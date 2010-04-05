Golden Miner EA

Circle Rising Point Yu Fu 5 (1) Indicatori

'Circle Rising Point' is an indicator based on the cycle theory. No matter whether your trading cycle is short or long, you can use this indicator to find the rise and fall points of different cycles and different bands. Therefore, the signals displayed to you on charts of different cycles are different, and applicable to left side transactions. This indicator is recommended to be used together with the multi cycle window for analysis. Indicator introduction Applicable products This indicator is