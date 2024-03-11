时间序列挖掘的数据标签（第2部分）：使用Python制作带有趋势标记的数据集

概述

在上一篇文章中，我们介绍了如何通过观察图表上的趋势来标记数据，并将数据保存到“csv”文件中。在这一部分中，让我们以不同的方式思考：从数据本身开始。

我们将使用Python处理数据。为什么选择Python？因为它方便快捷，并不意味着它运行得很快，但Python庞大的库可以帮助我们大大缩短开发周期。

所以，我们开始吧！

目录：





选择哪个Python库

我们都知道Python有很多优秀的开发人员来提供各种各样的库，这让我们很容易进行开发，为我们节省了大量的开发时间。以下是我收集的一些相关的python库，其中一些库基于不同的架构，一些库可以用于交易，一些库可用于回测。它包括但不限于标注数据，感兴趣的可以尝试研究一下，本文不做详细介绍。







使用MetaTrader5库从MT5客户端获取数据

在那里，我们使用“pytrendseries”库来处理数据、标记趋势和制作数据集，因为该库具有操作简单、可视化方便的优点。让我们开始制作数据集吧！

当然，最基本的是你的电脑上已经安装了python，如果没有，作者不建议安装官方版本的python，而是更喜欢使用易于维护的Anaconda。但普通版的Anaconda体积巨大，集成了丰富的内容，包括可视化管理、编辑等，令人尴尬的是我几乎不用它们，所以我强烈推荐minincoda，简洁明了，简单实用。Miniconda官方网站地址：Miniconda::Anaconda.org/



1. 基本环境初始化

首先创建一个虚拟环境，然后打开Anaconda Promote，键入：

conda create -n Data_label python= 3.10





输入“y”并等待创建环境，然后键入：

conda activate Data_label

注意：当我们创建conda虚拟环境时，记得添加python=x.xx，否则我们在使用过程中会遇到莫名其妙的麻烦，这是一个吃过苦头的人的建议！

2. 安装必要的库

安装我们的基本库MetaTrader 5，在conda Promote中键入：

pip install MetaTrader5

安装 pytrendseries，在 conda Promote 中键入：

pip install pytrendseries

3. 创建python文件

打开MetaEditor，找到“工具”->“选项”，在“编译器”选项的python列中填写您的python路径，我自己的路径是“G:miniconda3\envs\Data_label”：





完成后，选择“文件”->“新建”（或Ctrl+N）创建一个新文件，并在弹出窗口中选择“Python脚本”，如下所示：

单击“下一步”并键入文件名，如下所示：

单击“确定”后，将显示以下窗口：





4. 连接客户端并获取数据

删除原来自动生成的代码，并将其替换为以下代码：

# Copyright 2021 , MetaQuotes Ltd. # https: import MetaTrader5 as mt if not mt.initialize(): print( 'initialize() failed!' ) else : print(mt.version()) mt.shutdown()

编译并运行以查看是否报告了任何错误，如果没有问题，将显示以下输出：





如果提示“initialize（）failed！”，请在initialize（）函数中添加参数路径，即客户端可执行文件的路径，如以下颜色加深代码所示：

# Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. # https://www.mql5.com import MetaTrader5 as mt if not mt.initialize("D:\\Project\\mt\\MT5\\terminal64.exe") : print('initialize() failed!') else : print(mt. version ()) mt.shutdown()

# Copyright 2021 , MetaQuotes Ltd. # https: import MetaTrader5 as mt if not mt.initialize( "D:\\Project\\mt\\MT5\\terminal64.exe" ): print( 'initialize() failed!' ) else : sb=mt.symbols_total() rts=None if sb > 0 : rts=mt.copy_rates_from_pos( "GOLD_micro" ,mt.TIMEFRAME_M15, 0 , 10000 ) mt.shutdown() print(rts[ 0 : 5 ])

