency Expert Advisor specifically engineered for prop firm challenges using advanced day trading and swing trading strategies with dynamic risk management on USDJPY, USDCAD, and EURUSD markets. ️ Trading Strategy PROP FIRM PIRATE   employs a revolutionary hybrid approach combining: Day Trading Excellence : Captures intraday momentum on 4-hour timeframes for USDJPY,
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Machiavelli Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
EA MACHIAVELLI PRO   -   The Strategic Trend Master     MACIAVELLI PRO UNLEASH THE POWER OF STRATEGIC TRADING   Transform your trading game with the  MACHIAVELLI PRO EA   - a sophisticated yet beginner-friendly Expert Advisor that combines the cunning of Machiavelli's strategic mind with cutting-edge trend analysis!   WHY CHOOSE MACHIAVELLI PRO?   INTELLIGENT TREND STRATEGY •   Advanced Trend Detection   - Identifies high-probability trend opportunities •   Precision
Market Surge Dynamo
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MARKET SURGE DYNAMO - Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading System Transform your trading with the power of intelligent automation! Why Choose MARKET SURGE DYNAMO? MARKET SURGE DYNAMO   is a sophisticated yet user-friendly expert advisor designed to capture market opportunities across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your forex journey, this EA delivers consistent performance with professional-grade features. Key Features   Multi
Precision Maverick
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
PRECISION MAVERICK - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trend Expert Advisor Professional Trend Trading at Your Fingertips PRECISION MAVERICK   It's a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to capture profitable trend movements across major currency pairs with military-grade precision. Built for both novice and experienced traders, this EA combines advanced multi-timeframe analysis with intelligent risk management to deliver consistent trading performance. Key Features That Set PRECISION MAVERICK Apa
ProShield Dynamics
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
PROSHIELD DYNAMICS   Premium Trend Following Expert Advisor   Transform Your Trading with Advanced Protection & Dynamic Performance PROSHIELD DYNAMICS   is a sophisticated trend-following Expert Advisor designed to deliver consistent profits while safeguarding your capital with military-grade protection systems. This isn't just another EA – it's your personal trading fortress that adapts to market conditions and maximizes opportunities across multiple timeframes. ️   Why Choose PROSHIELD DY
筛选:
无评论
回复评论