SpreadChart





This indicator can be used to add a candle chart of another variety to the chart of the current variety.





1. The chart height will be adjusted automatically





2. If you switch the current icon period, the K of another variety will also switch to the corresponding period





3. In the upper left corner of the chart, the current cycle, the current time, and the current price and spread of the two targets will be displayed.





4. When switching cycle, due to a large number of data retrieval, it will occasionally be slow, you can switch to try, or wait for a while.





5. The price difference between the two varieties shall be subject to the upper left corner as far as possible.