一切就绪，让我们获取数据：

在上面的代码中，我们添加了“sb=mt.symbols_total（）”以防止由于未检测到交易品种而报告错误，并添加了“copy_rates_from_pos（“GOLD_micro”，mt. TIMEFRAME_M15,0,10000)”，意思是从GOLD_micro的M15周期复制10000个柱，编译后将产生以下输出：





到目前为止，我们已经成功地从客户端那里获得了数据。





数据格式转换

虽然我们已经从客户那里获得了数据，但数据格式不是我们需要的。数据是“numpy.ndarray”，如下所示：

"[(1692368100, 1893.51, 1893.97,1893.08,1893.88,548, 35, 0) (1692369000, 1893.88, 1894.51, 1893.41, 1894.51, 665, 35, 0) (1692369900, 1894.5, 1894.91, 1893.25, 1893.62, 755, 35, 0) (1692370800, 1893.68, 1894.7 , 1893.16, 1893.49, 1108, 35, 0) (1692371700, 1893.5 , 1893.63, 1889.43, 1889.81, 1979, 35, 0) (1692372600, 1889.81, 1891.23, 1888.51, 1891.04, 2100, 35, 0) (1692373500, 1891.04, 1891.3 , 1889.75, 1890.07, 1597, 35, 0) (1692374400, 1890.11, 1894.03, 1889.2, 1893.57, 2083, 35, 0) (1692375300, 1893.62, 1894.94, 1892.97, 1894.25, 1692, 35, 0) (1692376200, 1894.25, 1894.88, 1890.72, 1894.66, 2880, 35, 0) (1692377100, 1894.67, 1896.69, 1892.47, 1893.68, 2930, 35, 0) ... (1693822500, 1943.97, 1944.28, 1943.24, 1943.31, 883, 35, 0) (1693823400, 1943.25, 1944.13, 1942.95, 1943.4 , 873, 35, 0) (1693824300, 1943.4, 1944.07, 1943.31, 1943.64, 691, 35, 0) (1693825200, 1943.73, 1943.97, 1943.73, 1943.85, 22, 35, 0)]"

因此，让我们使用pandas进行转换，添加的代码用绿色标记：

# Copyright 2021 , MetaQuotes Ltd. # https: import MetaTrader5 as mt import pandas as pd if not mt.initialize( "D:\\Project\\mt\\MT5\\terminal64.exe" ): print( 'initialize() failed!' ) else : print(mt.version()) sb=mt.symbols_total() rts=None if sb > 0 : rts=mt.copy_rates_from_pos( "GOLD_micro" ,mt.TIMEFRAME_M15, 0 , 1000 ) mt.shutdown() rts_fm=pd.DataFrame(rts)

现在再次查看数据格式，如下所示：

print(rts_fm.head( 10 ))

td_data=rts_fm[['time','close']].set_index('time')

输入数据必须是pandas的。DataFrame格式包含一列作为观测数据（float或int格式），因此我们必须将数据处理为pytrendseries要求的格式，如下所示：

让我们看看前10行数据是什么样子的：

print(td_data.head( 10 ))







注意：“td_data”不是我们最后的数据样式，它只是我们获取数据趋势的过渡产品。

现在，我们的数据是完全可用的，但为了后续操作，最好将我们的日期格式转换为数据帧，因此我们应该在“td_data=rts_fom[['time'，'close']].set_index（'time'）”之前添加以下代码：

rts_fm['time']=pd.to_datetime(rts_fm['time'], unit='s')

我们的输出将如下所示：

time close 2023-08-18 20:45:00

1888.82000

2023-08-18 21:00:00 1887.53000 2023-08-18 21:15:00 1888.10000 2023-08-18 21:30:00 1888.98000 2023-08-18 21:45:00 1888.37000 2023-08-18 22:00:00 1887.51000 2023-08-18 22:15:00 1888.21000 2023-08-18 22:30:00 1888.73000 2023-08-18 22:45:00 1889.12000 2023-08-18 23:00:00 1889.20000

