开发多币种 EA 交易（第 1 部分）：多种交易策略的协作

在工作期间，我不得不面对各种交易策略。通常情况下，EA 只执行一种交易思路。由于难以确保一个终端上的多个 EA 稳定协作，我们通常只能选择少数最优秀的 EA。但如果因此而放弃完全可行的策略，那还是很可惜的。如何才能让它们协同工作？





确定问题

我们需要决定我们想要什么，以及我们拥有什么。

我们有（或几乎有）：

以现成 EA 代码的形式，或仅仅是一套用于执行交易操作的规则，在不同交易品种和时间框架上运行的一些不同的交易策略

起始存款

最大允许回撤

我们想要：

在多个交易品种和时间框架上，在一个账户中协作使用所有选定的策略

在每个策略之间平均分配或按照规定的比例分配起始存款

自动计算已开立头寸的数量，以符合最大允许回撤量的要求

正确处理终端重启

能够在 MetaTrader 5 和 4 中运行

我们将使用面向对象的方法、MQL5 和 MetaTrader 5 中的标准测试器。

手头的任务相当繁重，因此我们将逐步解决。

在第一阶段，让我们以一个简单的交易思路为例。让我们用它制作一个简单的 EA，对其进行优化，选择两组最佳参数。再创建一个包含两个原始简单 EA 副本的 EA，并查看其结果。





从交易思路到交易策略

让我们把下面的思路作为一个实验。

假设某个交易品种开始密集交易时，单位时间内的价格变化可能比交易低迷时更大。然后，如果我们看到交易已经加剧，价格已经朝着某个方向变化，那么也许在不久的将来，它也会朝着同样的方向变化。让我们试着从中获利吧。

交易策略 是一套基于交易思路的开仓和平仓规则。它不包含任何未知参数。通过这套规则，我们可以确定在策略运行的任何时刻是否应该开仓，如果应该开仓，应该开哪些仓。

让我们试着把想法变成策略。首先，我们需要以某种方式检测交易强度的增加。没有这一点，我们就无法确定何时开仓。为此，我们将使用交易量，即在当前烛形中终端接收到的新价格的数量。交易量越大，表明交易越活跃。但对于不同的交易品种，其强度会有很大差异。因此，我们不能为分时成交量设定一个单一水平，超过分时成交量我们就认为开始了密集交易。那么，要确定这一水平，我们可以从几根烛形的平均交易量入手。经过一番思考，我们可以做出如下描述：

当烛形的分时成交量超过当前烛形方向的平均成交量时下达挂单。每个订单都有有效期，过期后将被删除。如果挂单已变成头寸，则只有在达到指定的止损和止盈水平后才会平仓。如果交易量比平均值超出更多，那么除了已经打开的挂单外，还可能会发出额外的订单。

这是一个更详细的描述，但并不完整。因此，我们要再读一遍，把所有不清楚的地方都标出来，那里需要更详细的解释。

下面是提出的问题：

"下挂单 .... .." - 我们应该下什么挂单？

- 我们应该下什么挂单？ "平均成交量 ......" - 如何计算烛形中的平均成交量？

如何计算烛形中的平均成交量？ " ......超过平均 量 ...... " - 如何确定超过平均量？

如何确定超过平均量？ " ...如果分时交易量超出平均值更多...... " - 如何确定更多的超出量？



" 如何确定更多的超出量？ "...... 可以下额外订单 " - 总共可以下多少订单？

我们将下哪些挂单？ 基于这一想法，我们希望价格继续沿着烛形开始时的方向移动。例如，如果当前价格高于烛形期间开始时的价格，那么我们就应该开挂单买入。如果我们开启 BUY_LIMIT，那么要让它起作用，价格应该先返回（下跌）一点，然后要让开仓头寸获利，价格应该再次上涨。如果我们开启的是 BUY_STOP，那么要建立头寸，价格就应该继续再移动（上涨）一些，然后再涨得更高，这样才能获利。

