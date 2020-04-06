Rover Pro EA MT4

Rover Pro EA is a fully automatic trading advisor which contains several trading systems mainly based on Moving Averages, Alligator, CCI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic Oscillator, Envelopes, Momentum, Standard Deviation, Bollinger Bands, Bull Power, WPR, DeMarker, Awesome Oscillator, and ATR. Each trading system has it own entry with fixed stop loss and take profit. This forex robot can be used for all pairs and all time frames, but it is especially designed for EURUSD 1H time frame. 


Main Features:  
  • No Martingale. 
  • No Grid.
  • No Averaging.
 
Setting Parameters:
  • Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. 
  • Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades, and must be different to other EA. 
  • Fixed Lots - Fixed lot size.
  • Auto Lots - True if you want to activate auto lot size calculation.
  • Auto Lots Risk - Risk calculation to calculate auto lot size.   
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss.
  • Take Profit - Take Profit.
  • Basket TP ($) - Basket take profit of all orders in account currency (zero value means disabled). 
  • Max Spread Allowed - If spread goes higher, EA wont trade.   
  • Close Opposite Signal - if true, it close order when opposite signal appear for each strategy.
  • Trailing SL Step - Trailing SL for every step in pips.
  • Time Filters.

Recommendations:  
  • EURUSD  H1.
  • Zero spread account.
  • Account that support hedging. 



