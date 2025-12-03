SegnaliSezioni
Akbar Radhi Maulana

RadhiExe

Akbar Radhi Maulana
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
45
Profit Trade:
18 (40.00%)
Loss Trade:
27 (60.00%)
Best Trade:
127.67 USD
Worst Trade:
-51.08 USD
Profitto lordo:
933.25 USD (75 644 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 013.69 USD (97 063 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (391.67 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
391.67 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.02
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.36%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
25
Tempo di attesa medio:
21 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.17
Long Trade:
27 (60.00%)
Short Trade:
18 (40.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.92
Profitto previsto:
-1.79 USD
Profitto medio:
51.85 USD
Perdita media:
-37.54 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-486.07 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-486.07 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
-6.88%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
210.47 USD
Massimale:
486.07 USD (33.62%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 45
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD_MRG -80
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD_MRG -21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +127.67 USD
Worst Trade: -51 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +391.67 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -486.07 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

About RadhiExe

RadhiExe is an intraday and swing trading system based on market structure analysis, designed to deliver planned, disciplined, and consistent execution. This strategy focuses on trend identification, structural shifts, premium–discount zones, and clear momentum before entering any position. The approach emphasizes precision, consistency, and a strict decision-making framework.

All trades are executed using pending orders rather than market entries. This ensures that every position is opened exactly at the predefined levels, reducing emotional influence, impulsive behavior, and execution errors.

Key Advantages of RadhiExe

  1. Market Structure Focus
    The strategy identifies swing highs/lows, breaks of structure, and changes in market character to determine valid directional bias. Trades are taken only when the structure aligns with the trading plan.

  2. Pending Order Execution
    Every entry is placed using pending orders. There are no spontaneous trades or improvised decisions. All positions follow a pre-established plan, enhancing consistency and reducing risk.

  3. Discipline Without Compromise
    Stop loss and take profit levels are never modified once a trade is active. Each position is managed strictly according to the initial parameters, preserving the integrity of the strategy and avoiding psychological mistakes.

  4. Intraday and Swing Approach
    This system does not use scalping. Trades are allowed to develop within broader market movements, ranging from intraday cycles to multi-day trends when conditions permit.

  5. Selective Momentum-Based Opportunities
    XAUUSD is the primary trading pair. However, the system may engage with other pairs when they present strong momentum and valid market structure. This maintains flexibility while avoiding overtrading.

  6. Consistent Risk Management
    Every trade includes clearly defined risk parameters. There is no martingale, grid, or risk-unbounded behavior. Long-term stability and controlled exposure are the primary objectives.

Trading Style

  • Approach: Intraday and swing trading

  • Execution: Always pending orders

  • Analysis: Market structure and momentum

  • Primary pair: XAUUSD

  • Additional pairs: Only when strong momentum is present

  • Trade frequency: Selective and measured

  • Risk management: Strict, SL and TP are never adjusted

Risk Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves risk. Although this strategy is built on discipline and well-defined parameters, market conditions may lead to variable outcomes. Ensure that your position sizes align with your personal risk tolerance.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.03 06:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
RadhiExe
30USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
3
0%
45
40%
100%
0.92
-1.79
USD
0%
1:500
Copia

