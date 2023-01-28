BullsPower

This EA can work on MT4 but not on MT5 and its main asset is GDAXI. It only trades on the long side, so it takes advantage of bull markets. In our MT4 backtest it has a very low relative drawdown with less than 12% of drawdown. It also has a very high return percentage over 11 years of backtesting with a 1460% return (this does not mean that it will be exactly the same in the future). It is recommended to use a start-up capital of around 12k euros.   To perform the backtest of this EA, the M5 period must be used because the indicators are programmed with 5-minute candles.
Team Trading Eur Nzd Gbp
Hulya Cinar
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Trade Capital PRO Grid Bot
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
The adviser includes three independent strategies that work according to the methods of distributing trend phases for working out each of the strategies. The averaging mode is applied, which allows you to bring a group of orders to close without loss. The EA has the option of emergency closing of all orders, when they reach the amount and total profit in the deposit currency specified in the settings. The adviser automatically determines the 4 and 5-digit stream of quotes. Recommended trading
CRAZZ Winter EA
Low Chun Chiat
1. Intro: Like the cold weather and freezing of winter, Crazz Winter EA’s open trades can be held for one day or TP within minutes. Aiming to have a high consistency and profitable amount, Crazz Winter EA is designed to trade with only two kinds of currency which are EURUSD and AUDUSD and there will only one trade open for each currency at the same time. With the combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index, it may detect and identify the current and following market trade. The EA h
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
EA Bollinger Band High Distance
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
The EA of Bollinger Bands are a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to analyze price volatility and potential price reversal points in financial markets, such as stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. They consist of three lines: The middle band: This is typically a simple moving average (SMA) of the price over a specific period. The most common period used is 20. The upper band: This is the sum of the middle band and twice the standard deviation of the price over the same
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Quantum Pulse EA
Jingzhi Wang
Unlock Your Trading Potential with Quantum Pulse EA  This automated trading system is designed to carry out "pullback" trades, with a specific focus on non-trending pairs like AUDCAD and NZDCAD. It is programmed to recognize important support and resistance levels in the Forex market, with an emphasis on price reversals after notable price movements in different directions. By utilizing Moving Averages and Average True Range, the Expert Advisor is able to identify the best entry points for pullb
Teamwork Eur Gbp EA
Hulya Cinar
Teamwork EUR GBP EA   is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this way,
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
DYJ Average Directional Movement Index MT4
Daying Cao
The  DYJ ADX  is based on  ADX   indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The  DYJ ADX  recommends buying when +DI is higher than -DI, and selling when +DI sinks lower than -DI. The  DYJ ADX   works in any trading session. The work time1 and work time2 and work time3 parameter is intraday. It means that if you want to set a working time from 19:00 PM to 05:00 AM, for example, you should define two different intervals, such as 19:00 to 23:59 and 00:00 to 05:00.  The EA opens
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Eagle Dive EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Eagle Dive EA – A Strategy for Traders Who Love Optimization! Attention traders! This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for those who enjoy testing and refining their own strategies. It is not pre-optimized, giving you full control over fine-tuning it to suit your trading style. How Does Eagle Dive EA Work? Eagle Dive EA is built around the Williams %R indicator, a momentum-based tool that identifies potential market reversals. The strategy follows these key principles: Sell Condition: The Willia
StarPlatform
Gabriele Tedeschi
StarPlatform è un EA a pulsantiera che permette di aprire e, automaticamente, gestire e chiudere ordini.   Apertura di posizione. StarPlatform permette di aprire ordini a mercato e/o piazzare pendenti di tipo LIMIT e STOP. I pendenti possono avere il livello d’ingresso posizionato manualmente oppure calcolato automaticamente in quanto ancorato ai massimi o ai minimi della candela su cui si clicca. Ogni ordine può avere lo Stop Loss piazzato con le stesse modalità del livello d’ingresso (impostat
Team Trading Eur Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Deep Pound MT4
Wai Choi Chow
Introducing the revolutionary Expert Advisor for the MT4 trading platform: Deep Pound MT4. This cutting-edge trading expert advisor leverages state-of-the-art technology, incorporating a pre-trained Temporal Fusion Transformer (TFT) model based on deep learning principles to elevate your trading experience with GBPUSD to unprecedented levels. IMPORTANT!  Due to market instability , this bot will temporarily not open any orders from December 15th to January 15th. Please check comment details . 
