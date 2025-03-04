Divisas / RPAY
RPAY: Repay Holdings Corporation - Class A
5.65 USD 0.06 (1.05%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de RPAY de hoy ha cambiado un -1.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 5.51, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 5.77.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Repay Holdings Corporation - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
5.51 5.77
Rango anual
3.59 9.75
- Cierres anteriores
- 5.71
- Open
- 5.72
- Bid
- 5.65
- Ask
- 5.95
- Low
- 5.51
- High
- 5.77
- Volumen
- 2.365 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.05%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.59%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 1.99%
- Cambio anual
- -30.59%