目前还不清楚哪种方案更好 。因此，为了简单起见，让我们始终打开止损单（BUY_STOP 和 SELL_STOP）。今后，可以将其作为一个策略参数，由其值决定哪些订单将被开启。

如何计算烛形的平均交易量？ 要计算平均交易量，我们需要选择交易量将纳入平均计算的烛形。我们来选取一定数量的最近关闭的连续烛形。然后，如果我们设置了烛形数量，就可以计算出平均交易量。

如何确定平均交易量的超出部分？ 如果我们选择条件

V > V_avr ,

其中

V 是当前烛形的交易量，

V_avr 是平均交易量，

那么大约一半的烛形都能满足这一条件。根据交易思路，我们只有在成交量明显超过平均值时才下单。否则，与之前的烛形不同，这根烛形还不能被视为交易更加活跃的迹象。例如，我们可以使用下面的公式：

V > V_avr + D * V_avr，

其中 D 是一个数值比率。如果 D = 1，则在当前成交量超过平均值 2 倍时开启，如果 D = 2，则在当前成交量超过平均值3 倍时开启。

不过，该条件只能用于开启一个订单，因为如果用于开启第二个和后续订单，那么它们将紧接着第一个订单开启。只需打开一单更大交易量的订单，就可以替代这部分订单。

如何确定更大的超出量？ 为此，让我们在条件等式中再添加一个参数 - 未结订单数 N：

V > V_avr + D * V_avr + N * D * V_avr。

那么，为了让第二个订单在第一个订单之后开启（即 N = 1），必须满足以下条件：

V > V_avr + 2 * D * V_avr。

要开启第一个订单（N = 0），方程的形式已经为我们所知：

V > V_avr + D * V_avr。



最后，对开头的方程进行最后一次修正。让我们用两个独立的参数 D 和 D_add，来代替第一个订单和后续订单中的同一个 D：

V > V_avr + D * V_avr + N * D_add * V_avr、

V > V_avr * (1 + D + N * D_add)



这样看来，我们在选择策略的最佳参数时就有了更大的自由度。

如果我们的条件使用 N 值作为订单和头寸的总数，那么我们的意思是每个挂单都会变成一个单独的头寸，而不会增加已开仓头寸的交易量。因此，目前我们只能将这种策略的适用范围限制在对头寸进行独立核算（"对冲"）的账户上。

一切都清楚后，让我们列出可以取不同值的变量，而不是只有一个值的变量。这些将是我们策略的输入参数。让我们考虑一下，要打开订单，我们还需要知道成交量、与当前价格的距离、到期时间以及止损和止盈水平。然后我们会得到如下描述：

EA 在对冲账户的特定交易品种和周期（时间框架）上运行 设置输入参数： 用于计算平均交易量的烛形数量 (K)

打开第一个订单时与平均值的相对偏差 (D)

第二个订单和后续订单开仓时与平均值的相对偏差 (D_add)

从价格到挂单的距离

止损（点数）

止盈（点数）

挂单到期时间（分钟）

同时打开的最大订单数 (N_max)

单个订单交易量 找出未结订单和头寸的数量 (N)。

如果小于 N_max，则：

计算最近 K 个关闭烛形的平均交易量，得到 V_avr 值。

如果满足 V > V_avr * (1 + D + N * D_add) 条件，则：

确定当前烛形的价格变化方向：如果价格上涨，则下达 BUY_STOP 挂单，否则下达 SELL_STOP 挂单

在参数中指定的距离、到期时间、止损和止盈水平下挂单。





实现交易策略

让我们开始编写代码吧。首先，让我们列出所有参数，将它们分成几组，使其更加清晰，并为每个参数提供注释。这些注释（如果有）将在启动 EA 时显示在参数对话框中，并显示在策略测试器的参数选项卡中，而不是我们为其选择的变量名称。