Divergence Progression
Anton Karabeinikov
Expert Advisor " Divergence Progression» For the EA to work, you need to download the indicator from the CodeBase section-http: / / www. mql5. com/ru/code/32437 - and place it in the MQL4/Indicators folder Recommended parameters D1 EUR / USD: TakeProfit-250; StopLoss-30; Closing on the opposite signal=false; This expert Advisor is medium-term and is intended only for trading on the D1 period on the EUR / USD pair. T
Team Trading Gbp Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
EA Bollinger Bands
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
The EA (Expert Advisor) Distance of Bollinger Bands is a trading strategy or algorithm used in financial markets, particularly in Forex trading. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands (standard deviations of the middle band). The EA Distance of Bollinger Bands strategy focuses on measuring the distance between the price and the Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions. Here's how the EA Distance of Bolli
AI Trading System
Ramzi Abuwarda
AI TRADING SYSTEM for MT4 – En Üstün Yapay Zeka Güçlü Kar Makineniz! AI TRADING SYSTEM ile ticaretin geleceğini açığa çıkarın, tüm para birimi çiftlerinde karı maksimize etmek için güçlü yapay zeka destekli stratejiler kullanan son teknoloji bir uzman danışman (EA). Çok yönlülük için tasarlanmış olsa da, EUR/USD, GBP/USD ve USD/JPY gibi önemli çiftlerde olağanüstü performans göstererek piyasada önde olmanıza yardımcı olur. İki farklı ticaret modu ile AI TRADING SYSTEM, ticaret tarzınıza ve kar h
The king Hedging Forex 2R
Samir Arman
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the grea
The Next Generation Scalper
Olena Kondratenko
The Next Generation Scalper is a new generation fully automatic scalping Expert Adviser. In addition to the classic trailing stops visible to brokers, the adviser uses several more smart trailing stops that are hidden for the broker. In the expert information table, it is possible to track low-quality brokers with the help of slippage analysis, using these tools you can get the best trading results. Each market entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm. After determining the op
Follow GOLD
Lucas Martinez Gomez
Size tanıtmaktan gurur duyuyoruz: Follow GOLD EA , saygın XAUUSD çifti ile işlem yapma şeklini dönüştüren yenilikçi MQL4 uzman danışmanı. 5 yıldan fazla işlem tecrübesine sahip deneyimli bir trader ekibi tarafından geliştirilmiştir. Follow GOLD EA , çiftin trendini takip eden ve seçilen risk yüzdesine dayalı olarak lot büyüklüğünü hesaplayan benzersiz bir strateji kullanır. Bu, EA'nın her işlemi gerçekleştirdiğinde, lot büyüklüğünün riski sınırlamak ve dengeyi korumak için yeniden hesaplandığı
Currency PICSOU
Julien Jean Bernard Lajardie
CURRENCY PICSOU - Auto-Adaptive MA EA for EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD Introducing CURRENCY PICSOU , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to trade major currency pairs including EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, and AUDUSD . This EA combines a sophisticated moving average strategy with a dynamic auto-adaptive Stop Loss system, ensuring optimal risk management and trade performance. Key Features: Auto-Adaptive Stop Loss: The EA adjusts Stop Loss levels in real-time based on the Average True
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Make Today Amazing
Jason Edward Todt
Özel Uzman Danışmanlarımızla alım satım potansiyelinizi ortaya çıkarın!   Alım satım deneyiminizde devrim yaratmak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji MetaTrader 4 Uzman Danışmanı ile tanışın. Bir forex ticaret firması olan Live Oak'taki uzmanlar tarafından geliştirilen bu güçlü Uzman Danışman, ticaret oyununuzu artırmanıza ve kârınızı en üst düzeye çıkarmanıza olanak tanıyan özelliklerle doludur. İşte bu yüzden bunu ticaret cephaneliğinizin ayrılmaz bir parçası olarak görmelisiniz: Bu EA, e-posta da
AI Night Gold TI
Roman Mamonov
5 (1)
Sinir Ağı tabanlı Gece Ticareti Altın Danışmanı, gece piyasasında stratejilerini otomatikleştirmek isteyen yatırımcılar ve tüccarlar için yenilikçi bir araçtır. Bu danışman, verileri analiz etmek ve ticaret kararları vermek için gelişmiş makine öğrenimi ve sinir ağı teknolojilerini kullanır. Danışmanın başlangıç ​​ücreti 190$, ilk 10 nüsha, sonraki fiyat değişikliği 490$, danışmanın son ücreti 1490$ Bir ticaret stratejisinde sinir ağı için kod geliştirmek, TensorFlow veya PyTorch gibi özel kütü
Mistress
Natalya Sopina
Mistress  - high speed EA-scalper. Mistress  -  the best EA!  - to my view. Mistress  -universal and simple. Mistress  - trades accurately, frequently and swiftly. Mistress  - independent on TF. Mistress  - worsk on all currency pairs. Mistress  - uses no martingale and no grid Mistress  -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Mistress EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) :  trade time limit on time : time to start trading off time : time to end
Aladdin EA
Tiecheng Fu