本节的完整代码：

# Copyright 2021 , MetaQuotes Ltd. # https: import MetaTrader5 as mt import pandas as pd if not mt.initialize( "D:\\Project\\mt\\MT5\\terminal64.exe" ): print( 'initialize() failed!' ) else : print(mt.version()) sb=mt.symbols_total() rts=None if sb > 0 : rts=mt.copy_rates_from_pos( "GOLD_micro" ,mt.TIMEFRAME_M15, 0 , 1000 ) mt.shutdown() rts_fm=pd.DataFrame(rts) rts_fm['time']=pd.to_datetime(rts_fm['time'], unit='s') td_data=rts_fm[[ 'time' , 'close' ]].set_index( 'time' ) print(td_data.head( 10 ))





标注数据

1. 获取趋势数据

首先导入“pytrendseries”包：

import pytrendseries as pts

我们使用“pts.detecttrend（）”函数来查找趋势，然后为该函数定义“td”变量，该参数有两个选项-“downtrend”或“uptrend”：

td='downtrend' # or "uptrend"

我们需要另一个参数“wd”作为趋势的最大周期：

wd= 120

还有一个参数可以定义，也可以不定义，但我个人认为最好定义它，这个参数指定了趋势的最小周期：

limit= 6

现在我们可以将参数填充到函数中以获得趋势：

trends=pts.detecttrend(td_data,trend=td,limit=limit,window=wd)

然后检查结果：

print(trends.head(15))

from to price0 price1 index_from index_to time_span drawdown 1 2023-08-21 01:00:00 2023-08-21 02:15:00 1890.36000 1889.24000 13 18 5 0.00059 2 2023-08-21 03:15:00 2023-08-21 04:45:00 1890.61000 1885.28000 22 28 6 0.00282 3 2023-08-21 08:00:00 2023-08-21 13:15:00 1893.30000 1886.86000 41 62 21 0.00340 4 2023-08-21 15:45:00 2023-08-21 17:30:00 1896.99000 1886.16000 72 79 7 0.00571 5 2023-08-21 20:30:00 2023-08-21 22:30:00 1894.77000 1894.12000 91 99 8 0.00034 6 2023-08-22 04:15:00 2023-08-22 05:45:00 1896.19000 1894.31000 118 124 6 0.00099 7 2023-08-22 06:15:00 2023-08-22 07:45:00 1896.59000 1893.80000 126 132 6 0.00147 8 2023-08-22 13:00:00 2023-08-22 16:45:00 1903.38000 1890.17000 153 168 15 0.00694 9 2023-08-22 19:00:00 2023-08-22 21:15:00 1898.08000 1896.25000 177 186 9 0.00096 10 2023-08-23 04:45:00 2023-08-23 06:00:00 1901.46000 1900.25000 212 217 5 0.00064 11 2023-08-23 11:30:00 2023-08-23 13:30:00 1904.84000 1901.42000 239 247 8 0.00180 12 2023-08-23 19:45:00 2023-08-23 23:30:00 1919.61000 1915.05000 272 287 15 0.00238 13 2023-08-24 09:30:00 2023-08-25 09:45:00 1921.91000 1912.93000 323 416 93 0.00467 14 2023-08-25 15:00:00 2023-08-25 16:30:00 1919.88000 1913.30000 437 443 6 0.00343 15 2023-08-28 04:15:00 2023-08-28 07:15:00 1916.92000 1915.07000 486 498 12 0.00097

您还可以通过函数“pts.vizplot.plot_trend（）”得到结果图：

pts.vizplot.plot_trend(td_data,trends)

同样，我们可以通过代码来查看上升趋势：

td= "uptrend" wd= 120 limit= 6 trends=pts.detecttrend(td_data,trend=td,limit=limit,window=wd) print(trends.head(15)) pts.vizplot.plot_trend(td_data,trends)