现在，我们只需设置一些默认值。我们将在优化过程中寻找最佳设置。

input group "=== Opening signal parameters" input int signalPeriod_ = 48 ; input double signalDeviation_ = 1.0 ; input double signaAddlDeviation_ = 1.0 ; input group "=== Pending order parameters" input int openDistance_ = 200 ; input double stopLevel_ = 2000 ; input double takeLevel_ = 75 ; input int ordersExpiration_ = 6000 ; input group "=== Money management parameters" input int maxCountOfOrders_ = 3 ; input double fixedLot_ = 0.01 ; input group "=== EA parameters" input ulong magicN_ = 27181 ;

由于 EA 将执行交易操作，我们将创建一个 CTrade 类的全局对象。我们将通过调用该对象的方法来下挂单。

CTrade trade;

请记住，全局变量（或对象），是在 EA 代码中函数的 之外声明的变量（或对象）。因此，我们的所有 EA 函数中都可以使用它们。它们不应与全局终端变量混淆。

为了计算开仓订单的参数，我们需要获取当前价格和 EA 将在其上启动的其他交易品种属性。为此，要创建一个 CSymbolInfo 类的全局对象。

CSymbolInfo symbolInfo;

此外，我们还需要计算未结订单和头寸的数量。为此，让我们创建 COrderInfo 和 CPositionInfo 类的全局对象，用于获取未结订单和仓位的数据。我们将在两个全局变量 - countOrders 和 countPositions 中存储数量本身。

COrderInfo orderInfo; CPositionInfo positionInfo; int countOrders; int countPositions;

例如，我们可以使用 iVolumes 技术指标来计算多个烛形的平均交易量。要获取其值，我们需要一个变量来存储该指标的句柄（一个整数，用于存储 EA 中使用的所有其他指标中该指标的序列号）。要找出平均交易量，我们首先要将指标缓冲区中的数值复制到一个预先准备好的数组中。我们还将这个数组设为全局可用。

int iVolumesHandle; double volumes[];

现在，我们可以继续使用 OnInit() EA 初始化函数和 OnTick() 分时处理函数。

在初始化过程中，我们可以执行以下操作：

加载指标以获取分时交易量并记住其句柄

根据烛形的数量设置接收数组的大小，以计算平均量，并设置其寻址方式为时间序列

设置通过交易对象下单的幻数

这就是我们的初始化函数：

int OnInit () { iVolumesHandle = iVolumes ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , VOLUME_TICK ); ArrayResize (volumes, signalPeriod_); ArraySetAsSeries (volumes, true ); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magicN_); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

根据策略说明，我们应该首先在分时处理函数中找到未结订单和仓位的数量。让我们用一个单独的 UpdateCounts() 函数来实现这个功能。在这个函数中，我们将查看所有未结头寸和订单，只计算那些幻数与我们的 EA 幻数相匹配的头寸和订单。

void UpdateCounts() { countPositions = 0 ; countOrders = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < PositionsTotal (); i++) { if (positionInfo.SelectByIndex(i) && positionInfo.Magic() == magicN_) { countPositions++; } } for ( int i = 0 ; i < OrdersTotal (); i++) { if (orderInfo.SelectByIndex(i) && orderInfo.Magic() == magicN_) { countOrders++; } } }

然后，确保未结头寸和订单的数量不超过设置中指定的数量。在这种情况下，我们需要检查是否满足开立新订单的条件。让我们用一个单独的 SignalForOpen() 函数来实现这种检查。它将返回三个可能值中的一个：

+1 - 打开 BUY_STOP 订单的信号

0 - 无信号

-1 - 打开 SELL_STOP 订单的信号

为了下挂单，我们还将编写两个独立的函数： OpenBuyOrder() 和 OpenSellOrder()。

现在，我们可以编写 OnTick() 函数的完整实现了。

void OnTick () { UpdateCounts(); if (countOrders + countPositions < maxCountOfOrders_) { int signal = SignalForOpen(); if (signal == 1 ) { OpenBuyOrder(); } else if (signal == - 1 ) { OpenSellOrder(); } } }

