Akbar Radhi Maulana

RadhiExe

Akbar Radhi Maulana
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
45
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
18 (40.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
27 (60.00%)
En iyi işlem:
127.67 USD
En kötü işlem:
-51.08 USD
Brüt kâr:
933.25 USD (75 644 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 013.69 USD (97 063 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (391.67 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
391.67 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.36%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
25
Ort. tutma süresi:
21 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.17
Alış işlemleri:
27 (60.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
18 (40.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.92
Beklenen getiri:
-1.79 USD
Ortalama kâr:
51.85 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-37.54 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
12 (-486.07 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-486.07 USD (12)
Aylık büyüme:
-6.88%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
210.47 USD
Maksimum:
486.07 USD (33.62%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 45
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD_MRG -80
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD_MRG -21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +127.67 USD
En kötü işlem: -51 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 12
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +391.67 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -486.07 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MaxrichGroup-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

About RadhiExe

RadhiExe is an intraday and swing trading system based on market structure analysis, designed to deliver planned, disciplined, and consistent execution. This strategy focuses on trend identification, structural shifts, premium–discount zones, and clear momentum before entering any position. The approach emphasizes precision, consistency, and a strict decision-making framework.

All trades are executed using pending orders rather than market entries. This ensures that every position is opened exactly at the predefined levels, reducing emotional influence, impulsive behavior, and execution errors.

Key Advantages of RadhiExe

  1. Market Structure Focus
    The strategy identifies swing highs/lows, breaks of structure, and changes in market character to determine valid directional bias. Trades are taken only when the structure aligns with the trading plan.

  2. Pending Order Execution
    Every entry is placed using pending orders. There are no spontaneous trades or improvised decisions. All positions follow a pre-established plan, enhancing consistency and reducing risk.

  3. Discipline Without Compromise
    Stop loss and take profit levels are never modified once a trade is active. Each position is managed strictly according to the initial parameters, preserving the integrity of the strategy and avoiding psychological mistakes.

  4. Intraday and Swing Approach
    This system does not use scalping. Trades are allowed to develop within broader market movements, ranging from intraday cycles to multi-day trends when conditions permit.

  5. Selective Momentum-Based Opportunities
    XAUUSD is the primary trading pair. However, the system may engage with other pairs when they present strong momentum and valid market structure. This maintains flexibility while avoiding overtrading.

  6. Consistent Risk Management
    Every trade includes clearly defined risk parameters. There is no martingale, grid, or risk-unbounded behavior. Long-term stability and controlled exposure are the primary objectives.

Trading Style

  • Approach: Intraday and swing trading

  • Execution: Always pending orders

  • Analysis: Market structure and momentum

  • Primary pair: XAUUSD

  • Additional pairs: Only when strong momentum is present

  • Trade frequency: Selective and measured

  • Risk management: Strict, SL and TP are never adjusted

Risk Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves risk. Although this strategy is built on discipline and well-defined parameters, market conditions may lead to variable outcomes. Ensure that your position sizes align with your personal risk tolerance.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.03 06:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
RadhiExe
Ayda 30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
3
0%
45
40%
100%
0.92
-1.79
USD
0%
1:500
Kopyala

