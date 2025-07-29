Gold Slinger

Gold Slinger is a fully automatic expert advisor which contains several trading systems mainly based on default meta trader indicators, support resistance, simple neural networks and candlestick formations. Each trading system has it own entry and exit algorithm, and sometimes hedge each other to reduce equity drawdown. This trading advisor can be used for all pairs and all time frames, but it is specifically designed for Gold XAUUSD 1H time frame. 


Main Features:  
  • No Martingale. 
  • No Grid.
  • No Averaging.
 
Setting Parameters:
  • Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. 
  • Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades, and must be different to other EA. 
  • Fixed Lots - Base fixed lot size.  
  • Auto Lots - True if you want to activate auto lot size calculation.
  • Auto Lots Risk - Risk calculation to calculate auto lot size.
  • Allow Hedging - If false, EA only sent one order at a time.
  • Stop Loss (Points) - Fixed Stop loss for each order.
  • Take Profit (Points) - Fixed Take Profit for each order.
  • Averaging Basket TP ($) - Averaging basket take profit of buy or sell orders in account currency (zero value means disabled).  '
  • Trailing Stop Loss - Dragging stop loss to the previous high/low bar at SL distance.
  • Max Spread Allowed (Points) - If spread goes higher, EA wont trade.

Recommendations:  
  • XAUUSD  H1.
  • Zero spread ECN or raw spread account.
  • Account that support hedging. 


    Note:

    • Default setting is designed for gold pair with 2 digits quotes. for example: 3245.23
    • If your broker uses 3 digits quotes like 3245.234   then you must adjust SL TP setting.
