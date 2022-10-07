Easy Technical
- Göstergeler
- Sayed Mohammad Mosavi
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 16 Ekim 2022
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Easy Technical Indicator is a powerful tool to detect the market trend and its strength.
in addition, The signal Line reduce volatility and convert main trends to reliable Buy or Sell Signals
HISTOGRAM:
- It shows the main trend of the market.
- A histogram above zero means that the market is bullish
- A histogram below zero means that the market is bearish
- The height of the histogram bars indicates the strength of the trend
- weak, normal and strong bullish or bearish is shown by histogram bars height
- When the bars reach 100 & -100, it means the market is overbought & oversold
- When the histogram does not form (equal to zero), it indicates a neutral market
SIGNAL LINE:
- The main task of the signal line is to reduce volatility of the histogram
- Signal line ignore the opposite trends, minor correction and neutral trends
- Crossing the signal line from below zero to above, means a buy signal
- Crossing the signal line from above zero to below, means a sell signal
- you can change the period of signal line in settings panel
- Multiple moving averages with different periods and methods
- Ichimoku base line (Kijun-sen)
- MACD
- ADX
- Momentum
- CCI
- William's Percent range
- Stochastic
- Envelopes
- DeMarker
- Awesome
