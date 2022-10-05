Position Markers

What does this do? It shows you on the chart which stop belongs to which entry. 

Have you ever had multiple positions or trades open on a single pair and were confused which stop loss goes with what entry?

Even worse, the stop loss orders for buy and sells are the same color on the chart. Well, your problem has been solved!

This indicator will show you which stop belongs to which entry. 

It will place a vertical line and an arrow on the chart for each open trade.

A yellow line connects the entry line to the stop line.

A red arrow points at the sell stop loss orders and shows you what direction to move the line

A green arrow points at the buy stop loss orders and shows you what direction to move the line

Line color is configurable.

It does not filter by magic number.

To adjust your stop loss, drag the line and the chart updates. Put it in your favorites, even add a hot key to use it easily and effortlessly.

If you need help finding the best place to put a stop loss, use the Multi Anchored VWAP to help you understand if the buyers or sellers are in control. You can get it here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82560



Multi Anchored VWAP
Brian Derich
4.6 (5)
Göstergeler
Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price (AVWAP, or Anchored VWAP). Tells you who is in control, the buyers or the sellers. Better than all other moving averages because it adds weight to the traded volume. This technique was made popular by Brian Shannon of Alphatrends. It is calculated by multiplying typical price by volume, and the dividing by total volume. It is very simple to use. 1. Press a number from 1 to 9 on the keyboard, then click the chart where you want to anchor the VWAP. 3. Hold C
Draw My Levels
Brian Derich
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Get This: The Ultimate Power Tool for Traders—Draw My Levels! Believe me, folks, this is BIG. This isn’t just some regular, everyday tool—this is *the* essential tool for your trading arsenal. “Draw My Levels” is a simple, elegant, and powerful script that’ll take your trading game to a whole new level. You want precision? You want control? You want to see where the real action is happening on the chart? Then this script is for you. Why Do You Need This Script? Let me tell you, if you’re a trade
FREE
Tipster Trendlines 2
Brian Derich
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Assistant MT4 Introducing Tipster Trendlines 2: The Future of Manual Trading is Here! This is a  Trade Assistant for MT4.  Are you ready to elevate your trading game? Tipster Trendlines 2 isn’t just another tool; it’s your ultimate trading companion —designed to empower you, save time, and help you trade smarter. For 9 years, this tool has been a game-changer for traders who value control, precision, and results. Now it’s your turn to experience its magic. What Makes Tipster Trendlines 2 S
FREE
Active Pair Monitoring
Brian Derich
4.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
If you like this product, please leave a 5 start review! Monitors symbols and shows you which one are the most active for the 3 different time frames you select. Shows volume and spread as well. Good for scalpers or short term traders. Forex is 24 hours, so knowing which pair is active is key to entering with good spreads and catching moves in an active market. This utility attached to a chart and shows you which pair is active, the list is auto sorted, active pairs move to the top of the list.
FREE
