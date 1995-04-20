KT Forex Blau Balance MT4
- Göstergeler
- KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
It can be used in currency pairs and other markets that your MT4 or MT5 platform supports. Both short-term and long-term traders can benefit from this indicator.
Key Features
- It works across all time frames and instruments on MT4 and MT5.
- It comes with a multi-timeframe scanner which scans for the upcoming signals across all the time-frames.
- You can incorporate this tool into countless trading systems.
- The indicator has customizable input, color, levels, and visualization parameters.
- The indicator appears at the bottom of your charts.
- The Forex Blau Balance is straightforward to use. When green dots appear, this suggests a buying signal. And when red dots show up, it indicates a selling signal. Intuitive, isn’t it?
- Once in a position, it can help you with exits. When an opposite trading signal appears (i.e., red turns to green or vice versa), it may be a clue to close your orders.
Combining it with Other Indicators
Like any tool, you can combine it with other indicators like Moving Averages, Relative Strength Index, Bollinger Bands, etc., to increase the success rate of your trading systems.
You can also use the Expert Advisors (EAs) indicator for automated trading. Make sure you test the strategies using a demo trading account first!
Summary
Overall, It's a simple but powerful indicator to identify transition points in the market. It can act as a great confirmation trigger to your existing strategy and syncs well with other indicators and EAs.