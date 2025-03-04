货币 / RPAY
RPAY: Repay Holdings Corporation - Class A
5.71 USD 0.05 (0.88%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RPAY汇率已更改0.88%。当日，交易品种以低点5.63和高点5.74进行交易。
关注Repay Holdings Corporation - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
5.63 5.74
年范围
3.59 9.75
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.66
- 开盘价
- 5.65
- 卖价
- 5.71
- 买价
- 6.01
- 最低价
- 5.63
- 最高价
- 5.74
- 交易量
- 871
- 日变化
- 0.88%
- 月变化
- -1.55%
- 6个月变化
- 3.07%
- 年变化
- -29.85%
