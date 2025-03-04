FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / RPAY
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

RPAY: Repay Holdings Corporation - Class A

5.45 USD 0.30 (5.22%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

RPAY fiyatı bugün -5.22% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 5.45 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 5.78 aralığında işlem gördü.

Repay Holdings Corporation - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RPAY haberleri

Günlük aralık
5.45 5.78
Yıllık aralık
3.59 9.75
Önceki kapanış
5.75
Açılış
5.78
Satış
5.45
Alış
5.75
Düşük
5.45
Yüksek
5.78
Hacim
788
Günlük değişim
-5.22%
Aylık değişim
-6.03%
6 aylık değişim
-1.62%
Yıllık değişim
-33.05%
21 Eylül, Pazar