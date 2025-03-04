Valute / RPAY
RPAY: Repay Holdings Corporation - Class A
5.45 USD 0.30 (5.22%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RPAY ha avuto una variazione del -5.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.45 e ad un massimo di 5.78.
Segui le dinamiche di Repay Holdings Corporation - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RPAY News
- OppFi Soars 139% in a Year: Should You Buy the Stock Now or Wait?
- Why Repay Holdings (RPAY) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Clover Adoption Soars: Is FI Dominating the Small Business Market?
- Repay stock rating reiterated at Buy by Benchmark, sees rebound ahead
- DA Davidson lowers Repay stock price target to $10 from $12, maintains Buy rating
- Repay stock price target maintained at $12 by DA Davidson on strong Q2
- Repay Holdings Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:RPAY)
- Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Repay Holdings (RPAY) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Repay Holdings misses Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Repay Q2 2025 slides: FCF surges 17% despite gross profit decline
- Repay Holdings earnings missed by $1.35, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Repay Holdings Stock: Undervalued With Upcoming Growth Surge (NASDAQ:RPAY)
- Priority Technology: Undervalued With Upside Amid Strong Growth And Peer Discount
- REPAY to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Friday Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks on May 16, 2025
- Citi cuts Repay stock target to $4.50, maintains neutral stance
- Repay Holdings president Alias Shaler buys $784,212 in stock
- Kura Sushi Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Cal-Maine Foods And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)
- Repay Holdings: Exploring Strategic Alternatives For Future Growth (NASDAQ:RPAY)
- Repay Holdings Sinks 12% As Analyst Cites Customer Losses, Strategic Review Uncertainty - Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY)
- Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.45 5.78
Intervallo Annuale
3.59 9.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.75
- Apertura
- 5.78
- Bid
- 5.45
- Ask
- 5.75
- Minimo
- 5.45
- Massimo
- 5.78
- Volume
- 788
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.62%
- Variazione Annuale
- -33.05%