之后，我们再添加其余函数的实现，这样 EA 代码就完成了。让我们将其保存到当前文件夹中的 SimpleVolumes.mq5 文件中。

#include <Trade\OrderInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> input group "=== Opening signal parameters" input int signalPeriod_ = 48 ; input double signalDeviation_ = 1.0 ; input double signaAddlDeviation_ = 1.0 ; input group "=== Pending order parameters" input int openDistance_ = 200 ; input double stopLevel_ = 2000 ; input double takeLevel_ = 75 ; input int ordersExpiration_ = 6000 ; input group "=== Money management parameters" input int maxCountOfOrders_ = 3 ; input double fixedLot_ = 0.01 ; input group "=== EA parameters" input ulong magicN_ = 27181 ; CTrade trade; COrderInfo orderInfo; CPositionInfo positionInfo; int countOrders; int countPositions; CSymbolInfo symbolInfo; int iVolumesHandle; double volumes[]; int OnInit () { iVolumesHandle = iVolumes ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , VOLUME_TICK ); ArrayResize (volumes, signalPeriod_); ArraySetAsSeries (volumes, true ); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magicN_); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTick () { UpdateCounts(); if (countOrders + countPositions < maxCountOfOrders_) { int signal = SignalForOpen(); if (signal == 1 ) { OpenBuyOrder(); } else if (signal == - 1 ) { OpenSellOrder(); } } } void UpdateCounts() { countPositions = 0 ; countOrders = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < PositionsTotal (); i++) { if (positionInfo.SelectByIndex(i) && positionInfo.Magic() == magicN_) { countPositions++; } } for ( int i = 0 ; i < OrdersTotal (); i++) { if (orderInfo.SelectByIndex(i) && orderInfo.Magic() == magicN_) { countOrders++; } } } void OpenBuyOrder() { symbolInfo.Name( Symbol ()); symbolInfo.RefreshRates(); double point = symbolInfo. Point (); int digits = symbolInfo. Digits (); double bid = symbolInfo.Bid(); double ask = symbolInfo.Ask(); int spread = symbolInfo.Spread(); int distance = MathMax (openDistance_, spread); double price = ask + distance * point; double sl = NormalizeDouble (price - stopLevel_ * point, digits); double tp = NormalizeDouble (price + (takeLevel_ + spread) * point, digits); datetime expiration = TimeCurrent () + ordersExpiration_ * 60 ; double lot = fixedLot_; bool res = trade.BuyStop(lot, NormalizeDouble (price, digits), Symbol (), NormalizeDouble (sl, digits), NormalizeDouble (tp, digits), ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED , expiration); if (!res) { Print ( "Error opening order" ); } } void OpenSellOrder() { symbolInfo.Name( Symbol ()); symbolInfo.RefreshRates(); double point = symbolInfo. Point (); int digits = symbolInfo. Digits (); double bid = symbolInfo.Bid(); double ask = symbolInfo.Ask(); int spread = symbolInfo.Spread(); int distance = MathMax (openDistance_, spread); double price = bid - distance * point; double sl = NormalizeDouble (price + stopLevel_ * point, digits); double tp = NormalizeDouble (price - (takeLevel_ + spread) * point, digits); datetime expiration = TimeCurrent () + ordersExpiration_ * 60 ; double lot = fixedLot_; bool res = trade.SellStop(lot, NormalizeDouble (price, digits), Symbol (), NormalizeDouble (sl, digits), NormalizeDouble (tp, digits), ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED , expiration); if (!res) { Print ( "Error opening order" ); } } int SignalForOpen() { int signal = 0 ; int res = CopyBuffer (iVolumesHandle, 0 , 0 , signalPeriod_, volumes); if (res == signalPeriod_) { double avrVolume = ArrayAverage(volumes); if (volumes[ 0 ] > avrVolume * ( 1 + signalDeviation_ + (countOrders + countPositions) * signaAddlDeviation_)) { if ( iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ) < iClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 )) { signal = 1 ; } else { signal = - 1 ; } } } return signal; } double ArrayAverage( const double &array[]) { double s = 0 ; int total = ArraySize (array); for ( int i = 0 ; i < total; i++) { s += array[i]; } return s / MathMax ( 1 , total); }

