Init Treand
- Tatiana Savkevych
- Sürüm: 1.0
The Init Treand indicator tracks market trends, ignoring sharp fluctuations and market noise. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter.
The Init Treand indicator displays information in a visual way. It will help in finding entry points in the analysis. Suitable for trading on low timeframes because it ignores sudden price spikes or corrections in price action by reducing market noise around the average price.