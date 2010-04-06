Spread Monitor
- Utilitaires
- Muhammed Emin Ugur
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The Spread Monitor indicator is designed to instantly show the seprads of currency pairs.
Spreads of all pairs appear at the bottom of the screen as oscillators.
The indicator has a spread level parameter.
When you enter a value in this parameter, the ones below that value are displayed in green and the ones above it in red.
The spreads of 28 pairs appear on the indicator.
Note: It does not work in test mode. In test mode, spreads show 0. Works in live mode