让我们开始优化 EURGBP H1 的 EA 参数，以 MetaQuotes 报价为基础，从 2018-01-01 至 2023-01-01 期间，起始存款为 100 000 美元，最小手数为 0.01 手。请注意，在对不同经纪商的报价进行测试时，同一 EA 显示的结果可能略有不同。有时，这些结果可能会大相径庭。

让我们选择两组不错的参数，结果如下：





图 1.[130，0.9，1.4，231，3750，50，600，3，0.01] 的测试结果







图 2. 159，1.7，0.8，248，3600，495，39000，3，0.01] 的测试结果

在一大笔起始存款上进行测试不是偶然的，原因是，如果 EA 开立的仓位有固定的交易量，那么如果回撤大于可用资金，运行可能会提前结束。在这种情况下，我们将无法知道，在使用相同参数的情况下，是否有可能合理地减少未结头寸的数量（或等同于增加起始存款）以避免损失。

让我们回顾一个例子。假设我们的起始存款为 1,000 美元。在测试器中运行时，我们得到了以下结果：

最终存款为 11,000 美元（利润 1,000%，EA 赚取 + 10,000 美元，再加上初始的 1,000 美元）

最高绝对回撤额为 2,000 美元

显然，我们只是幸运，在 EA 将存款增加到 2,000 多美元之后，才出现了这样的回撤。因此，测试器运行完成后，我们就能看到这些结果。如果这种回撤发生得更早（例如，我们选择了不同的测试期开始时间），那么我们就会损失全部存款。

如果我们手动运行，那么我们可以更改参数中的交易量或增加起始存款，然后重新开始运行。但如果在优化过程中进行运行，则无法做到这一点。在这种情况下，由于资金管理设置选择错误，一组可能很好的参数就可能会被拒绝。为了降低出现这种结果的可能性，我们可以在运行优化时，初始存款额都非常大，而交易量则设为最低。

回到例子中，如果起始存款是 100,000 美元，那么在重复回撤 2,000 美元的情况下，不会出现损失全部存款的情况，测试者将得到这些结果。我们可以计算出，如果我们的最大允许回撤额为 10%，那么初始存款至少应为 20,000 美元。在这种情况下，利润率将只有 50%（EA 赚取的 + 10,000 美元与最初的 20,000 美元之比）。

让我们对所选的两个参数组合进行类似计算，起始存款为 10,000 美元，允许回撤为起始存款的 10%。

参数 手数 回撤 利润 可以接受的

回撤 可以接受的

手数 可以接受的

收益 L D P Da La = L * (Da / D) Pa = P * (Da / D) [130, 0.9, 1.4, 231,

3750, 50, 600, 3, 0.01]

0.01 28.70 (0.04%) 260.41 1000 (10%) 0.34 9073 (91%) [ 159, 1.7, 0.8, 248、

3600，495，39000，3，0.01 ] 0.01 92.72 (0.09%) 666.23 1000 (10%)

0.10 7185 (72%)

我们可以看到，两种输入参数选项都能产生大致相同的收益（约 80%）。第一种选项的绝对收益较低，但回撤幅度较小。因此，在这种情况下，我们可以增加开仓量，而不是第二种选项，因为第二种选项虽然赚得更多，但会有更大的回撤。

因此，我们找到了几种有前景的输入参数组合。让我们开始将它们合并为一个 EA。





基本策略类

让我们创建 CStrategy 类，在其中收集所有策略固有的属性和方法。例如，任何策略都会有某个交易品种和时间框架，无论其与指标的关系如何。我们还将为每种策略分配自己的开仓幻数和单个仓位大小。为简单起见，我们暂不考虑仓位大小可变的策略操作。我们以后一定会这样做的。

