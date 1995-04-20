MA7 Clover MT4
- 指标
- Andrey Minaev
- 版本: 1.1
- 更新: 25 九月 2024
- 激活: 5
Description of work
The MA7 Clover indicator is based on candle shapes. Shows the Pin Bar candle pattern.
Detailed information about the MA7 Clover indicator.
Indicator settings
General settings:
Min body size;
Max body size;
Min nose size;
Max nose size;
Minimum pattern size;
Maximum pattern size;
Analysis of the candle direction;
Analysis of the position relative to the MA;
Position relative to the MA;
Period.
Message settings:
Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function;
Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications;
Send message to the email – permission to send messages by email;
Additional information.
Arrow display settings:
Arrow shift;
Arrow size;
Up arrow color;
Down arrow color;
Up arrow code;
Down arrow code.
MA7 Clover indicators:
Expert advisors based on the MA7 Clover indicator: