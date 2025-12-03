SignauxSections
Akbar Radhi Maulana

RadhiExe

Akbar Radhi Maulana
0 avis
Fiabilité
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
45
Bénéfice trades:
18 (40.00%)
Perte trades:
27 (60.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
127.67 USD
Pire transaction:
-51.08 USD
Bénéfice brut:
933.25 USD (75 644 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 013.69 USD (97 063 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (391.67 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
391.67 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.02
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.36%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
25
Temps de détention moyen:
21 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.17
Longs trades:
27 (60.00%)
Courts trades:
18 (40.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.92
Rendement attendu:
-1.79 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
51.85 USD
Perte moyenne:
-37.54 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-486.07 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-486.07 USD (12)
Croissance mensuelle:
-6.88%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
210.47 USD
Maximal:
486.07 USD (33.62%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 45
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG -80
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG -21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +127.67 USD
Pire transaction: -51 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 12
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +391.67 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -486.07 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

About RadhiExe

RadhiExe is an intraday and swing trading system based on market structure analysis, designed to deliver planned, disciplined, and consistent execution. This strategy focuses on trend identification, structural shifts, premium–discount zones, and clear momentum before entering any position. The approach emphasizes precision, consistency, and a strict decision-making framework.

All trades are executed using pending orders rather than market entries. This ensures that every position is opened exactly at the predefined levels, reducing emotional influence, impulsive behavior, and execution errors.

Key Advantages of RadhiExe

  1. Market Structure Focus
    The strategy identifies swing highs/lows, breaks of structure, and changes in market character to determine valid directional bias. Trades are taken only when the structure aligns with the trading plan.

  2. Pending Order Execution
    Every entry is placed using pending orders. There are no spontaneous trades or improvised decisions. All positions follow a pre-established plan, enhancing consistency and reducing risk.

  3. Discipline Without Compromise
    Stop loss and take profit levels are never modified once a trade is active. Each position is managed strictly according to the initial parameters, preserving the integrity of the strategy and avoiding psychological mistakes.

  4. Intraday and Swing Approach
    This system does not use scalping. Trades are allowed to develop within broader market movements, ranging from intraday cycles to multi-day trends when conditions permit.

  5. Selective Momentum-Based Opportunities
    XAUUSD is the primary trading pair. However, the system may engage with other pairs when they present strong momentum and valid market structure. This maintains flexibility while avoiding overtrading.

  6. Consistent Risk Management
    Every trade includes clearly defined risk parameters. There is no martingale, grid, or risk-unbounded behavior. Long-term stability and controlled exposure are the primary objectives.

Trading Style

  • Approach: Intraday and swing trading

  • Execution: Always pending orders

  • Analysis: Market structure and momentum

  • Primary pair: XAUUSD

  • Additional pairs: Only when strong momentum is present

  • Trade frequency: Selective and measured

  • Risk management: Strict, SL and TP are never adjusted

Risk Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves risk. Although this strategy is built on discipline and well-defined parameters, market conditions may lead to variable outcomes. Ensure that your position sizes align with your personal risk tolerance.


Aucun avis
2025.12.03 06:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