结果是：

from to price0 price1 index_from index_to time_span drawup 1 2023-08-18 22:00:00 2023-08-21 03:15:00 1887.51000 1890.61000 5 22 17 0.00164 2 2023-08-21 04:45:00 2023-08-22 10:45:00 1885.28000 1901.35000 28 144 116 0.00852 3 2023-08-22 11:15:00 2023-08-22 13:00:00 1898.78000 1903.38000 146 153 7 0.00242 4 2023-08-22 16:45:00 2023-08-23 19:45:00 1890.17000 1919.61000 168 272 104 0.01558 5 2023-08-23 23:30:00 2023-08-24 09:30:00 1915.05000 1921.91000 287 323 36 0.00358 6 2023-08-24 15:30:00 2023-08-24 17:45:00 1912.97000 1921.24000 347 356 9 0.00432 7 2023-08-24 23:00:00 2023-08-25 01:15:00 1916.41000 1917.03000 377 382 5 0.00032 8 2023-08-25 03:15:00 2023-08-25 04:45:00 1915.20000 1916.82000 390 396 6 0.00085 9 2023-08-25 09:45:00 2023-08-25 17:00:00 1912.93000 1920.03000 416 445 29 0.00371 10 2023-08-25 17:45:00 2023-08-28 18:30:00 1904.37000 1924.86000 448 543 95 0.01076 11 2023-08-28 20:00:00 2023-08-29 06:30:00 1917.74000 1925.41000 549 587 38 0.00400 12 2023-08-29 10:00:00 2023-08-29 12:45:00 1922.00000 1924.21000 601 612 11 0.00115 13 2023-08-29 15:30:00 2023-08-30 17:00:00 1914.98000 1947.79000 623 721 98 0.01713 14 2023-08-30 23:45:00 2023-08-31 04:45:00 1942.09000 1947.03000 748 764 16 0.00254 15 2023-08-31 09:30:00 2023-08-31 15:00:00 1943.52000 1947.00000 783 805 22 0.00179





2.标记数据

1). 分析数据格式



① 意味着数据的开始到第一个下降趋势的开始，让我们假设这是一个上升趋势；

② 指下降趋势

③ 是指数据中间的上升趋势；

④ 意味着上一次下跌趋势的结束。

因此，我们必须实现这四个部分的标记逻辑。

2). 标记逻辑

让我们从定义一些基本变量开始：

rts_fm['trend']=0 rts_fm['trend_index']=0 max_len_rts=len(rts_fm) max_len=len(trends) last_start=0 last_end=0

使用for循环遍历“trends”变量，以获得每条数据的开始和结束：

for trend in trends.iterrows(): pass

获取每个段的开始索引和结束索引：

for trend in trends.iterrows(): start=trend[1]['index_from'] end=trend[1]['index_to']

因为rts_fom[“trend”]本身已经初始化为0，所以没有必要更改上升趋势的“trend（趋势）”列，但我们需要看看数据的开始是否是下降趋势，如果不是下降趋势，我们假设它是上升趋势：

for trend in trends.iterrows(): start=trend[ 1 ][ 'index_from' ] end=trend[ 1 ][ 'index_to' ] if trend[ 0 ]== 1 and start!= 0 : # Since the rts_fm[ "trend" ] itself has been initialized to 0 , there is no need to change the "trend" column rts_fm[ 'trend_index' ][ 0 :start]=list(range( 0 ,start))

与数据开始时一样，我们需要看看数据结束时是否以下降趋势结束：

for trend in trends.iterrows(): start=trend[ 1 ][ 'index_from' ] end=trend[ 1 ][ 'index_to' ] if trend[ 0 ]== 1 and start!= 0 : # Since the rts_fm[ "trend" ] itself has been initialized to 0 , there is no need to change the "trend" column rts_fm[ 'trend_index' ][ 0 :start]=list(range( 0 ,start)) elif trend[ 0 ]==max_len and end!=max_len_rts- 1 : #we need to see if it ends in a downtrend at the end of the data rts_fm[ 'trend_index' ][last_end+ 1 :len(rts_fm)]=list(range( 0 ,max_len_rts-last_end- 1 ))