在必要的方法中，只有初始化策略参数的构造函数、初始化方法和 OnTick 事件处理程序可以确定。我们得到以下代码：

class CStrategy : public CObject { protected : ulong m_magic; string m_symbol; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; double m_fixedLot; public : CStrategy( ulong p_magic, string p_symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES p_timeframe, double p_fixedLot); virtual int Init() = 0 ; virtual void Tick() = 0 ; };

Init() 和 Tick() 方法被声明为纯虚拟方法（方法头后面的 = 0）。这意味着我们不会在 CStrategy 类中编写这些方法的实现。在该类的基础上，我们将创建子类，其中必须包含 Init() 和 Tick() 方法，并包含具体交易规则的实现。

类的说明已准备就绪。之后，我们将添加必要的构造函数实现。由于这是一个在创建策略对象时自动调用的方法函数，因此我们需要在此方法中确保策略参数已初始化。构造函数将接收四个参数，并通过初始化列表将其赋值给相应的类成员变量。

CStrategy::CStrategy( ulong p_magic, string p_symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES p_timeframe, double p_fixedLot) : m_magic(p_magic), m_symbol(p_symbol), m_timeframe(p_timeframe), m_fixedLot(p_fixedLot) {}

将代码保存到当前文件夹的 Strategy.mqh 文件中。





交易策略类

让我们把原始简单 EA 的逻辑移植到一个新的子类 CSimpleVolumesStrategy 中。为此，应将所有输入变量和全局变量设为类的成员。我们将用从 CStrategy 基类继承的 m_fixedLot 和 m_magic 基类成员替换 fixedLot_ 和 magicN_ 变量。

#include "Strategy.mqh" class CSimpleVolumeStrategy : public CStrategy { int signalPeriod_; double signalDeviation_; double signaAddlDeviation_; int openDistance_; double stopLevel_; double takeLevel_; int ordersExpiration_; int maxCountOfOrders_; CTrade trade; COrderInfo orderInfo; CPositionInfo positionInfo; int countOrders; int countPositions; CSymbolInfo symbolInfo; int iVolumesHandle; double volumes[]; };

OnInit() 和 OnTick() 函数成为 Init() 和 Tick() 公共方法，所有其他函数成为 CSimpleVolumesStrategy 类的新私有方法。公有方法可以从外部代码中调用，例如从 EA 对象方法中调用。而私有方法只能从指定类的方法中调用。让我们在类描述中添加方法头。

class CSimpleVolumeStrategy : public CStrategy { private : double volumes[]; void UpdateCounts(); int SignalForOpen(); void OpenBuyOrder(); void OpenSellOrder(); double ArrayAverage( const double &array[]); public : virtual int Init(); virtual void Tick(); };

在这些函数的实现位置，在它们的名称前添加 "CSimpleVolumesStrategy::" 前缀，以便让编译器清楚地知道，这些不再只是函数，而是我们类的函数方法。

class CSimpleVolumeStrategy : public CStrategy { }; int CSimpleVolumeStrategy::Init() { } void CSimpleVolumeStrategy::Tick() { } void CSimpleVolumeStrategy::UpdateCounts() { } int CSimpleVolumeStrategy::SignalForOpen() { } void CSimpleVolumeStrategy::OpenBuyOrder() { } void CSimpleVolumeStrategy::OpenSellOrder() { } double CSimpleVolumeStrategy::ArrayAverage( const double &array[]) { }

在最初的简单 EA 中，输入参数值是在声明时分配的。在启动已编译的 EA 时，输入参数对话框中的数值（而不是代码中设置的数值）会被分配给它们。在类描述中无法做到这一点，因此构造函数在此发挥作用。

