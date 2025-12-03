SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / RadhiExe
Akbar Radhi Maulana

RadhiExe

Akbar Radhi Maulana
0 Bewertungen
6 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -19%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
88
Gewinntrades:
32 (36.36%)
Verlusttrades:
56 (63.64%)
Bester Trade:
127.67 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-51.08 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 555.54 USD (138 262 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 779.77 USD (173 340 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (391.67 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
391.67 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
73.30%
Max deposit load:
0.97%
Letzter Trade:
7 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
20 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.31
Long-Positionen:
67 (76.14%)
Short-Positionen:
21 (23.86%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.87
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-2.55 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
48.61 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-31.78 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
15 (-415.09 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-486.07 USD (12)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-26.80%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
445.76 USD
Maximaler:
721.36 USD (49.90%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
49.90% (721.36 USD)
Kapital:
4.93% (50.63 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 88
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG -224
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG -35K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +127.67 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -51 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 12
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +391.67 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -415.09 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

About RadhiExe

RadhiExe is an intraday and swing trading system based on market structure analysis, designed to deliver planned, disciplined, and consistent execution. This strategy focuses on trend identification, structural shifts, premium–discount zones, and clear momentum before entering any position. The approach emphasizes precision, consistency, and a strict decision-making framework.

All trades are executed using pending orders rather than market entries. This ensures that every position is opened exactly at the predefined levels, reducing emotional influence, impulsive behavior, and execution errors.

Key Advantages of RadhiExe

  1. Market Structure Focus
    The strategy identifies swing highs/lows, breaks of structure, and changes in market character to determine valid directional bias. Trades are taken only when the structure aligns with the trading plan.

  2. Pending Order Execution
    Every entry is placed using pending orders. There are no spontaneous trades or improvised decisions. All positions follow a pre-established plan, enhancing consistency and reducing risk.

  3. Discipline Without Compromise
    Stop loss and take profit levels are never modified once a trade is active. Each position is managed strictly according to the initial parameters, preserving the integrity of the strategy and avoiding psychological mistakes.

  4. Intraday and Swing Approach
    This system does not use scalping. Trades are allowed to develop within broader market movements, ranging from intraday cycles to multi-day trends when conditions permit.

  5. Selective Momentum-Based Opportunities
    XAUUSD is the primary trading pair. However, the system may engage with other pairs when they present strong momentum and valid market structure. This maintains flexibility while avoiding overtrading.

  6. Consistent Risk Management
    Every trade includes clearly defined risk parameters. There is no martingale, grid, or risk-unbounded behavior. Long-term stability and controlled exposure are the primary objectives.

Trading Style

  • Approach: Intraday and swing trading

  • Execution: Always pending orders

  • Analysis: Market structure and momentum

  • Primary pair: XAUUSD

  • Additional pairs: Only when strong momentum is present

  • Trade frequency: Selective and measured

  • Risk management: Strict, SL and TP are never adjusted

Risk Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves risk. Although this strategy is built on discipline and well-defined parameters, market conditions may lead to variable outcomes. Ensure that your position sizes align with your personal risk tolerance.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.03 06:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
RadhiExe
30 USD pro Monat
-19%
0
0
USD
946
USD
6
0%
88
36%
73%
0.87
-2.55
USD
50%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.