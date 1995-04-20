Download the filter for the indicator to work BetterVolume_1_4.mq4

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Mgsjj7MxZn9yTjwyL7emKkfQKorl40AJ/view?usp=sharing



The arrow indicator without redrawing shows potential entry points to the market in the form of arrows of the appropriate color: the up arrows (usually green) offer to open a purchase, the red down arrows – a sale. The appearance of arrows may be accompanied by sound signals. It is usually assumed to enter at the next bar after the pointer, but there may be non-standard recommendations. Arrow indicators visually "unload" the price chart and save analysis time: no signal – no deal, if there is a reverse signal, then the current deal should be closed. It is the switchmen who are considered a good option for beginners who do not have serious experience in technical analysis. It should be understood that any arrow indicator is only a visual form of a signal. As a rule, such Forex indicators contain an entire trading system, process information from several technical tools and the appearance of its "arrow" is the final result of the calculation. The indicator itself evaluates how strong a signal arises in the market, signals about it, and the trader can only make a trading decision. However, everything turns out to be not so simple.



