JagzFX Market Regime Filter
- Göstergeler
- JAGZFX LTD
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Gain a deeper understanding of market dynamics to refine your strategy and make informed decisions.
KEY FEATURES
Price Action Analysis: Distinguishes between smooth and volatile price movements.
Trend Identification: Pinpoints bullish or bearish trends with precision.
Strength Assessment: Evaluates the strength of identified trends—whether strong or weak
Market Insights: Identify potential changes in the market regime.
Customizable: Tailor parameters to match your unique trading style.
Data Buffers: 13 data buffers provide programmatic access to Market Regime classification as well as the underlying trend, momentum and volatility values, making this indicator easy to pair with other JagzFX products including One Pin and Expert One, or to integrate into your own code using the iCustom function.
CONCEPT
The JagzFX Market Regime Filter evaluates trend, momentum and volatility to analyse the behaviour of the market and categorise it into various 'regimes':
- Bullish/Bearish weak or developing trend
- Bullish/Bearish strong or established trend
- Bullish/Bearish Volatile trend
- Sideways (low volatility)
- Sideways and Volatile
|Parameter
|Description
|Trend Method
|Method of trend detection - Line Order, Line Slope, or a combination of both.
|Fast, Medium and Slow Trend Periods
|Number of bars used for each of the three trend slopes.
|Momentum Period
|Number of bars used for momentum detection.
|Momentum Level
|Threshold between a weak and a strong trend (0-100).
|Volatility Period
|Number of bars used for volatility detection.
|Volatility Level
|Threshold between a quiet and a volatile market (0-100).