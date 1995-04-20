KT Forex Blau Balance MT4

It can be used in currency pairs and other markets that your MT4 or MT5 platform supports. Both short-term and long-term traders can benefit from this indicator.





Combining it with Other Indicators

Like any tool, you can combine it with other indicators like Moving Averages, Relative Strength Index, Bollinger Bands, etc., to increase the success rate of your trading systems.

You can also use the Expert Advisors (EAs) indicator for automated trading. Make sure you test the strategies using a demo trading account first!





Summary

Overall, It's a simple but powerful indicator to identify transition points in the market. It can act as a great confirmation trigger to your existing strategy and syncs well with other indicators and EAs.