Risk Calculator Pro

Risk Calculator Pro is a simple and useful utility for MT4 to calculate your stop loss risk and open orders with accurate lot size.

--- Contact me in messages for free gift after purchase!  ---
How It Work?

  1. Determine your entry price manually OR tick "current Price" .
  2. Determine your Stop Loss price.
  3. Determine your Risk Percentage (based on your account balance).
  4. Finally your Lot Size  show on the green box.

Advantage of Risk Calculator Pro:

  • Simple & clean dashboard
  • Diagnose wide SL & big risks
  • Move price line & SL line on the chart to modify them
  • Open calculated orders (market or pending) at moment