This EA is Based on breakout strategy. It enters the trade when there is a price breakout from resistance or support levels, which are determined based on math algorithm. This system is designed for the H1 timeframe for XAUUSD, GBPJPY or other currencies. No martingale, grid, risky scalping. Always use Stop Loss to secure your investment. The EA can be used with other currency pairs to mitigate risk and has no complicated settings. Parameters Lots = 0.1 : Fixed positions. SL = 600 : Fixed Stop
Ultra KZM MT4
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382  Note that You cannot backtest this EA in MT4 because MT4 cannot backtest in
High Freq Grid Scalper
Letsekang Bruno Sekhosana
This E.A is designed to wait for the perfect opportunity to get in the market, take a few trades (low risk) and get out. There is an option to Cut Loss at specific percentage of balance, this should be set to a max of 1% since we scalping. Very cautious EA, can go up to a few days without taking a trade. This should not alarm you, it simply means there currently is no opportunity available. Mainly designed for low spread brokers. Tested Pairs and their settings: EURUSD M1 : Jan 2022 - Dec 2022
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim  hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rus
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Tree Of Life
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.    The News Filte
Trending Mechanisms
Tatiana Savkevych
**Description of the Trending Mechanism Forex Trading Bot** **Trending Mechanism** is a high-tech trading bot for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed for automatic market analysis and trading in the Forex market. By utilizing the latest market analysis and capital management technologies, this bot allows traders to effectively identify trends and make informed trading decisions based on current market conditions. It is ideal for both experienced traders and beginners, thanks to its intuitive se
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Golden Blitz MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.75 (4)
EA Gold Blitz   – Güvenli ve Etkili Bir Altın Ticaret Çözümü   Başlangıç promosyonu  Şu anki fiyatla yalnızca 1 kopya kaldı!  Sonraki fiyat: 699.99 $  Son fiyat: 1999.99 $  MT5 sürümü   Merhaba! Ben EA Gold Blitz   , Diamond Forex Group ailesinin ikinci EA'sı olarak, altın (XAU/USD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlandım. Olağanüstü özellikler ve güvenliğe odaklanan bir yaklaşım ile, tüccarlara sürdürülebilir ve etkili bir altın ticaret deneyimi sunmayı vaat ediyorum.   EA Gold Blitz   farklı
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
Neon Trade MT4
Evgeniy Ilin
5 (1)
Tüccar için minimum riskle, uzun vadeli ve gerçekçi kazanç sağlamayı amaçlayan karmaşık bir yaklaşımın özü. Temelde, birbirini etkili bir şekilde güçlendiren ileri seviyedeki ticaret konseptleri ve makine öğrenimi bulunmaktadır. Bir diğer benzersiz özellik ise sistemi optimize etmeye gerek olmamasıdır, çünkü bu işlev benim sunucularıma yüklenmiştir. Sistem, minimum kayıplarla ve uzun süreli pozisyon koruma ile muhafazakar ve uzun vadeli ticaret gerçekleştirir. ÜCRETSİZ DENEMEK .SET dosyaları ti
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
Velora EA – Grid ve Uyarlanabilir Trailing Breakout Sistemi Velora, Anında Volatilite Çıkışı (IVB) temelinde tasarlanmış, uyarlanabilir bir Grid Motoru, dinamik takip mantığı, kısmi kapanış mekanizmaları ve otomatik volatilite tabanlı girişlere sahip yüksek kaliteli bir Uzman Danışmandır. Saldırganlık, güvenlik ve uyum sağlama yeteneğinin bir karışımını arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Velora, yalnızca tepkisel değil, aynı zamanda duyarlıdır. Temel Güçler IVB Breakout Motoru:   Gelişmiş oyna
Secret Impulse MT4
Eugen Funk
EA (Uzman Danışman), piyasa New York seansı sırasında hareket etmeye başladığında (daha yüksek hacim) bir pozisyon açar. Bu şekilde, momentum hacim tarafından korunur ve yüksek bir olasılıkla hızlı bir şekilde Kar Al (Take Profit) seviyesine ulaşabiliriz. Sinyal (292%, 10% DD):   https ://www .mql5 .com /en /signals /2274145 New York Seansı Sırasında Momentum Bazlı Giriş EA, düşük zaman dilimlerinde FVG'ler (Fair Value Gap) aracılığıyla gizli bir impuls tespit eder. Eğer impuls, New York seansı
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP
Bashir Abdi Jama
Black Friday Price (Nov 10–30, 2025): $1,497 On Dec 1, the price returns to $25,000 . License includes 5 activations . No martingale/grid; rule-based entries for XAUUSD & GBPJPY. This is a time-limited price. Functionality and support are unchanged. SIGMA Trend Protocol EA (MT4) Rule-based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) and GBPJPY. Trades only when predefined conditions are met. No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage. Compiled EX4; no DLL calls. Overview • Selective entries using multi
Trend rider pro
Okezie Ojimadu
Live Result:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1924716 Download set file for EURUSD Trend Rider Pro V2 is a trading robot that works on all forex pair and helps you trade automatically. It is uniquely coded to manage your forex investments and optimize the best result from the complexities of the forex market. Whether you’re just getting started or are a full-time trader, Trend Rider Pro V2 is the perfect choice for optimized growth and verifiable result. This EA utilizes a sophisticated combinat