让我们创建一个带有必要参数列表的构造函数。构造函数也应该是公有的，否则我们将无法从外部代码中创建策略对象。

class CSimpleVolumeStrategy : public CStrategy { private : public : CSimpleVolumeStrategy( ulong p_magic, string p_symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES p_timeframe, double p_fixedLot, int p_signalPeriod, double p_signalDeviation, double p_signaAddlDeviation, int p_openDistance, double p_stopLevel, double p_takeLevel, int p_ordersExpiration, int p_maxCountOfOrders ); virtual int Init(); virtual void Tick(); };

类的说明已准备就绪。除了构造函数外，它的所有方法都已经有了实现。就让我们加进去吧。在最简单的情况下，该类的构造函数只会将接收到的参数值分配给该类的相应成员。此外，前四个参数将通过调用基类构造函数来实现这一点。

CSimpleVolumeStrategy::CSimpleVolumeStrategy( ulong p_magic, string p_symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES p_timeframe, double p_fixedLot, int p_signalPeriod, double p_signalDeviation, double p_signaAddlDeviation, int p_openDistance, double p_stopLevel, double p_takeLevel, int p_ordersExpiration, int p_maxCountOfOrders) : CStrategy(p_magic, p_symbol, p_timeframe, p_fixedLot), signalPeriod_(p_signalPeriod), signalDeviation_(p_signalDeviation), signaAddlDeviation_(p_signaAddlDeviation), openDistance_(p_openDistance), stopLevel_(p_stopLevel), takeLevel_(p_takeLevel), ordersExpiration_(p_ordersExpiration), maxCountOfOrders_(p_maxCountOfOrders) {}

要做的事情已经所剩无几。在所有遇到 fixedLot_ 和 magicN_ 的地方，将它们重命名 为 m_fixedLot 和 m_magic。用 m_symbol 基类变量代替获取 Symbol() 当前交易品种的函数，用 m_timeframe 代替 PERIOD_CURRENT 常量。将此代码保存在当前文件夹的 SimpleVolumesStrategy.mqh 文件中。





EA 类

让我们创建 CAdvisor 基类。其目的是存储特定交易策略的对象列表，并启动其事件处理程序。对于这个类来说，CExpert 这个名字更合适，但它已经在标准库中使用，所以我们将使用 CAdvisor 来代替。

#include "Strategy.mqh" class CAdvisor : public CObject { protected : CStrategy *m_strategies[]; int m_strategiesCount; public : virtual int Init(); virtual void Tick(); virtual void Deinit(); void AddStrategy(CStrategy &strategy); };

在 Init() 和 Tick() 方法中，会循环使用 m_strategies[] 数组中的所有策略，并调用相应的事件处理方法。

void CAdvisor::Tick( void ) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < m_strategiesCount; i++) { m_strategies[i].Tick(); } }

在策略添加方法中，情况正是如此。

void CAdvisor::AddStrategy(CStrategy &strategy) { m_strategiesCount = ArraySize (m_strategies) + 1 ; ArrayResize (m_strategies, m_strategiesCount); m_strategies[m_strategiesCount - 1 ] = GetPointer (strategy); }

让我们把这段代码保存到当前文件夹的 Advisor.mqh 文件中。在该类的基础上，可以创建实现管理多个策略的任何特定方法的子类。但现在，我们将只局限于这个基类，而不会以任何方式干涉单个策略的工作。





使用多种策略进行交易的 EA

要编写交易 EA，我们只需创建一个全局 EA 对象（属于 CAdvisor 类）。

在 OnInit() 初始化事件处理程序中，我们将使用所选参数创建策略对象，并将其添加到 EA 对象中。之后，我们会调用 EA 对象的 Init() 方法，以便初始化其中的所有策略。

OnTick() 和 OnDeinit() 事件处理程序只需调用 EA 对象的相应方法。

#include "Advisor.mqh" #include "SimpleVolumesStartegy.mqh" input double depoPart_ = 0.8 ; input ulong magic_ = 27182 ; CAdvisor expert; int OnInit () { expert.AddStrategy(...); expert.AddStrategy(...); int res = expert.Init(); return (res); } void OnTick () { expert.Tick(); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { expert.Deinit(); }

