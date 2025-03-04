クォートセクション
RPAY
RPAY: Repay Holdings Corporation - Class A

5.75 USD 0.10 (1.77%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RPAYの今日の為替レートは、1.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.66の安値と5.80の高値で取引されました。

Repay Holdings Corporation - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
5.66 5.80
1年のレンジ
3.59 9.75
以前の終値
5.65
始値
5.71
買値
5.75
買値
6.05
安値
5.66
高値
5.80
出来高
854
1日の変化
1.77%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.86%
6ヶ月の変化
3.79%
1年の変化
-29.36%