处理除数据开始和结束之外的上升趋势段：

for trend in trends.iterrows(): start=trend[ 1 ][ 'index_from' ] end=trend[ 1 ][ 'index_to' ] if trend[ 0 ]== 1 and start!= 0 : # Since the rts_fm[ "trend" ] itself has been initialized to 0 , there is no need to change the "trend" column rts_fm[ 'trend_index' ][ 0 :start]=list(range( 0 ,start)) elif trend[ 0 ]==max_len and end!=max_len_rts- 1 : #we need to see if it ends in a downtrend at the end of the data rts_fm[ 'trend_index' ][last_end+ 1 :len(rts_fm)]=list(range( 0 ,max_len_rts-last_end- 1 )) else : #Process the uptrend segments other than the beginning and end of the data rts_fm[ "trend_index" ][last_end+ 1 :start]=list(range( 0 ,start-last_end- 1 ))

处理下降趋势的每个部分：

for trend in trends.iterrows(): start=trend[ 1 ][ 'index_from' ] end=trend[ 1 ][ 'index_to' ] if trend[ 0 ]== 1 and start!= 0 : # Since the rts_fm[ "trend" ] itself has been initialized to 0 , there is no need to change the "trend" column rts_fm[ 'trend_index' ][ 0 :start]=list(range( 0 ,start)) elif trend[ 0 ]==max_len and end!=max_len_rts- 1 : #we need to see if it ends in a downtrend at the end of the data rts_fm[ 'trend_index' ][last_end+ 1 :len(rts_fm)]=list(range( 0 ,max_len_rts-last_end- 1 )) else : #Process the uptrend segments other than the beginning and end of the data rts_fm[ "trend_index" ][last_end+ 1 :start]=list(range( 0 ,start-last_end- 1 )) #Process each segments of the downtrend rts_fm[ "trend" ][start:end+ 1 ]= 1 rts_fm[ "trend_index" ][start:end+ 1 ]=list(range( 0 ,end-start+ 1 )) last_start=start last_end=end

3). 补充

我们假设数据的开头和结尾是上升趋势的，如果您认为这不够精确，也可以删除开头和结尾部分。为此，请在for循环结束后添加以下代码：



rts_fm[ 'trend' ]= 0 rts_fm[ 'trend_index' ]= 0 max_len_rts=len(rts_fm) max_len=len(trends) last_start= 0 last_end= 0 for trend in trends.iterrows(): start=trend[ 1 ][ 'index_from' ] end=trend[ 1 ][ 'index_to' ] if trend[ 0 ]== 1 and start!= 0 : # Since the rts_fm[ "trend" ] itself has been initialized to 0 , there is no need to change the "trend" column rts_fm[ 'trend_index' ][ 0 :start]=list(range( 0 ,start)) elif trend[ 0 ]==max_len and end!=max_len_rts- 1 : #we need to see if it ends in a downtrend at the end of the data rts_fm[ 'trend_index' ][last_end+ 1 :len(rts_fm)]=list(range( 0 ,max_len_rts-last_end- 1 )) else : #Process the uptrend segments other than the beginning and end of the data rts_fm[ "trend_index" ][last_end+ 1 :start]=list(range( 0 ,start-last_end- 1 )) #Process each segments of the downtrend rts_fm[ "trend" ][start:end+ 1 ]= 1 rts_fm[ "trend_index" ][start:end+ 1 ]=list(range( 0 ,end-start+ 1 )) last_start=start last_end=end rts_fm=rts_fm.iloc[trends.iloc[ 0 ,:][ 'index_from' ]:end,:]

3.检验

一旦我们完成了这项工作，让我们看看我们的数据是否符合我们的预期（该示例只查看前25条数据）：

rts_fm.head( 25 )

