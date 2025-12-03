시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / RadhiExe
Akbar Radhi Maulana

RadhiExe

Akbar Radhi Maulana
0 리뷰
8
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -1%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
113
이익 거래:
44 (38.93%)
손실 거래:
69 (61.06%)
최고의 거래:
127.67 USD
최악의 거래:
-51.08 USD
총 수익:
2 084.00 USD (191 400 pips)
총 손실:
-2 090.37 USD (204 302 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
9 (391.67 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
391.67 USD (9)
샤프 비율:
0.02
거래 활동:
69.20%
최대 입금량:
0.97%
최근 거래:
12 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
15
평균 유지 시간:
19 시간
회복 요인:
-0.01
롱(주식매수):
89 (78.76%)
숏(주식차입매도):
24 (21.24%)
수익 요인:
1.00
기대수익:
-0.06 USD
평균 이익:
47.36 USD
평균 손실:
-30.30 USD
연속 최대 손실:
15 (-415.09 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-486.07 USD (12)
월별 성장률:
48.62%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
445.76 USD
최대한의:
721.36 USD (49.90%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
49.90% (721.36 USD)
자본금별:
5.87% (68.35 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 113
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD_MRG -6
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD_MRG -13K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +127.67 USD
최악의 거래: -51 USD
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 12
연속 최대 이익: +391.67 USD
연속 최대 손실: -415.09 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

About RadhiExe

RadhiExe is an intraday and swing trading system based on market structure analysis, designed to deliver planned, disciplined, and consistent execution. This strategy focuses on trend identification, structural shifts, premium–discount zones, and clear momentum before entering any position. The approach emphasizes precision, consistency, and a strict decision-making framework.

All trades are executed using pending orders rather than market entries. This ensures that every position is opened exactly at the predefined levels, reducing emotional influence, impulsive behavior, and execution errors.

Key Advantages of RadhiExe

  1. Market Structure Focus
    The strategy identifies swing highs/lows, breaks of structure, and changes in market character to determine valid directional bias. Trades are taken only when the structure aligns with the trading plan.

  2. Pending Order Execution
    Every entry is placed using pending orders. There are no spontaneous trades or improvised decisions. All positions follow a pre-established plan, enhancing consistency and reducing risk.

  3. Discipline Without Compromise
    Stop loss and take profit levels are never modified once a trade is active. Each position is managed strictly according to the initial parameters, preserving the integrity of the strategy and avoiding psychological mistakes.

  4. Intraday and Swing Approach
    This system does not use scalping. Trades are allowed to develop within broader market movements, ranging from intraday cycles to multi-day trends when conditions permit.

  5. Selective Momentum-Based Opportunities
    XAUUSD is the primary trading pair. However, the system may engage with other pairs when they present strong momentum and valid market structure. This maintains flexibility while avoiding overtrading.

  6. Consistent Risk Management
    Every trade includes clearly defined risk parameters. There is no martingale, grid, or risk-unbounded behavior. Long-term stability and controlled exposure are the primary objectives.

Trading Style

  • Approach: Intraday and swing trading

  • Execution: Always pending orders

  • Analysis: Market structure and momentum

  • Primary pair: XAUUSD

  • Additional pairs: Only when strong momentum is present

  • Trade frequency: Selective and measured

  • Risk management: Strict, SL and TP are never adjusted

Risk Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves risk. Although this strategy is built on discipline and well-defined parameters, market conditions may lead to variable outcomes. Ensure that your position sizes align with your personal risk tolerance.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 16:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 20:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 20:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 06:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
RadhiExe
월별 30 USD
-1%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
8
0%
113
38%
69%
0.99
-0.06
USD
50%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.