现在，让我们来详细了解创建策略对象。由于每个策略实例都会打开并考虑到自己的订单和仓位，因此它们应该具有不同的幻数。幻数是策略构造函数的第一个参数。因此，为了保证不同的幻数，我们将在 magic_ 参数指定的原始幻数上添加不同的数字。

expert.AddStrategy( new CSimpleVolumeStrategy(magic_ + 1 , ...)); expert.AddStrategy( new CSimpleVolumeStrategy(magic_ + 2 , ...));

构造函数的第二和第三个参数是交易品种和周期数。由于我们对 EURGBP H1 进行了优化，因此我们指定了这些特定值。

expert.AddStrategy( new CSimpleVolumeStrategy( magic_ + 1 , "EURGBP" , PERIOD_H1 , ...)); expert.AddStrategy( new CSimpleVolumeStrategy( magic_ + 2 , "EURGBP" , PERIOD_H1 , ...));

下一个重要参数是 开仓头寸的大小。我们已经计算出两种策略的适当大小（0.34 和 0.10）。但这是策略单独运行时处理 10%（10,000 美元）回撤的大小。如果两个策略同时起作用，第一个策略的回撤可能会与第二个策略的回撤相加。在最坏的情况下，为了不超过规定的 10%，我们将不得不把建仓规模减半。但是，两种策略的回撤情况可能并不一致，甚至在一定程度上相互抵消。在这种情况下，我们可以稍微减少仓位，但仍不能超过 10%。因此，我们将还原乘数设为 EA 参数 (depoPart_)，然后选择最佳值。

策略构造器 的其余参数是我们在优化简单 EA 后选择的数值集。最终结果如下：

expert.AddStrategy( new CSimpleVolumeStrategy( magic_ + 1 , "EURGBP" , PERIOD_H1 , NormalizeDouble ( 0.34 * depoPart_, 2 ), 130 , 0.9 , 1.4 , 231 , 3750 , 50 , 600 , 3 ) ); expert.AddStrategy( new CSimpleVolumeStrategy( magic_ + 2 , "EURGBP" , PERIOD_H1 , NormalizeDouble ( 0.10 * depoPart_, 2 ), 159 , 1.7 , 0.8 , 248 , 3600 , 495 , 39000 , 3 ) );

将生成的代码保存到当前文件夹的 SimpleVolumesExpert.mq5 文件中。





测试结果

在测试组合 EA 之前，让我们记住，使用第一组参数的策略应产生约 91% 的利润，而使用第二组参数的策略应产生 72% 的利润（对于 10,000 美元的起始存款和 10%（1,000 美元）的最大回撤，以及最佳手数）。

让我们根据维持给定回撤的标准来选择depoPart_ 参数的最佳值，结果如下。

图 3.组合 EA 操作结果

测试期结束时的余额约为 22 400 美元，利润率为 124%。这比我们在运行该策略的单个实例时得到的结果要多。我们只需利用现有的交易策略，而无需对其进行任何修改，就能改善交易结果。





结论

在实现目标的道路上，我们只迈出了一小步。这让我们更加相信，这种方法可以提高交易质量。到目前为止，EA 还缺乏许多重要方面。

例如，我们看了一个非常简单的策略，它不以任何方式控制平仓，不需要准确确定柱形的起始点，也不使用任何繁琐的计算。要在重启终端后恢复状态，除了计算未结头寸和订单（EA 可以做到这一点）外，您不需要做任何额外的努力 。但并非每个策略都如此简单。此外，该 EA 无法在净额结算账户上运行，并且可以同时打开相反的仓位。我们还没有考虑在不同的交易品种上下功夫。等等等等......

在真正开始交易之前，一定要考虑到这些方面。敬请期待新文章。



