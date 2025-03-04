Dövizler / RPAY
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
RPAY: Repay Holdings Corporation - Class A
5.45 USD 0.30 (5.22%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
RPAY fiyatı bugün -5.22% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 5.45 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 5.78 aralığında işlem gördü.
Repay Holdings Corporation - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RPAY haberleri
- OppFi Soars 139% in a Year: Should You Buy the Stock Now or Wait?
- Why Repay Holdings (RPAY) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Clover Adoption Soars: Is FI Dominating the Small Business Market?
- Repay stock rating reiterated at Buy by Benchmark, sees rebound ahead
- DA Davidson lowers Repay stock price target to $10 from $12, maintains Buy rating
- Repay stock price target maintained at $12 by DA Davidson on strong Q2
- Repay Holdings Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:RPAY)
- Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Repay Holdings (RPAY) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Repay Holdings misses Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Repay Q2 2025 slides: FCF surges 17% despite gross profit decline
- Repay Holdings earnings missed by $1.35, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Repay Holdings Stock: Undervalued With Upcoming Growth Surge (NASDAQ:RPAY)
- Priority Technology: Undervalued With Upside Amid Strong Growth And Peer Discount
- REPAY to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Friday Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks on May 16, 2025
- Citi cuts Repay stock target to $4.50, maintains neutral stance
- Repay Holdings president Alias Shaler buys $784,212 in stock
- Kura Sushi Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Cal-Maine Foods And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)
- Repay Holdings: Exploring Strategic Alternatives For Future Growth (NASDAQ:RPAY)
- Repay Holdings Sinks 12% As Analyst Cites Customer Losses, Strategic Review Uncertainty - Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY)
- Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Günlük aralık
5.45 5.78
Yıllık aralık
3.59 9.75
- Önceki kapanış
- 5.75
- Açılış
- 5.78
- Satış
- 5.45
- Alış
- 5.75
- Düşük
- 5.45
- Yüksek
- 5.78
- Hacim
- 788
- Günlük değişim
- -5.22%
- Aylık değişim
- -6.03%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -1.62%
- Yıllık değişim
- -33.05%
21 Eylül, Pazar