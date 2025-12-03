SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / RadhiExe
Akbar Radhi Maulana

RadhiExe

Akbar Radhi Maulana
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -17%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
30 (37.03%)
Loss Trades:
51 (62.96%)
Best trade:
127.67 USD
Worst trade:
-51.08 USD
Gross Profit:
1 457.54 USD (128 262 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 659.27 USD (161 340 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (391.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
391.67 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
76.32%
Max deposit load:
0.97%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.28
Long Trades:
60 (74.07%)
Short Trades:
21 (25.93%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-2.49 USD
Average Profit:
48.58 USD
Average Loss:
-32.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-415.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-486.07 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-12.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
445.76 USD
Maximal:
721.36 USD (49.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.90% (721.36 USD)
By Equity:
4.06% (30.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 81
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG -202
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG -33K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +127.67 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +391.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -415.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

About RadhiExe

RadhiExe is an intraday and swing trading system based on market structure analysis, designed to deliver planned, disciplined, and consistent execution. This strategy focuses on trend identification, structural shifts, premium–discount zones, and clear momentum before entering any position. The approach emphasizes precision, consistency, and a strict decision-making framework.

All trades are executed using pending orders rather than market entries. This ensures that every position is opened exactly at the predefined levels, reducing emotional influence, impulsive behavior, and execution errors.

Key Advantages of RadhiExe

  1. Market Structure Focus
    The strategy identifies swing highs/lows, breaks of structure, and changes in market character to determine valid directional bias. Trades are taken only when the structure aligns with the trading plan.

  2. Pending Order Execution
    Every entry is placed using pending orders. There are no spontaneous trades or improvised decisions. All positions follow a pre-established plan, enhancing consistency and reducing risk.

  3. Discipline Without Compromise
    Stop loss and take profit levels are never modified once a trade is active. Each position is managed strictly according to the initial parameters, preserving the integrity of the strategy and avoiding psychological mistakes.

  4. Intraday and Swing Approach
    This system does not use scalping. Trades are allowed to develop within broader market movements, ranging from intraday cycles to multi-day trends when conditions permit.

  5. Selective Momentum-Based Opportunities
    XAUUSD is the primary trading pair. However, the system may engage with other pairs when they present strong momentum and valid market structure. This maintains flexibility while avoiding overtrading.

  6. Consistent Risk Management
    Every trade includes clearly defined risk parameters. There is no martingale, grid, or risk-unbounded behavior. Long-term stability and controlled exposure are the primary objectives.

Trading Style

  • Approach: Intraday and swing trading

  • Execution: Always pending orders

  • Analysis: Market structure and momentum

  • Primary pair: XAUUSD

  • Additional pairs: Only when strong momentum is present

  • Trade frequency: Selective and measured

  • Risk management: Strict, SL and TP are never adjusted

Risk Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves risk. Although this strategy is built on discipline and well-defined parameters, market conditions may lead to variable outcomes. Ensure that your position sizes align with your personal risk tolerance.


No reviews
2025.12.03 06:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RadhiExe
30 USD per month
-17%
0
0
USD
968
USD
6
0%
81
37%
76%
0.87
-2.49
USD
50%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.