time open high low close tick_volume spread real_volume trend trend_index 0 2023-08-22 11:30:00 1898.80000 1899.72000 1898.22000 1899.30000 877 35 0 0 0 1 2023-08-22 11:45:00 1899.31000 1899.96000 1898.84000 1899.81000 757 35 0 0 1 2 2023-08-22 12:00:00 1899.86000 1900.50000 1899.24000 1900.01000 814 35 0 0 2 3 2023-08-22 12:15:00 1900.05000 1901.26000 1899.99000 1900.48000 952 35 0 0 3 4 2023-08-22 12:30:00 1900.48000 1902.44000 1900.17000 1902.19000 934 35 0 0 4 5 2023-08-22 12:45:00 1902.23000 1903.59000 1902.21000 1902.64000 891 35 0 0 5 6 2023-08-22 13:00:00 1902.69000 1903.94000 1902.24000 1903.38000 873 35 0 1 0 7 2023-08-22 13:15:00 1903.40000 1904.29000 1901.71000 1902.08000 949 35 0 1 1 8 2023-08-22 13:30:00 1902.10000 1903.37000 1902.08000 1902.63000 803 35 0 1 2 9 2023-08-22 13:45:00 1902.64000 1902.75000 1901.75000 1901.80000 1010 35 0 1 3 10 2023-08-22 14:00:00 1901.79000 1902.47000 1901.33000 1901.96000 800 35 0 1 4 11 2023-08-22 14:15:00 1901.94000 1903.04000 1901.72000 1901.73000 785 35 0 1 5 12 2023-08-22 14:30:00 1901.71000 1902.62000 1901.66000 1902.38000 902 35 0 1 6 13 2023-08-22 14:45:00 1902.38000 1903.23000 1901.96000 1901.96000 891 35 0 1 7 14 2023-08-22 15:00:00 1901.94000 1903.25000 1901.64000 1902.41000 1209 35 0 1 8 15 2023-08-22 15:15:00 1902.39000 1903.00000 1898.97000 1899.87000 1971 35 0 1 9 16 2023-08-22 15:30:00 1899.86000 1901.17000 1896.72000 1896.85000 2413 35 0 1 10 17 2023-08-22 15:45:00 1896.85000 1898.15000 1896.12000 1897.26000 2010 35 0 1 11 18 2023-08-22 16:00:00 1897.29000 1897.45000 1895.52000 1895.97000 2384 35 0 1 12 19 2023-08-22 16:15:00 1895.96000 1896.31000 1893.87000 1894.48000 1990 35 0 1 13 20 2023-08-22 16:30:00 1894.43000 1894.60000 1892.64000 1893.38000 2950 35 0 1 14 21 2023-08-22 16:45:00 1893.48000 1894.17000 1888.94000 1890.17000 2970 35 0 1 15 22 2023-08-22 17:00:00 1890.19000 1894.53000 1889.94000 1894.20000 2721 35 0 0 0 23 2023-08-22 17:15:00 1894.18000 1894.73000 1891.51000 1891.71000 1944 35 0 0 1 24 2023-08-22 17:30:00 1891.74000 1893.70000 1890.91000 1893.59000 2215 35 0 0 2

您可以看到，我们成功地将趋势类型和趋势指数标记添加到数据中。

4. 保存文件

我们可以将数据保存为我们想要的大多数文件格式，您可以使用to_json（）方法保存为JSON文件，也可以使用to_html（）方法保存为HTML文件，等等。这里只使用保存为CSV文件作为演示，在要添加的代码末尾：

rts_fm.to_csv('GOLD_micro_M15.csv')





手动校对

目前，我们已经做了基础性的工作，但如果我们想获得更精确的数据，我们需要进一步的人为干预，我们在这里只指出几个方向，而不会进行详细的论证。

1.数据完整性检查

完整性是指数据信息是否缺失，可能是整个数据的缺失，也可能是数据中没有字段。数据完整性是数据质量最基本的评估标准之一。例如，如果M15时期股市数据中的前一个数据与下一个数据相差2小时，那么我们需要使用相应的工具来完成数据。当然，从我们的客户端获取外汇数据或股市数据通常很困难，但如果您从其他来源获取时间序列，如交通数据或天气数据，则需要特别注意这种情况。

数据质量的完整性相对容易评估，通常可以通过数据统计中的记录值和唯一值来评估。例如，如果上一期的股价数据收盘价为1000，但下一期的开盘价变为10，则需要检查数据是否丢失。



