Golden Miner EA is an expert advisor designed for gold trading.
This expert advisor is based on wave theory and uses multiple timeframes to intelligently determine the current trend and open orders.
使用环境及参数说明：
- Currency: Gold
- Minimum deposit required: $20000 or 20000 cents
- Leverage Requirement: 1:500
- Spread : Within 30 points
- Usage: Load onto XAUUSD, M1 chart and select corresponding parameters
- Trading Volume: This expert advisor will automatically identify trading volume based on your selected compound interest coefficient and account balance
- Risk Warning: Please strictly follow the recommended usage of the EA listed above. Any changes to currency varieties or failure to adjust positions according to recommendations will be at your own risk.
参数：
lv_mode //Whether to enable net value protection (not recommended)
Level_stop //Account Stop Loss Percentage
CompoundInterest //Compound interest coefficient
|Please contact me as soon as possible after purchasing! thank you!