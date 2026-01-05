Cosmic Nebula is an advanced MT4 momentum and trend-state oscillator that transforms classical ADX directional flow into a multi-state market structure model. By combining directional pressure, triple-EMA (TEMA) smoothing, and weighted signal comparison, it visualizes market conditions as distinct “cosmic phases,” allowing traders to instantly recognize trend strength, transitions, and exhaustion.

The indicator runs in a separate window and plots four color-coded histogram states around a zero equilibrium line. Each state represents a specific interaction between internal momentum (Core Energy) and its smoothed benchmark (Gravity Wave). This design removes noise while preserving early information about strength shifts and regime changes. Optional alerts and sound notifications signal meaningful transitions without repainting.

Histogram States

Neutron Star (Aqua) : Strong bullish momentum with accelerating force.

Nebula Glow (Blue) : Bullish pressure remains, but momentum is stabilizing or compressing.

Asteroid Field (Violet-Red) : Bearish pressure emerging with weakening downside force.

Black Hole (Magenta): Strong bearish momentum with increasing gravitational pull.

Internally, Cosmic Nebula derives its power from ADX +DI / −DI differentials, filtered through quantum-grade TEMA smoothing and confirmed using a weighted gravity signal. A selectable timeframe option allows higher-timeframe analysis while trading on lower charts.

How to Use

Trend Identification : Trade in the direction of Neutron Star or Black Hole states.

Continuation vs Transition : Nebula Glow and Asteroid Field indicate consolidation, pullbacks, or early reversals.

Zero Line Bias : Values above zero favor buys; below zero favor sells.

Entry Timing : Combine state shifts with price action, structure, or support/resistance.

Alerts: Enable gravitational alerts for state changes on new bars.

Cosmic Nebula is ideal for trend traders, momentum strategies, and EA filtering, offering a clear, non-repainting view of market energy and directional dominance.