2.检查数据标注的准确性

从本文的角度来看，我们上面实现的数据标注方法可能存在一定的漏洞，我们不仅可以依靠pytrendseries库中提供的方法来获得准确的标注数据，还需要将数据可视化，观察数据的趋势分类是否过于敏感或迟钝，从而遗漏了一些关键信息，此时我们需要对数据进行分析，如果应该分解，则分解，如果应该合并，则需要合并。这项工作需要大量的精力和时间才能完成，这里暂时没有提供具体的例子。

准确性是指数据中记录的信息是否准确，数据中记录信息是否异常或错误。与一致性不同，存在准确性问题的数据不仅仅是规则中的不一致。一致性问题可能是由数据日志记录规则不一致引起的，但不一定是错误。

3.做一些基本的统计验证，看看标注是否合理

完整性分布：快速直观地查看数据集的完整性。

热图：热图使观察两个变量之间的相关性变得容易。

层次聚类：你可以看到不同类别的数据是紧密相关的还是分散的。

当然，不是只有上述方法。





汇总

参考: GitHub - rafa-rod/pytrendseries

完整的代码如下所示：

# Copyright 2021 , MetaQuotes Ltd. # https: import MetaTrader5 as mt import pandas as pd import pytrendseries as pts if not mt.initialize( "D:\\Project\\mt\\MT5\\terminal64.exe" ): print( 'initialize() failed!' ) else : print(mt.version()) sb=mt.symbols_total() rts=None if sb > 0 : rts=mt.copy_rates_from_pos( "GOLD_micro" ,mt.TIMEFRAME_M15, 0 , 1000 ) mt.shutdown() rts_fm=pd.DataFrame(rts) rts_fm[ 'time' ]=pd.to_datetime(rts_fm[ 'time' ], unit= 's' ) td_data=rts_fm[[ 'time' , 'close' ]].set_index( 'time' ) # print(td_data.head( 10 )) td= 'downtrend' # or "uptrend" wd= 120 limit= 6 trends=pts.detecttrend(td_data,trend=td,limit=limit,window=wd) # print(trends.head( 15 )) # pts.vizplot.plot_trend(td_data,trends) rts_fm[ 'trend' ]= 0 rts_fm[ 'trend_index' ]= 0 max_len_rts=len(rts_fm) max_len=len(trends) last_start= 0 last_end= 0 for trend in trends.iterrows(): start=trend[ 1 ][ 'index_from' ] end=trend[ 1 ][ 'index_to' ] if trend[ 0 ]== 1 and start!= 0 : # Since the rts_fm[ "trend" ] itself has been initialized to 0 , there is no need to change the "trend" column rts_fm[ 'trend_index' ][ 0 :start]=list(range( 0 ,start)) elif trend[ 0 ]==max_len and end!=max_len_rts- 1 : #we need to see if it ends in a downtrend at the end of the data rts_fm[ 'trend_index' ][last_end+ 1 :len(rts_fm)]=list(range( 0 ,max_len_rts-last_end- 1 )) else : #Process the uptrend segments other than the beginning and end of the data rts_fm[ "trend_index" ][last_end+ 1 :start]=list(range( 0 ,start-last_end- 1 )) #Process each segments of the downtrend rts_fm[ "trend" ][start:end+ 1 ]= 1 rts_fm[ "trend_index" ][start:end+ 1 ]=list(range( 0 ,end-start+ 1 )) last_start=start last_end=end #rts_fm=rts_fm.iloc[trends.iloc[ 0 ,:][ 'index_from' ]:end,:] rts_fm.to_csv('GOLD_micro_M15.csv')

注意：

1.请记住，如果您在mt.initialize（）函数中添加路径，如下所示：mt.initilize（“D:\\Project\\mt\\MT5\\terminal64.exe”），请确保将其替换为您自己的客户端可执行文件的位置，而不是我的位置。

2.如果找不到'GOLD_micro_M15.csv'文件，请在客户端根目录中查找，例如，我的文件位于路径：“D:\\Project\\mt\\MT5\\”中。





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