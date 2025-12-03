シグナルセクション
Akbar Radhi Maulana

RadhiExe

Akbar Radhi Maulana
レビュー0件
6週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -14%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
86
利益トレード:
32 (37.20%)
損失トレード:
54 (62.79%)
ベストトレード:
127.67 USD
最悪のトレード:
-51.08 USD
総利益:
1 555.54 USD (138 262 pips)
総損失:
-1 719.27 USD (167 340 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
9 (391.67 USD)
最大連続利益:
391.67 USD (9)
シャープレシオ:
-0.03
取引アクティビティ:
73.30%
最大入金額:
0.97%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
12
平均保有時間:
19 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.23
長いトレード:
65 (75.58%)
短いトレード:
21 (24.42%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.90
期待されたペイオフ:
-1.90 USD
平均利益:
48.61 USD
平均損失:
-31.84 USD
最大連続の負け:
15 (-415.09 USD)
最大連続損失:
-486.07 USD (12)
月間成長:
-2.21%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
445.76 USD
最大の:
721.36 USD (49.90%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
49.90% (721.36 USD)
エクイティによる:
4.93% (50.63 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 86
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD_MRG -164
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD_MRG -29K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +127.67 USD
最悪のトレード: -51 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 9
最大連続の負け: 12
最大連続利益: +391.67 USD
最大連続損失: -415.09 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MaxrichGroup-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

About RadhiExe

RadhiExe is an intraday and swing trading system based on market structure analysis, designed to deliver planned, disciplined, and consistent execution. This strategy focuses on trend identification, structural shifts, premium–discount zones, and clear momentum before entering any position. The approach emphasizes precision, consistency, and a strict decision-making framework.

All trades are executed using pending orders rather than market entries. This ensures that every position is opened exactly at the predefined levels, reducing emotional influence, impulsive behavior, and execution errors.

Key Advantages of RadhiExe

  1. Market Structure Focus
    The strategy identifies swing highs/lows, breaks of structure, and changes in market character to determine valid directional bias. Trades are taken only when the structure aligns with the trading plan.

  2. Pending Order Execution
    Every entry is placed using pending orders. There are no spontaneous trades or improvised decisions. All positions follow a pre-established plan, enhancing consistency and reducing risk.

  3. Discipline Without Compromise
    Stop loss and take profit levels are never modified once a trade is active. Each position is managed strictly according to the initial parameters, preserving the integrity of the strategy and avoiding psychological mistakes.

  4. Intraday and Swing Approach
    This system does not use scalping. Trades are allowed to develop within broader market movements, ranging from intraday cycles to multi-day trends when conditions permit.

  5. Selective Momentum-Based Opportunities
    XAUUSD is the primary trading pair. However, the system may engage with other pairs when they present strong momentum and valid market structure. This maintains flexibility while avoiding overtrading.

  6. Consistent Risk Management
    Every trade includes clearly defined risk parameters. There is no martingale, grid, or risk-unbounded behavior. Long-term stability and controlled exposure are the primary objectives.

Trading Style

  • Approach: Intraday and swing trading

  • Execution: Always pending orders

  • Analysis: Market structure and momentum

  • Primary pair: XAUUSD

  • Additional pairs: Only when strong momentum is present

  • Trade frequency: Selective and measured

  • Risk management: Strict, SL and TP are never adjusted

Risk Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves risk. Although this strategy is built on discipline and well-defined parameters, market conditions may lead to variable outcomes. Ensure that your position sizes align with your personal risk tolerance.


レビューなし
2025.12.03 06:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
